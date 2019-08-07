LyondellBasell's Valuation Says Buy

There is potential further downside to the stock, but this valuation is something I consider appealing enough to reiterate my "Buy" recommendation.

Considering the fundamental strength of the company, combined with the long-term appeal of the sector, I'm extending my position further at this point.

It's been a few months since I last touched on LyondellBasell (LYB). The company, since that article, has been in a bit of volatility, as has the market, and last week following 2Q19, the stock was taken for a tailspin following a poor quarter.

Because of this, the company is now trading at multi-year lows, and provided you do your due diligence and buy the stock with the appropriate expectations and risk-management for a shorter term, this is the time, I believe, to consider buying LyondellBasell's Stock.

Let me show you why.

LyondellBasell - Revisiting the history of Chemicals

In my previous and first article about LyondellBasell titled "Time To Buy LyondellBasell," I presented to you a very fundamental company active in the areas of olefins, polyolefins, polymer solutions, oxyfuels, and other interesting and very fundamental areas.

In addition, I pointed out the company's market-leading position in several areas, management's very high level of experience, company safety processes, employee EBIT and other numbers. LyondellBasell also shares BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) policy of very generous shareholder returns and dividend policy. There is, of course, the (not so) small concern that the company once actually went bankrupt in 2009, but compared to other companies going through similar proceedings, the company managed to pursue their own restructuring plan and came out of Chapter 11 after a 16-month period, during which they raised $3.25B from debt as well as $2.8B through rights offerings.

Since that time and article, market cyclicality, tariffs and weakness in certain sectors have made certain that companies such as LYB have experienced extreme share price-pressure. Companies like LYB are macro-dependent, and much like competitor BASF, the company is currently suffering.

That, in my view, makes the company an even more appealing candidate to take a look at compared to my article back in April. Things have become even more volatile - to which I say, bring it on!

These sorts of volatile situations are where I thrive, and the opportunity to buy a company like LyondellBasell at multi-year lows when the markets trade at extreme highs is one I'm grateful for.

Let's take a look at the recent financials that resulted in some of the distrust against the company, represented through the drop in the share price.

2Q19 - Miss and Miss

Now, first of all, 2Q18, which is the comparison period here, includes a non-cash settlement benefit which contributed almost $1/share to EPS ($0.88). This means that on the surface, the numbers below are actually somewhat skewed.

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

While things look dismal, on a historical comparison when we look at quarterly EPS, things aren't as bad as all that.

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

The quarterly result of EBITDA represented an 11% increase over 1Q19, which is a positive, but the company still came in well below expectations in both EPS (-$0.10/share) as well as Revenue (-$566.41M). So what happened?

Well, a few things affected the company's results.

First, LyondellBasell is in a very commodity-based industry. When the prices for oil and Natural Gas shift, so do the company's profits, due to a number of reasons. Due to the oil price fall of May-June, the company saw a drop in orders due to customers holding back, in particular in the key markets of automotive, industrial construction and appliance manufacturing. The company remains very tied to the pricing of commodities - and this is something we need to keep in mind.

Secondly, there were one-time effects such as the third-party terminal fire in Houston in March. The company calculates the impact to $50M during 1H19, primarily related to oxyfuels and related segments. No further impact is expected here. There were also a number of unplanned maintenances in the company's facilities; for example, in the polyethylene segments, where operational issues plagued one of the company crackers.

Feedstock pricing is also affecting company profits and production. The company was previously worried about a run on Ethylene prices which hasn't materialized mainly due to the amount of wet gas coming out of the Permian basin, in addition to added overall pipeline capacity. The company's belief is that it won't take much for ethylene and polyethylene demand to once again go up and that current inventories/availability isn't all that overfilled/bloated at all.

In short, the issues affecting the company are an earnings miss related to macro, oil prices, tensions and tariff policies, one-time effects related to the company's operations, and general uncertainty across the globe.

This does not equate to a lack of positives in the company operations, however.

2Q19 Positives are plenty

Let's start with the company segments.

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

The company's main segments, such as olefins/polyolefins are managing very well despite a challenging environment and came in not that far below levels of 2018. The company's polyethylene capacity is currently being absorbed by the market, with global demand still rising. The same improvement trends on Q-Q basis are true for Europe, where polyethylene is seeing a small drop in Europe/Asia/International segments.

Similar positive trends can be seen in Intermediates & Derivatives, with similar improvements and growth across the board compared to both 1Q19 and 4Q18.

(Source: 2Q19 Presentation)

Polymer solutions are seeing a continued impact from automotive softness. But this, I believe, is something we need to take into consideration when investing in any stock related to automotive - it's going to happen. The worst results, meanwhile, are found in the refining business, which came in at a 3rd consecutive quarter of negative results due to the crude oil pricing environment. Again, this is a smaller segment for the company, and there's not much LyondellBasell can do about crude prices. The company needs simply to endure here until things turn around - and throughput is still looking good.

Apart from simply delivering results in many of their key segments, the company is also:

Developing a new project in Thailand related to the production of propylene oxide/polyurethanes.

Completed a cash-flow-positive tender offer with share buybacks of 35.1 million shares.

Completing construction on the new Hyperzone Propyethylene plant.

Perhaps most importantly as a signal to the company's shareholders, LyondellBasell has effectively ended the ambition of buying Braskem (BAK). While there were potential pros for this M&A, I believe that in the end, LyondellBasell will do better, especially going forward into a volatile global market condition, by growing organically and as they want, rather than by taking over a sprawling, Brazilian company involved in many a scandal over the past few years.

Quarterly results in closing

In short, this contributor views the latest, both long-term and short-term drop in LyondellBasell's share price as a result of short-term uncertainties, volatilities, global macro concerns, sector-specific risks, and other non-company-specific sources. While certain segments in the company are underperforming, this is in no way fundamentally linked to LyondellBasell's base performance in particular - the company is, in my view, well-run and performing acceptably in a challenging environment. The company is an excellent returner of shareholder value and pays a generous, covered dividend.

None of the headwinds are, in my view, to be taken as truly long-term and indicative of a flaw in the company's strategic operations or long-term plans.

In short - this makes the company an interesting buy at the right valuation.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The company is BBB+ rated after only a few years emerging from bankruptcy and has a 39% debt/capital ratio. The company also currently trades at an almost-unheard of 7 times forward earnings - that for one of the leading chemical companies in the world, with a 5.5% yield following the company's 11th dividend increase during 2019.

Viewed from this perspective, it's not a hard thing to understand why I advocate investment here. Look at this.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even if we assume that the company will be trading at roughly 4.5 times forward earnings in 2022, you'll still not be losing money (provided the dividend growth doesn't receive a haircut). The company hasn't traded at these valuations for many years, and even the slightest return to more standard valuations will return market-beating returns in the long run.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even just assuming a return to 9 times forward earnings, which is far from unlikely if the global situation calms down, we'll see over 20% annual rates of return from an investment here.

And this is a company that over the past 10 years has never missed an analyst earnings expectation, going by FactSet analysts. The company has always either beaten or met expectations, going by a 10% margin of error. Now, of course, this was prior to 2019 - but the company does historically provide excellent guidance in that it is always accurate or on the low end, giving us consistent earnings beats.

This makes the company, in my view, very appealing - and all of these factors coupled with the positives in the quarterly results form the basis for my continued Bull stance and "Buy" thesis.

Thesis

Due to short-term headwinds and global challenges, LyondellBasell is undervalued in the extreme today. While the risk for further downside is definitely something that must be considered, given the current economic climate we're in, the fact remains that from a long-term valuation point of view, the current price/share provides appeal in the extreme.

I believe the overreaction against the company's earnings miss, coupled with President Trump's latest lashing against China, resulting in a massive drop in oil prices, has gifted the conservative and cautious dividend investor with an excellent buying opportunity.

I will be extending my own position at this point, and it is my recommendation that if you share the view presented in this article and following due diligence, do the same.

I appreciate your comments, thoughts, and questions - Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

At this valuation of ~7 P/E, I consider LyondellBasell a "Buy," bordering very close on "Strong Buy." The company has the fundamentals to weather a global coming storm and recession and could be an excellent part of any dividend investor's portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BASFY, LYB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.