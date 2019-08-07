Take-Two: Better Gaming Names Out There

We see better profitability and valuation elsewhere in the sector and are neutral Take-Two.

Introduction

We've recently written an article on Electronic Arts (EA). We've decided to go through and write up on the big three game producers. Although much of the macro picture is the same as in the EA article, here we go deeper into Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO).

Investment Thesis

Take-Two is a top 3 game developer. The space is an attractive one with secular growth and is defined by solid financials. Take-Two's star-studded portfolio of games are particularly interesting. The Company's stock price will likely be catalyzed by the conservative Q2 guidance and the launch of new games in H2. We, however, view better risk/reward elsewhere in the sector with better profitability and more modest valuation.

Recent Quarter

Take-Two just announced its Q1 FY20 earnings report and held its earnings call. It was a solid quarter with a beat and raise and was met with +5.7% after hours price reaction.

Take-Two reported bookings of $422 mn, flying past consensus of $357 mn. Recurrent Consumer Spend increased 55% YoY to $282 mn vs. consensus of $229 mn. This was carried down to EPS which came in at $0.27 vs. consensus of $0.04.

The beat was driven by NBA2K, GTA, and Borderlands. NBA was particularly strong with 140% YoY recurrent consumer spending growth. GTA was helped by the recent launch of Diamond Casino & Resorts update. This was the largest GTA Online launch to date with record engagement. Finally, Borderlands was helped by the strong pre-orders for the upcoming launch of Borderlands 3 in September.

The EPS guidance regarding Q2 seems to be too conservative, we see upside here. Take-Two guided for Q2 EPS range of $1.45-1.55 vs. consensus estimate of $1.72. The FY20 EPS guidance was increased, however, to $4.15-4.40 from $3.75-4.00 vs. consensus of $4.33.

Bookings guidance was also raised. Q2 bookings were guided to $860-910 mn vs. consensus of $855 mn and FY20 was raised to $2.6-2.7 bn from prior guidance of $2.5-2.6 bn. Full year recurrent consumer spending growth was guided to 20%.

Overall, the quarter marked good performance in all key franchises across the board and set an upbeat tone for the rest of FY20.

Gaming Is A Secular Growth Industry

Video games are growing like no other industry. The growth is fueled by multiple advantageous underlying trends.

First and foremost, the demographics of gamers is changing, and the audience is wildly expanding. The typical gamer was a young male from the Western hemisphere or China, but this is changing rapidly. In 2006, 62% of U.S. gamers were males, and that number came all the way down to 55% in 2018. The average age of the male gamer is 33 and female gamer is 37 in 2019, but the average age of the typical gamer was much lower in 2010, at 32 years old.

Geographical distribution of gaming is also changing. The number of players were always high in Asia, but now, with better monetization, it is both a larger market and a faster-growing one. The APAC market is growing its $51 billion gaming market revenues at a pace of 9%, compared to the $27 billion North American market growing at 6.5%. The fastest-growing market, however, is the $26.2 billion EMEA market growing at an impressive 13.5%. The market for gaming is changing and is rapidly growing.

The addressable market for video games is expanding with the ever-increasing computer and smartphone penetration. Rising internet speeds and more mobile internet users are growing the market for connected games.

The rise of e-sports is creating an economy of itself and is increasing the industry's engagement with the highly monetized gaming enthusiast.

The gaming market is benefiting from several trends that will continue for years to come and fuel continued growth of the industry.

Take-Two Is A Gaming Titan With Key Franchises

Take-Two is one of the top 3 largest game producers with 178 games listed in its online library. The archive includes key franchises like Bioshock, Civilization, Mafia, Borderlands, Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption and licenses to key sports franchises with the 2K series of WWE, NHL and NBA. The wide-ranging collection of games is very important as it decreases the fluctuation of revenues depending on the launch cycle. The sporting franchises are particularly important as their fans buy the games with every annual release.

Despite having a gigantic archive of top-selling games, Take-Two's revenue streams are still more volatile than EA as EA has a heavier exposure to sporting franchises.

The Future Is Bright For Gaming Companies

Take-Two benefits from several advantageous trends, first and foremost of which is the growth of the overall gaming industry as mentioned above. The industry growth fuels that of top game producers like Take-Two. As the sector keeps growing, so will Take-Two.

There is a tectonic shift going on within the gaming market. The move to digital is evident in gaming as much as in any other industry. This is a trend which boosts the profitability of Take-Two in many respects. Firstly, digital game downloads are significantly more profitable than boxed sales. There are cost savings in avoidance of CDs and expensive packaging, as well as in margins paid to retailers. The share of digital downloads is increasing along with internet speeds. The move to digital also allows increased monetization of games. Game producers offer live services for existing games to create additional revenues. This add-on revenue is at a much higher margin than the actual game sales.

Take-Two is capitalizing on the trend of going to digital with it creating the online environment for its blockbuster games like Red Dead Redemption, GTA, and Borderlands. This is evident in the growth of recurrent consumer spend reaching 67% of total bookings in the most recent quarter.

With smartphones getting more and more capable by the day, mobile gaming is a rapid growth area. Take-Two is adapting to the trend with management’s recent focus on the area. The company is launching mobile versions of its key franchises like the 2K series and GTA, and is monetizing the offerings mainly through live services. Take-Two has mobile native games like World Poker Tour. Take-Two is much less exposed to mobile than its peers like EA. Although a large negative if this low exposure persists, it presents an opportunity to go into the area which the market would applaud.

New Launches To Ignite Growth

In addition to the Q2 earnings upside, growth from new launches is a key upside catalyst for the stock price. Take-Two has a very busy pipeline for the rest of the year with the upcoming launches of Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, NBA 2K20, Borderlands 3, WWE 2K20, and The Outer Worlds.

Healthy Financials But Are Fluctuating And Behind Peers

Take-Two has a solid margin profile and revenue growth. Its margins are at 43% gross, 10% EBITDA, 13% net, and 19% free cash flow. However, it is not much ahead of the sector with the sector's median at 51% gross, 24% EBITDA, 7% net income, and 8% free cash flow.

It would appear that Take-Two beats the sector in carrying profits down the statement and turning them into cash flows, but this is only the case with the sector median. If we compare to its peers of EA and Activision Blizzard (ATVI), we see a very different picture. When comparing normalized net income margins, Take-Two is at 5% vs. 15% of EA, and 17% of Activision Blizzard. The picture is better in free cash flow margins but Take-Two still doesn't stand out with its 19% vs. 24% for EA and 19% for Activision Blizzard.

Take-Two stands out with its YoY revenue growth rate of 49% and 3-year revenue CAGR of 24% but if we extend the time horizon, we get a small CAGR of 3%. Take-Two's revenues are also more volatile than peers due to its focus on the launch cycle of its key franchises as evident in the revenue graphs below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Overall, Take-Two manages to combine profitability, cash generation, and strong revenue growth. But this isn't unique in the game developer space and Take-Two does the trifecta less efficiently than its peers.

Valuation Is Also Less Attractive Than Peers

Take-Two is trading at TTM multiples of 23 non-GAAP P/E, 41x EV/EBITDA, and 14x P/CF. Again, we see better opportunities out there. We understand that Take-Two's valuation has a lot of growth built into it but so do other game producers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Solid Company But Prefer Other Gaming Names

We like Take-Two in general. We think that it is fit for long-term growth, has key franchises defined by brand equity and has solid catalysts in place. But we prefer the stronger margin profile and relatively attractive valuations of other names in the space and are thus rated neutral on the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EA, ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.