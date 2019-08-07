Picking Through Pharma Pressures, With Ed Silverman (Podcast Transcript)

Ed Silverman of Pharmalot and StatNews joins us on Behind the Idea to discuss Walgreens and the drug pricing, and this is the transcript of our discussion.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript for our podcast posted yesterday on Walgreens (WBA) with Ed Silverman of Stat News and Pharmalot. We hope you find this useful.

Introduction

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week's Behind the Idea I talk with Ed Silverman of Pharmalot and STAT News about Walgreens and the pressures on drug pricing in general. One of the challenges in the industry is that it's really complex. And there are a lot of layers between when a drug is made and when someone buys it at a pharmacy, as Ed points out.

Ed Silverman: It's sort of inscrutable for most consumers, because when they go to the pharmacy, they have contact, they complain, they're scared, they're angry, they wonder why is it cost so much, but really, that political issue is focusing much more on the manufacturers and those that deal directly with the manufacturers, in this case, the pharmacy benefit managers, because that's where the whole mystery about how the prices were set and why the drugs cost what they do, that's where the whole issue actually begins.

DS: We also get to the question of Amazon entering the sector, and Ed echoes the point about Walgreen's success in commodifying the pharmacy experience as actually being a weakness now.

ES: At the end of the day, that human dimension actually works in favor of the independent, I believe, and makes it easier for Amazon to make inroads into the businesses run by the bigger chains.

DS: Healthcare and drug pricing are complicated issues, and ones that will occupy our political dialogue for at least the next year and a half. What's that mean for investors in a retail pharmacy like Walgreens. We try to break out some ideas on this week's Behind the Idea.

Podcast

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

Welcome to Behind the idea. I'm Daniel Shvartsman. Mike Taylor will be back next week. I'm following up on the discussion we had two weeks ago about Wildgreens Boots Alliance ticker symbol, WBA. The retail drugstore chain trades at a cheap multiple, but that reflects the real pressures facing the business, especially the threat of online drug sales and reimbursement pressures. To understand the overall industry climate better, I'm speaking to Ed Silverman. Ed is the founder of Pharmalot and writes for STAT News, and has covered the industry for more than two decades. I'm excited to speak with him about the industry as a whole, and while he doesn't cover Walgreens specifically, hopefully this will help you better understand the company's place in the chain.

Before we begin Behind the Idea is the podcast that looks at what makes great investment analysis work, based on ideas from the Seeking Alpha ecosystem. Neither Ed nor I have any positions in any stocks we expect to discuss. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. So Ed, welcome on Behind the Idea.

ES: Hi, thanks for having me.

DS: So the theme that came up a lot is just this idea of reimbursement pressures, pressures on drug pricing in general. And I guess that's something that we read in the headlines. It's a big topic. Where do you, from your perspective, where do you see that playing out? Like, where is the -- when we say pressure on drug pricing? Who is facing it? Who is dealing with this problem?

ES: Well, I spend a lot of time. I write the Pharmalot blog, by the way, at STAT News. So I spent an awful lot of time trying to sort out that question. And the big issue in this country right now is the patient and followed by the taxpayer? Because -- and if you're a patient, you're getting hit both ways, as a taxpayer as well, right?

The big challenge right now is trying to sort out how the drug pricing system is set up, which, quite difficult for most people, in how to unravel it enough so that it can be more efficient, and more affordable while still being innovative. And retailers like Walgreens play, because Walgreens is so huge. They play a big part, obviously in making the medicines available. But like a lot of folks, they have a behind the scenes role in trying to -- and trying to sort that out, as I mentioned, is not particularly easy.

DS: Is the pressure here, is it all -- is it a political thing? Obviously we're in the middle of a -- we're already starting a new presidential cycle. Is it all political pressure or is there also just sort of these different parts of the chain pushing on each other? Or are there other competitive pressures going on? Like I know this is sort of a vague way to phrase it. But is it political or is there more going on here?

ES: Well, it's political now, because there's been a lot going on the ground up over the last several years. The fact that it's political now reflects the fact that over time, a growing number of people, i.e., patients, or their families, or the representatives have complained that this or that medicine is increasingly out of reach. If you think back I don’t know, no more than a dozen years easily, there are news reports for a while showing seniors getting on buses from places like Maine to Canada to buy medicines. It was -- it wasn't as if it was totally unique, people used to and still do drive to Mexico, across that other border to get lower cost medicines.

But the trips to Canada were so well organized, so well-orchestrated, and so well-publicized that for a brief while it made an impression on the American public. What's happened at the time, when those caravans, buses were headed north, it seemed almost an oddity to most of the American public. But now I think most Americans can relate to that in ways they couldn't before. And when I say most Americans, I don't mean the fact that we have more seniors. I think it really means there are more people across the board, wherever they live, whatever their age bracket, and increasingly different economics demographic are feeling the same pinch that those seniors did in the north in the early 2000s.

And that's created the political pressure ultimately, because whether we're talking about insulin, whether we're talking about older generic pills, whether we're talking about new innovative medicines that start, that come out the gate at a high price, increasingly across the border, a wider swath Americans are feeling this financial pinch.

And typically, when that sort of event occurs, you get political pressure. And the political pressure has manifested at the state and the federal level. And it's taken on a life of its own really, because it has become so widespread and reached out to so many corners of the country.

And within that pressure though, yes, when there's pretty political pressure to that extent over a sustained period of time, then you have different pressures. We have different groups, behind the scenes or openly as the case may be sparring with each other, pointing fingers, trying to assign blame as to why we have this problem, and so that's why if someone who's reading the headlines, or more than just headlines over the past several months, you would know that drug makers blame pharmacy benefit managers, and vice versa. That's the most obvious and biggest manifestation of that kind of behind the scenes finger pointing. But it's kind of playing out in different ways for a while now and will probably continue to do so.

DS: So that sort of relationship between the drug makers, I don't know if the insurers play a big role here as well, the pharmacy benefit managers, how does that, because one of the things that came up with Walgreens, is they talk about reimbursement pressure, specifically, which to untrained ear sounds like something related not to their -- the core, we have to sell the drug to you, but the fact that they're not getting, they're having trouble getting something back from somebody, not the client itself, but somebody else playing.

So how do these different -- or maybe if you just to talk about the pharmacy benefit managers, because I think they do play out a little bit with the retail pharmacy, so like where do these -- how do these different entities clash in a way that is relevant to the end consumer, to the investor or like where are the contact points right now?

ES: Well, it's complicated. There's no easy flow here. But when a pharmacy, whether it's a chain, like a Walgreens or a corner, Mom and Pop, to use a cliché, complain about reimbursement, they're saying, basically they are not getting enough compensation for the money they lay out for this or that medicine. And as a result, their margins are pressured. I was on the phone yesterday with an independent pharmacist, who runs his own pharmacy in a part of New York City one of the burrows saying, I don't know if this is a real example he was citing because he didn't mention a particular drug. But he could recite this stuff all day long if you gave him the chance.

He said, I get -- I buy a drug for $300 and I get back $4. So you know how -- and if you do that repeatedly with enough of your inventory, how can you make enough margin to sustain your business?

Now of course, the different drugs yield different reimbursement levels. But the overriding point is, as he said to me, you can't get enough back to keep the operation going. So how do you cope with that? And so that's been an issue for the pharmacy world, because what's going on behind the scenes is really, how do you slice up this pie, this big pharmaceutical supply -- rather this big pharmaceutical pie, as the medicines move through the supply chain. The manufacturers set prices, that they negotiate with the pharmacy benefit managers, and then there's distributors, before it gets to the retail pharmacy, a lot of this. It doesn't -- and the money doesn't necessarily flow directly, it flows back and forth.

So it becomes very convoluted to understand really how it works unless you're an insider. And I don't pretend to be, because I'm a journalist, not a distributor or pharmacist. But in any event, the overriding issue for the pharmacy or the pharmacy chain is how do they get enough reimbursement to make the profits they need to keep going.

And if you're an investor, you're going to have to wonder if not worry how that's going to happen, because it's not getting any easier. There's more and more pressure, the pharmacy benefit managers being pressured due to the political climate, to justify the rebates and fees charged and prove with transparency, if that's possible, that what it collects is largely passed on to its client, which typically would be the health plan.

So where does that happen? Well, where does the pharmacy benefit manager makeup some money? Well, maybe with the fees that get paid to the pharmacy, and lower fees. So this becomes, as I said, very complex and convoluted. But it really has an overriding effect on the overall financial stability of the pharmacy chains and the independents.

DS: It would seem like very trivially you think about discussions around Medicare for all or whatever. And it seems like a lot of the challenge here is a lot of the complexity. Like you said, there's a lot of different players and the flow is not obvious. And if you're trying to think of how can we suck out overall cost for the end taxpayer, for the end client, you want to take out some of that complexity? Is that something that's feasible? Like is that again, I know, I'm taking a very layman's approach, but is that something that's feasible? And if so, where do you go? Is it something that ends up squeezing the pharmacy? That's at the end of the process? Is that something that is on the insurer? Like where, where -- what do you hear what do people talk about, as far as everybody says, you want to have lower drug costs or whatever. But what does that actually mean at the end of the day?

ES: Well, sort of an irony. Many people get their prescription medicines from a pharmacy, whether it's a chain or independent. Some get it by mail obviously. But the irony is that while they may have some face to face contact or regular contact with that -- with the retail operation. It's not clear to these people that the retail operation is further down the supply chain, and the whole controversy over the price starts further up that supply chain.

So it -- so to the average person, what's going on is -- it sort of inscrutable for most consumers. Because while they go to the pharmacy, unless they get their medicine by mail, they go to the pharmacy, they have contact, they complain, they're scared, they're angry, they wonder why is it cost so much. But really, the political issue is focusing much more on the manufacturers, and those that deal directly with the manufacturers, in this case, the pharmacy benefit matters, because that's where the whole mystery about how the prices are set, and why they call -- why the drugs cost what they do, that's where the whole issue actually begins.

So maybe the pharmacist gets the brunt of it from a patient one day. They can't control whether it's a big chain, and they can't control what's happening further up the chain.

DS: Where -- which -- the pharmacy benefit manager they are -- are they, I don't want to paint it as sides per se. But what is their role here? Who are they? Who do they work for? Who do they help, not help? Are they sourcing the drugs for the pharmacies? Or where is how would you describe their role as pertains to this chain?

ES: Well, first, I would say they work for themselves, because they're in business to make money like anybody else. So they have to keep sight of that, and I'm not trying to be glib. But their stated role is to play middleman, to establish a formulary, the list of preferred medicines that they keep for like on a national basis, but they also recommend for their clients on a more specific basis.

And in establishing those formularies they negotiate on behalf of their clients, with the drug manufacturers. And so depending upon the variables, and there is so many you could go on for quite a while imagining them. Drug company A has a new medicine that has no competition. So it's much easier to get a good spot on the formulary. Because if it treats, if it's successfully can treat a disease that affects whatever number of people, there'll be demand for that product, that medicine. So the pharmacy benefit manager is going to include it on the formulary.

However, if you have a situation where it's -- a very different drug, the pharmacy benefit manager has more leverage to say, look, we've got two others where we have placed that on our formulary. And if you want the same spot or you want a better spot, you have to give us more of a rebate. And so that becomes a little bit of a dance. The drug maker of course wants the revenue, wants doctors to be able to write the prescription, knowing their patients can get access, get insurance coverage.

So they the drug manufacturer plays ball with the pharmacy benefit manager, coughs up a rebate of however much. And that's sort of a simplistic picture of one piece of this whole process. But the pharmacy benefit management can exert that kind of leverage. And that sort of sums up their process. They negotiate with the drug manufacturers on behalf of their clients to help -- typically health plans or maybe self-insured employers. And they establish these formularies that allow them to more specifically point to the kinds of insurance coverage and decisions that flow from the negotiations they conduct with a pharma company, the drug makers.

DS: So another thing that's going on in the wider industry over the past few years, maybe since really the advent of Obamacare, is you've got a lot of consolidation too. And does this end up being -- Cigna buys Express Scripts and CVS buys Aetna. So they kind of go a different direction. Walgreens, I think is mostly -- they've added a lot of the Rite Aid stores. And is this, what are you seeing as far as these different players grow bigger and try to -- it seems like gain more weight and gain more leverage. Like is that playing out in anyway? Are we seeing winners? Are we seeing companies that are being just in general being more successful in terms of managing to gain heft and leverage with all these different negotiations and all these different directions?

ES: Well, it's like any other industry, I mean, this consolidation, the company that did the acquiring believes that it could become more efficient, and generate a bigger profit and in the process gain bigger market share. So with that clout, presumably you get more buying power. And in this case, can more effectively negotiate the fees with whichever entity is supplying you the medicines. But it's not as if it's a clear field yet, because in the United States of course, you have a lot of players. It's so kind of fractured that you do have sites, Walgreens, you have CVS, you have Walmart, you've got any number of, I don't know the latest number of independents. There's still a good number of them out there.

And so by becoming Walgreens Boots Alliance they have like soaked up a certain amount of market share. But it's not as if they have a playing field to themselves. And I assume you're going to ask me about the future. And that makes me think of Amazon, because that is going to eventually change things if not abruptly, but gradually. And it will alter the way a pharmacy does business today.

DS: Well, and so I -- you had mentioned earlier that some people get their prescriptions by mail. And then yeah, that was also going to set up for Amazon as well. What's going on there? Is that Amazon -- so at least in their reputation, so customer obsessed, and in theory, that could be almost a white knight for somebody being really devoted to that. But what are you seeing or what's how is this -- what does Amazon's advent mean for the industry so far and potentially in the future?

ES: So far it's meant a lot of jitters, more than true competition, but you can see it coming for a couple of years. There have been stories how Amazon has obtained distribution licenses in different states and hired people with experience in pharmacy benefits management and try to soup up its health IT capabilities. There are any number of ways it can reach out, with all its tentacles. The latest manifestation that's been discussed is using the Alexa device to remind you, when there's a health issue, help you fill your prescription, remind you to take your medicine, call your doctor and talk about your medicine, not just make sure the medicine shows up at the door when you need it next.

That is essentially in many ways replacing the pharmacist right? It can provide the medicine, it can tell you what you need to know about the medicine, help you act on issues concerning your health and the medicine specifically.

So with all that in mind -- and it sounds a little fanciful. But really, it's not a big stretch. If you're a retail pharmacy, you got to be prepared for more people aiming for convenience. And because of Amazon's cost structure, and it's -- the size of its own treasury, it has the ability to be a low cost provider, or provider of all the different things I mentioned. So that can pose a signal, I think pose significant challenge. I'm just not sure how soon.

DS: Okay. So, so far, it's jitters. But then, yeah, that seems a little creepy. But it also seems like a reminder of the scale that Amazon can bring to this that not a lot of other existing or future entrants could bring.

ES: Yeah, creepy is a good word, because the more -- when you rely on technology for every part of our day to day lives, the potential for a creepiness factor increases quite a bit. That aside, the real issue from a sanitized point of view is efficiency.

And at the end of the day, the pharmacy can talk all at it wants about -- particularly the chains can talk all they want about how they provide value added service. I think that is spotty. And I'm sure there will be someone from one of the big chains that will disagree with this. But when you're at a chain store, my own observation is it's a little different than the independent mom and pop where they have more of a loyal customer base. And so that's something that is a little hard to replace, but it's replaceable. But it's also one less thing that the big behemoth chain can as easily argue that when it comes to saying to the customer, remain loyal, remain with us.

At the end of the day, that human dimension actually works in favor of the independent, I believe, and makes it easier for Amazon to make inroads into the businesses run by the bigger chains. Because efficiency counts and so let's face it, Alexa isn't a person but if you like the voice and it speaks to you, and tells you what you need to know, that's helpful. And if it's cheap, it's even better.

DS: It's interesting, that on our last podcast, my co-host, Mike made the point that Walgreens has successfully -- and the other chains have successfully made pharmacy into sort of a McDonald's business where it's very standardized. And that is, like you said, sort of a vulnerability, because online, you could do that without leaving the house. And so that's interesting point.

ES: Well, I don't mean to harp on this so much. But let's face it. You go into a large chain, I don't want to name a name because it's not fair. But yes, they have a staff of pharmacists who work in the same location regularly. So maybe you get to see them, but they don't have a lot of pressure to make numbers and produce. They also get paid well, many of them.

But that also, I believe, robs the consumer of that ability to establish a report, because let's face it. Maybe an independent pharmacist isn't always as efficient. They like to schmooze a little bit with this or that customer. But you know what, that builds loyalty. I don't have to tell you how that manifest every time that customer walks into the store. But that is a quality, it's hard to measure. But it's a quality that makes them valuable in the eyes of the consumer.

So then that works against the chain. So yeah, they've standardized themselves and made them more like McDonald's. But so what. If you have a question about your health, interaction with medicines, you want to talk a little bit, maybe you can do hand holding and reassurance. The independent might have more time to do that with you. And that matters. And quite frankly, that is valuable in ways Alexa may not be. But we'll see how -- we'll see how cozy Alexa can be in reassuring patients in the future.

DS: Right. So we've hit on sort of that aspect, and also the pressures. What do you think is just for somebody who's coming in to this or somebody who's been following these companies, what do you think is most important just to continue to watch or where's an area that you think is most interesting to focus on for yourself?

ES: Well, I would look at generic pricing. Because generic drugs is typically where pharmacies often make most of their margins. And there has been bit of a rollercoaster ride for generic prices the last several years. There's reports, I think was 2014, late 2013, or somewhere in that time frame where we're suddenly seeing spikes in some generics, some medicines used by hospitals, but others were just fills at the local counter. And that continued for a while. And there are different reasons. But overall, the trend continued for a while with a growing number of generics.

And then it dissipated for a while going back to starting in late 2017, maybe until last year. So this up and down movement can affect the margins for everybody in the chain, obviously, the supply chain, rather. But I would watch that going forward, because it has the same reason that continues to have ramifications.

And they're depending upon what reports you read, some generic companies have been taking big price hikes lately. And that's despite threats from the White House, that company shouldn't do that. Most of that anger has been directed at brand name companies. So that's something I would keep my eye on.

DS: From the retail perspective, what is the generics -- like what is the way? is it just watch out for the how the manufacturers are pricing it? Or do they actually face the pressure, because then they can't get away with markups, because there's more scrutiny in general? Or where does that play into their, I would assume that the more pressure there is on drug manufacturers to make generics and to make them affordable, the better for the retailer, because that gives them more room to have a spread. But is that the right way to think about it?

ES: Yeah, basically. I mean there is a lot of efforts to try to make more generics available. You've got this new entity called Civica Rx that's started up in the past year or so. And it's the brainchild of a bunch of large hospital systems. It's got some philanthropic funding behind it. But the whole premise is to make generics hard to come by, or where there are shortages more widely available. And I mentioned it was started by hospital system. So as you can imagine, that's tailored more toward the hospital purchaser.

I talked to Civica Rx, they've not discounted the possibility that they could go in a broader direction and eventually make deals where there could be generics available at the retail counter as well. My mission is simply because on a larger scale, it just reflects the notion as you start to say that there is more interest and emphasis on trying to get more generic production out there to keep things at a reasonable cost, and whether it's a Civica Rx, or FDA approved and more generics, presumably, it all aims toward the same goal.

DS: Okay, that's interesting. All right. That's a good issue to watch for, and there's a ton more to talk here. But I think that that's a good place for us to sort of wrap. So Ed thank you for taking the time. I think there is a lot here for -- that listeners can continue to kind of pursue. But I think this is good, at least opening into what's actually going on in the industry in terms of these different puts and takes. So I appreciate you taking time out of your day to speak with me about this.

ES: Thank you for having me. I appreciate that you thought of me and I hope this was helpful. And be happy to do it again sometime.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Ed nor Daniel have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.