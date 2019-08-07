Leagold Mining: Weaker Quarterly Results Should Be Only An Exception

Leagold produced 91,285 toz gold in Q2, which is 13.8% less than in Q1. However, the decline doesn't signal any meaningful issues.

Leagold Mining Corp. (OTCQX:LMCNF) is another interesting gold miner that published its Q2 2019 financial results over the last several days. Unlike New Gold (NGD), Pretium Resources (PVG) (Q2 article here) or Eldorado Gold (EGO) (Q2 article here), Leagold, fortunately, didn't have to face any major issues over the last year. However, its upside potential, based on the ambitious but reasonable growth plans, is high as well.

In Q2 2019, Leagold produced 91,285 toz gold. This is 41.5% more than in Q2 2018 and in line with Q3 and Q4 2018. However, compared to Q1 2019, the production declined by 13.8%. While at the RDM mine gold production increased from 13,835 toz to 17,217 toz, and at the Pilar mine it increased from 9,411 toz to 11,189 toz, at the Fazenda mine it declined from 18,675 toz to 17,692 toz, and at the Los Filos mine even from 64,028 toz to 44,896 toz. The good news is that despite the decline in Q2 production, the company was able to produce 197,234 toz gold in H1 2019, which is almost 71% more than in H1 2018. Moreover, it has reiterated its 2019 production guidance of 380,000-420,000 toz gold.

(Source: Own processing, using data of Leagold)

It is also important to note that the steep decline in Los Filos' gold production wasn't caused by a Q2 underperformance but by a Q1 outperformance. According to the Los Filos technical report, ore grading 0.55 g/t gold should be delivered by the open pit operations in 2019. While in Q1 the open pit ore graded 0.63 g/t gold, in Q2 the gold grade declined to 0.5 g/t. Moreover, the 2019 gold recoveries are estimated at 81.71%. In Q1, the recoveries equaled 94%, and in Q2 they equaled 70%. The quarter-over-quarter decline in gold grades and recoveries resulted in a significant decline in Los Filos gold production. However, this situation is not unexpected, and the 2019 production targets should be met.

(Source: Own processing, using data of Leagold)

The decline in gold production volumes resulted in a growth of gold production costs. The cash costs increased to $822/toz gold, and AISC increased to $978/toz gold. In comparison to Q1 2019, the cash costs increased by 3.8% and AISC increased by 5.5%. However, the AISC remains approximately in line with Q2-Q4 2018, and it is well below the Q1 2018 value of $1,039/toz.

(Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Leagold)

As gold production declined and higher gold prices didn't have enough time to make a significant impact in Q2, Leagold's revenues declined by 13%, to $120.2 million. The operating cash flow dipped to negative numbers, which is explained by an outflow of working capital related primarily to the repayment of the deferred gold sale to Orion of $11.7 million, the bi-annual land payment at the Los Filos mine complex of $9.2 million, the increase in inventory of $10.5 million and other working capital movement of $7.3 million. The operating cash flow should return to positive numbers in Q3. Moreover, given the strong gold prices, it is possible to expect a new record high.

Leagold's Q2 net income looks scary, as the company recorded a loss of $70.2 million and EPS of -$0.25. However, the loss is attributable to a $63.5 million non-cash item, as Leagold recognized a provision of $63.5 million against the deferred income tax assets of its Mexican subsidiary. According to the news release:

During Q2 2019, Leagold recognized a provision of $63.5 million against its deferred income tax assets (a non-cash item) generated by its wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary, DMSL, and attributable to multiple tax periods prior to and including 2017. The provision, which is a non-cash adjustment related to the deferred income tax assets, results from management’s current understanding of the terms and impact of a tax settlement with the Mexican Tax Authorities. Leagold is continuing to review and assess the impact of the tax settlement and, in the interim, has recognized this provision.

During the earnings call, when asked about more details regarding the recognized provision, Neil Woodyer, the CEO of Leagold, stated:

Well, the company has a long, very active history prior to our acquisition, very complicated history. A settlement has been reached. And we are just trying to get our way through it and fully understand it. It is extremely complicated.

So, hopefully, the problem is already over and no similar issues will appear over the coming quarters.

(Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Leagold)

Due to the negative operating cash flow and the initiation of growth projects, Leagold's cash position declined and indebtedness increased. As of the end of Q2, the company held cash and cash equivalents of $52.8 million. Its total debt increased by $23.1 million to $275.8 million. As a result, the net debt grew to $223 million.

The growth of net debt may continue also over the coming quarters. However, given the current gold price, it shouldn't be too significant. During Q2, Leagold refinanced its debt and secured a new revolving credit facility. Together with cash on hand and the cash-generating abilities of its current operations, the company seems to be very well-positioned to realize its growth plans. The aim of the company is to reach a production level of 600,000-700,000 toz gold per year by 2022. At this production level and at the current gold price of more than $1,450/toz, Leagold's annual operating cash flows should be able to approach the $400 million level quite easily.

Although Leagold share price increased by more than 40% since late May, the current bull gold market, as well as the growth prospects, indicate that the gold price may continue. However, some technical resistance must be overcome first. On July 24, the share price reached the resistance level at $1.75, but it wasn't able to break it. The share price retreated to the $1.5-1.6 level and the RSI cooled down. Right now, the RSI stands at 55 and is far from overbought. If the strong gold prices prevail, another attempt to break the resistance level may be successful. After it is broken, the next resistance is situated around $2.

What I like about Leagold's Q2:

The company was able to refinance its debt.

The path forward is clear now - Leagold wants to reach production of 600,000-700,000 toz gold per year by 2022.

What I don't like about Leagold's Q2:

The Los Filos mine had a weaker quarter compared to Q1. However, it wasn't unexpected.

The recognized provision of $63.5 million against the deferred income tax assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMCNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.