Etsy Offers Good Risk/Reward

We recommend buying Etsy's shares as we think that the risk/reward is skewed to the upside.

The recent earnings report which caused a 20% pullback was a net positive in our opinion and the dislocation creates an opportunity.

It is differentiated from its high growth tech peers by its proven business model which is highly profitable and cash generative even at this early stage.

Investment Thesis

Etsy (ETSY) is the leading craft products marketplace. The demand for it is evident in its fast growth metrics. It is differentiated from its fast growing tech peers by its proven business model. It is highly profitable and cash generative even at this early stage and targets to be significantly more so in the future. We find the valuation as attractive, particularly after the 20% pullback following its recent earnings release which we view as a net positive. We recommend buying Etsy's shares as we think that the risk/reward is skewed to the upside.

Craft Products Focused E-Commerce

Etsy is an e-commerce website focused on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies. The company is a marketplace for products that otherwise are sold on crafts fairs and bazaars. Etsy allows sellers to reach a global audience that they otherwise could only dream of with their previous customer base of the local craft product enthusiast.

The niche of crafts and vintage is likely to attract limited competition from other marketplaces and this fact deems Etsy as one of the few e-commerce platforms not threatened by Amazon (AMZN).

Etsy's addressable market is just small enough to protect it from larger peers but large enough to provide a huge opportunity for its nascent operations as evident in its past growth.

Rare Combination Of High Growth And Profitability

Etsy has managed an incredible 5-year revenue CAGR of 35%. This is particularly impressive when assessed in tandem with the improving profitability. Both due to increasing scale and profitability efforts, Etsy managed to become a highly profitable operation even at this early stage.

Etsy boasts an excellent margin profile of 69% gross, 18% EBITDA, 16% net, and whopping 20% free cash flow margins. These numbers are impressive not just for a young startup but for any company.

Etsy is projecting the continuation of the trend of improving profitability and rapid growth with the management's 5-year target of 16-20% GMS growth, revenue growth slightly faster than that of GMS, and a 30% higher EBITDA margin. If successful, Etsy will become both one of the fastest growing companies off of a significant base as well as one of the most profitable.

The Quarter Was Good, But The Market Didn't Appreciate It

On August 1st, Etsy reported its Q2 FY19 results and held its earnings call. The company reported a 37% YoY revenue growth to $181 million and raised its full-year guidance. The stock then fell off a cliff with a drop of more than 20%, trading all the way down to $54 in two days from the $68 it was trading at before the announcement.

Although the top line was $2.2 million behind the consensus, we view the quarter as broadly good. GMS growth rose to 23% YoY in constant currency from 21% in Q1. We're delighted to see accelerating GMS growth.

EBITDA was also behind consensus coming in at $39.7 million vs. consensus of $39.9 million. The reason for the EBITDA miss was apparently due to increased marketing spend.

The report painted a pretty picture for the rest of the year too. Full-year revenue growth guidance was raised to 32-34% from the prior 30-32%, and GMS growth guidance was raised to 20-22% from the prior 18-21%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was slightly brought down to 22-24% from the 23-25% prior forecast.

Overall, we were very happy to see the accelerating revenue and to hear that both active buyer and seller growth was accelerating on the call. We view this quarter as a net positive, and the significant pullback following the announcement as an opportunity.

Valuation Is Rich But Is Warranted

Etsy is trading at a clear premium to the market. Its TTM multiples are 49x non-GAAP P/E, 9x P/S, 48x EV/EBITDA, and 15x P/CF. We, however, argue that this valuation is fair.

Etsy is not only growing fast like its young tech peers but is highly profitable. Its proven business model, we think, is a huge advantage. We see no hurdle to its growth with no competition, and we see a clear path to further profitability enabled by economies of scale. We see that this potential is evident in consensus estimates regarding both EPS and revenue. We note that Etsy has a near perfect track record of beating consensus.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Buy the Attractive Risk/Reward

We recommend buying Etsy. We like the market potential, and its proven and highly profitable business model. We think that the relative valuation is detached from these facts. We also view the recent 20% pullback as unwarranted on the back of a quarter which was a net positive for us. Post the pullback, we view the valuation and Etsy's earnings as a downside buffer, and believe that achieving consensus, which the company has a track record of beating, would be very positive for the stock. We find the risk/reward very attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ETSY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Long AMZN.