Zillow: No Longer A Tech Stock

96% of revenues were generated from the advertising fees on paid listings. To drive traffic, Zillow spends 41% to 45% off its revenues on marketing. Zillow has never turned profitable.

With the recent launch of and focus on Zillow Offers, we are cautious as to considering it a tech stock any longer, hence the ability to maintain its growth rate going forward.

Thesis Overview

Started in 2006, Zillow (ZG) is one of the earliest players in the online real estate market. Its core business model is to generate revenues from the clicks and views on the advertisements posted within its online home listings. Its mission, as stated in its 10-K is to cover all stages of the home lifecycle: renting, buying, selling and financing.

Over time, Zillow has been able to accumulate data on real estate transactions and consistently provide technology solutions for everyone in its ecosystem; the real estate agents, home buyers, renters, sellers, and lenders.

(Source: author. Zillow’s Zestimate feature)

In particular, we found its home prices appraisal algorithm, Zestimate, very insightful and time-saving for homebuyers who are still shopping around. It also has been one of the key user engagement and advertising business growth drivers for Zillow. Until mid-2018, all of its revenue was generated through click-through advertising fees from the advertisers in its online platform which includes real estate agents and home sellers. These revenues are grouped under the IMT segment of the business.

(Source: Zillow’s 10-K. Zillow’s Statements of Operations Data)

We have a strong opinion that as a technology company building an online real estate database, Zillow’s recent move in 2018 into the home-flipping business is less than interesting. The shift into a more capital-intensive space is a reverse from what we typically expect from a technology company. For us and a lot of the tech investors out there, this would mean a major bearish position on the stock. In the future, we think that Zillow will no longer become a tech stock once its Homes segment grows bigger than its IMT, on which we would expect a slower revenue growth then.

(Source: Stockrow)

If any, the move also signals its inability to turn its core IMT segment profitable and expectation for a potential of slower growth for the segment in the future. While its IMT segment has consistently generated revenues of 10 times its cost of sales, its Homes segment, where the revenue from the home-flipping business is recorded, has a very thin gross margin of around 6%, which at a greater scale could affect the overall outlook for Zillow’s business profitability going forward.

Current business and its financials

From our point of view, Zillow’s IMT business has met the average expectation of internet business in a niche real-estate advertising space. Zillow has been able to monetize strongly and at scale from its core online real estate database portal through investments in its technology platform.

(Source: Zillow’s 10-K. Zillow’s Statements of Operations Data)

Much of our greater issue in Zillow, given its negligible cost of revenues, is pretty much its inability to manage its excessive Sales and marketing expenses. This has led Zillow to not be able to turn profitable in almost every year since it IPO'd.

(Source: Author, with data compiled from Zillow’s 10-K. Zillow’s Statements of Operations Data)

As we have mentioned previously, the move to the home-flipping business comes across as an inability to grow its platform further with an already very big investment in technology and R&D. In the last four years, Zillow’s R&D expense has increased by almost 2.5 times while its revenue only grows twice. For a company with a 13-year operating history making such a level of investment in R&D, we also would have expected that its Sales and marketing expenses would decrease as it relies more on organic growth through better user engagement and experience in its online portal. Apparently, it has not been the case, since Zillow has struggled to maintain its advertising revenue growth without spending in marketing almost 40% to 45% off the total revenue that it ends up generating.

Zillow Offers: Low-margin, but low-risk business

We do not think that the US $1.8 Trillion home-buying markets is bad business. We just do not think of it as a technology business. Zillow Offers could prove to be a game-changer as the business segment that finally helps Zillow achieve profitability. As it stands, homebuying presents a lower-risk, lower-return approach to grow a business as a technology company. Being the online broker matching the supply and the demand for homes, Zillow indeed is in a comfortable position to profit from the resulting spread on any successful transaction.

That being said, with the segment only contributing around 6% of gross margin to the overall business, Zillow would require a huge volume to really move the needle this year. In that sense, while we certainly are looking forward to the homebuying segment that leads to a more profitable Zillow, we just do not think its lack of scalability would allow us to still consider it a technology investment.

Valuation

Moving into the homebuying business, we think that Zillow today carries less premium in the revenue it generates due to slower implied future growth. Simply, it also means that the trap for most technology investors not fully aware of Zillow’s business model is that the stock could appear cheaper than it actually is.

(Source: Stockrow. P/S ratio, revenue growth, and gross margin of Zillow over time)

Overall since the Zillow Offers launch, Zillow’s volatility in its P/S ratio has indicated that it has become quite challenging in fairly valuing the stock. We do think that at a P/S ratio of 6.08 today, which is lower than its past historical average, most investors share the same concern as us that Zillow can no longer be evaluated as a technology stock.

Despite its ability to pick up the pace on slowing revenue growth in late 2018 with TTM growth rate of close to 32%, we also learned that 40% to 45% of its revenue was primarily driven by a high level of sales and marketing expense rather than organic activities. While its P/S ratio of 6 might make it look cheap, it is worth noting that its P/S is still quite volatile enough that we believe it is possible for Zillow to trade at even 4.5-5 P/S in the near future once its homebuying business expands.

Takeaways

We think that Zillow might have a shot at being able to turn profitable in the next 5 years when we expect the homebuying business to contribute at least around 40% to 45% of the total revenue. Over the next 5 years, we will also expect that the sales and marketing expense will reduce further as a percentage of sales, followed by dropping gross margin, yet a stronger bottom line. Homebuying certainly presents an interesting opportunity for Zillow, though as venture investors, we typically prefer a more technology play to consider making an investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.