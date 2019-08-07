Fair Isaac Corp.: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of highly cyclical stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they are still usually subject to the short-term debt cycle (or business cycle) and to changes in sentiment (which can sometimes also have a cyclical quality about it). Recently, I have been adopting some of the techniques I've used with "classic cyclicals" and applying them to less-cyclical stocks. And, today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest, I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual growth rate (aka CAGR) one might expect over that period of time; 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns; 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle; 4) I share both a basic shareholder return estimate and a more conservative shareholder return estimate where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels; and 5) I usually provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is not currently a "buy" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a "buy" over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three of those CAGR estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CAGR > 15% a "buy," 12-15% an "outperform," 8-12% a "market perform," 4-8% an "underperform" and < 4% a "sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I like to examine. Let's take a look at Fair Isaac Corp.'s (FICO) historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate," and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And, last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

Leading into the recession of 2008/9, FICO's EPS slowly fell about -24% off its highs of 2005. Other than that multi-year decline, earnings have mostly been steady for FICO the past 20 years. Earnings declines of this magnitude I consider low-to-moderate, and on a scale of 1-8, I would classify FICO's earnings cyclicality a '3'. For earnings of this type, it is reasonable to use a 10-year full-cycle analysis rather than a shorter-term price-based analysis.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts about 2005, a little before the last cyclical peak.

FICO's current blended P/E is 52.45 while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 22.37. If, over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 22.37 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -8.18%.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were at last cycle, which I estimate to be about 2005, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CAGR from organic earnings growth we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

Data by YCharts

FICO has bought back a whole lot of shares this cycle, and that has helped to boost their EPS. I'll back these buybacks out, and assume that at some point in the next ten years we'll have a recession. Doing so will give a cyclically adjusted organic growth rate.

When I do the math on that, I get a 10-year, full-cycle, organic earnings CAGR estimate of -1.79%. That is a pretty low cyclically adjusted organic growth rate, so I'm going to check it against their net income over this period to make sure it makes sense.

Data by YCharts

This tells pretty much the same story. It took FICO about 13 years to earn the same net income they had in 2005, and only the past year or two have they earned more than that. So, if we are near peak cyclical earnings again, then FICO very well could earn less money over the next ten years compared to what one would expect if earnings simply stayed flat for the next 10 years. If FICO experiences a similar cycle as last time, it very well could have quite big earnings declines once buybacks are taken away.

Obviously, the banking industry was hit hard last recession, so one should keep that in mind. It might not be as bad the next time around. But this is a reasonable base-case judging from the last economic cycle. Additionally, net income fell ~60% off its highs in the 1990 and 2002 downturns as well, but it bounced back faster than in 2008 during those downturns. So, even if next time is different than 2008, it might not be too much different in terms of stock price decline. (FICO's price fell -75% off its highs in the post-2001 market.)

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself, all on a per-share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section).

For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If they are buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time, because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are consistently greater than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates I think are reasonable.

First, let's revisit those buybacks and see what sort of returns we might expect from them in the future. I'll look at both 1-year and 3-year time frames.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Buybacks have leveled off this past year, but over the past three years, they have been about 2% per year, so I'll use that number as my buyback estimate. FICO doesn't pay a dividend.

Now let's check to see if the earnings yield can support 2% buyback expectation:

Data by YCharts

FICO's earnings are basically all going toward share buybacks. Since these buybacks are being made while the stock is trading above its long-term P/E ratio, I'll assume these accrue but don't compound over the next 10 years, which gives us an expected CAGR of +1.96%.

Personally, I like to use a more conservative estimate for long-term shareholder/business returns that raises expected returns for companies with higher cash and lower debt levels and lowers expectations for companies with higher debt levels and lower cash levels. For this, I use a free cash flow-to-equity/enterprise value yield.

Data by YCharts

As of the end of last quarter, their FCFE/EV yield was +1.40% so I'll use that as my conservative shareholder/business return estimate.

Future Return Expectations

Putting all three - market sentiment returns (-8.18%), earnings growth returns (-1.79%) and business/shareholder returns (+1.40% to +1.96%) - together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CAGR return of -8.01% to -8.57%. These sort of expected long-term results make FICO a "strong sell".

Conclusion

Quite often I'll do an opportunity risk/reward analysis here, but really all one needs to understand is that during recessions, FICO typically falls -65% to -75% off its highs. There is virtually no way that this company can grow earnings enough over the next few years to have the potential upside outweigh the potential downside if we have a recession at any time within the next 5 years. An investor not taking profits in FICO here needs to have a very certain understanding of why this time around is different than the last three cycles going back to the late 1980s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.