Buy Incyte On Attractive Risk/Reward

The pipeline and Incyte being an attractive M&A target provide upside, and profitability and what we view as modest valuation provide downside protection.

Investment Thesis

Incyte Corporation (INCY) is a quality biotech company. Its current portfolio is anchored around oncology and hematology. Its flagships products are treating critical conditions without competition and face a long runway of growth. The busy pipeline and the Company being an attractive M&A target provide upside potential. The high profitability and, in our opinion, modest valuation offer downside protection. We recommend buying Incyte shares as we think that the risk/reward is skewed to the upside.

Oncology And Hematology-Anchored Biotech Company

Incyte is a biotech company with 4 key products and a very busy pipeline anchored around oncology and hematology.

The Company's flagship medicine is Jakafi or ruxolitinib. Jakafi typically makes 75-80% of Incyte's total revenues. The product is performing very well on the market. It is used to treat myelofibrosis (MF) and polycythemia vera (PV) which are two types of blood cancer for which there is very little competition and limited therapeutic options in treatment. Jakafi sales still have a long runway of growth ahead with still rapid growth off of a sizeable base. Jakafi sales grew 18% YoY in Q2.

Jakavi is the therapy used to treat PV and MF. Incyte has outsourced Jakafi to Novartis (NVS) outside the U.S. Jakavi is the name given for its sale in the rest of the world. Incyte collects royalties. This typically makes 10-15% of Incyte revenues.

Iclusig or ponatinib is an oral drug for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and lymphoblastic leukemia. Incyte purchased the exclusive license to develop and commercialize Iclusig by purchasing ARIAD Pharmaceuticals' European operations. Iclusig typically makes 4-5% of Incyte sales.

Olumiant or baricitinib is a drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (NYSE:RA). The use of Olumiant shows 20% improvement in signs and symptoms of RA in as early as 1 week. Olumiant is a JAK inhibitor. Incyte outsourced the rights of Olumiant to Eli Lilly (LLY) and collects revenues. This typically makes 3-5% of Incyte's revenues.

Collaboration With Big Pharma Provides Trust And Capital

As written above, Incyte has outsourced the rights to some of its drugs in some locations to industry giants Novartis and Eli Lilly. These mega-cap names working with Incyte increases our conviction in the growth potential of Incyte's drugs. The outsourcing also provides Incyte with significant resources that Incyte can then deploy.

Busy Pipeline To Boost Growth

There are 21 drugs in Incyte's pipeline with 8 in pivotal stage and 6 to have data updates within 2019. We think that updates in this pipeline can be a solid upside catalyst.

Significantly More Profitable Than The Average Biotech

Incyte has a solid margin profile with 37% gross, 18% EBITDA, 15% net, and 16% free cash flow margins. These are significantly ahead of the sector's median of 57% gross, 12% EBITDA, 3% net income, and 2% free cash flow margins. Incyte has a healthy ROE of 15% as well vs. the sector median's significantly negative one.

Incyte's strong cash generation is the backbone of its balance sheet. It has more than $1.6 bn in net cash on its balance sheet.

Rich Valuation Reflects The Potential

Incyte is expensive even compared to a sector with lofty valuations. Incyte's TTM multiples vs. those of its sector's median are: 38x vs. 23x non-GAAP P/E, 9x vs. 6x P/S, 43x vs. 16x EV/EBITDA, and 29x vs 22x P/CF.

We argue that these multiples are less than what is fair. Incyte has a visible pathway to growth and already profitable operations. Its drugs are used to treat key diseases and they face no competition. It has a very busy pipeline which could yield blockbusters. The shares are trading at a small valuation premium. We believe that a larger premium is warranted.

Could Be An M&A Target

Incyte could be an M&A target. Its current portfolio is solid and has a visible pathway to growth. Its operations are very profitable. Its busy pipeline provides upside potential. And most importantly for an acquirer, it isn't trading at a huge premium. We think an acquisition would be made at a much higher price than where shares are trading today and that this presents an opportunity for shareholders.

We Like The Risk/Reward

We recommend buying Incyte shares. We think that the downside is protected with Incyte's solid portfolio, profits, and valuation. We think that the continued growth of current products, positive data regarding the pipeline to be released in 2019, and the Company being a potential M&A target provide asymmetric risk/reward skewed to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.