Iron Mountain: The Yield Is Not Enough

Iron Mountain (IRM) has experienced a rocky 2019, at a time where a multitude of equities have risen to new highs and positive performance has been abundant. My article mid-last year emphasized my issues with both the company's balance sheet, as well as its dividend policy, despite the high yield at 6.6%. Since then, the stock has returned -2.1% before dividends, while the S&P 500 has put up 6% before dividends. Following Q2 earnings, I simply do not see many growth levers the company can pull in order to both materially address the balance sheet, as well as return capital to shareholders in the manner that it currently is, without affecting the long-term growth prospects of the company.

The Current State of the Balance Sheet

Leverage can be identified and defined in many different ways, but the most common is a simple net debt/adjusted EBITDA, often the staple multiple for companies with actual leverage issues. REITs will often use AFFO or FFO in the denominator, but adjusted EBITDA tends to be higher and gives the company the benefit of the doubt. With that being said, most REITs will use a lease-adjusted debt figure, as leases can account for a substantial portion of overall debt when the company owns multiple facilities, centers, and other real estate. In the current standing, the company has $161 million in cash, against $8.39 billion in long-term debt, as well as $123 million in short-term debt. Adjusted EBITDA on a full-year basis using Q2 figures is $1.40 billion, but the LTM adjusted EBITDA is $1.36 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter increased by 210 bps, with the margin itself being 32.9%. From a nominal perspective, that's a decently high margin. That means the company isn't operating at a razor thin level and has controlled costs to a point that make it highly competitive for another company to try and replicate the business. However, I don't want investors to get the wrong picture, here. That adjusted EBITDA is down from $367.6 million in Q2 2018.

Rather than the traditional net debt/adjusted EBITDA, the company uses a net lease adjusted leverage figure, and naturally, that falls in line, at just a 0.2x higher level relative to the peer average. The other metrics they provide below aren't all that helpful in evaluating the actual leverage of the business. This isn't a traditional REIT at the end of the day. It's an entirely different business than a real estate enterprise and it's why I draw scrutiny to the balance sheet in comparison to that of a traditional REIT. The lack of maturities until 2023 is great liquidity management and we have to give credit where credit is due.

However, the weighted-average maturity at 5.6 years is only slightly higher than that of the high yield market (now sub-5 years) and doesn't represent any real advantage with respect to interest rate movements. If anything, the metric they should present is 31% of their debt is floating rate, which while in the context of 3-month LIBOR currently is a positive, it's subject to daily marking higher and subsequent higher interest expenses over time.

What concerns me even more is the reduction in guidance on the top-end. It's the company's way of saying that they won't be able to hit the high end of guidance and that investors will have to settle for less. However, they've brought up the lower end of the range to try and compensate, rather than admit it's an outright guidance cut. If they were "truly pleased" with the revenue growth they're experiencing, why wasn't guidance increased? Within the below figures, there's a few key points to make. The company's tax rate will be lower at 18% from the current 20%. Additionally, the company expects the adjusted EBITDA impact from lease accounting to be $10-15 million. AFFO was also cut, with the new range being $870 million-$900 million.

Should the company hit its full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA, the leverage will be 5.64x. It's currently 6.06x on an LTM basis. Leases currently account for $559 million worth of debt, or about 40% of a turn of leverage, which doesn't help all that much in trying to view the leverage profile on a lease-adjusted basis. The company has said that the second half of the year will be far stronger for adjusted EBITDA. Furthermore, the company is aiming to deliver 5%+ adjusted EBITDA growth by YE 2020, but we have to remember that a 5% uplift in adjusted EBITDA in the context of a debt toll of $8.4 billion simply isn't all that important. Additionally, the burden that leverage creates on this balance sheet, of a non-traditional REIT, creates a growth headwind and that, in turn, impacts shareholder returns, as we've clearly seen the last twelve months.

My point here is that despite investors protecting this company with the REIT shield and saying that a high level of leverage is normal for businesses within this structure, this company has far more revenue variability than traditional REITs. Additionally, with the Service business posting a YOY loss in revenues, down -1.9%, it brings skepticism to the business at large. The storage business was enough to offset this loss in revenue, but the aggregate 0.6% YOY revenue growth is paltry compared to other REITs and investors should look elsewhere if they're in search of a similar structure and a comparable yield.

Not Enough Consistency In The Trading Profile

If you're a current-income minded investor, this is not the stock chart for you. The volatility exhibited before doesn't create a sleep well at night profile as a portfolio constituent, nor does it give you faith in the yield itself. In Q1, the company experienced higher than expected labor costs, and while temporary in nature, resulted in a 3.5% hit to adjusted EBITDA. The company expects these higher costs to dissipate and the start to August has seen reassurance from the most recent round of earnings.

I hear the value proposition of the stock, I do. With a 7.7% yield, a unique business model and a leader in its industry, it's tough to not see value in a company like this, especially one that trades down to 52-week lows near the $29 mark. Now, in the last couple of sessions, investors have shown to be quite responsive to Q2 earnings, as reassurances were provided, but I don't think the long-term issues have been addressed yet.

The below slide is one of my favorites from the latest earnings deck. It shows the walk from adjusted EBITDA, a clear cut metric of the company's profitability, to the cash that's available to distribute to investors and, subsequently, the cash flow that's available for core and discretionary investments. I can't emphasize enough how important the latter is. Core and discretionary investments are the backbone of the company and they are the actions taken today that enable earnings growth over the long term, and the smaller that balance becomes, the less likely the company will deliver on earnings growth targets in years to come. Rather, investors should look at the proportion of cash available for dividends and investments relative to the cash available for core and discretionary investments.

This is 90% and it's what's required of the REIT structure. However, this is a company that doesn't have the same levers to pull as a REIT and is far more subject to the macro environment, in terms of revenue generation, than a traditional REIT is where contracts back a majority of the business over a long-term period. The company needs to find a way to put more capital back into its own business that stems from the contribution of adjusted EBITDA, otherwise growth is going to be constrained in the years to come. Otherwise, growing adjusted EBITDA from management's perspective is something that isn't incentivized.

Conclusion

With the second quarter now in the books, investors have to look ahead to the third quarter and I think the largest challenge on the table for management right now is to generate organic growth in both the service and storage segments. Additionally, growing adjusted EBITDA and preventing one-time costs, like what happened in the first quarter, will be critical towards gaining investor confidence back. If they can guide the business correctly and achieve that, I have no doubt that IRM will trade higher, especially given the high yield as a another point of attraction. However, I'd like to see a greater consciousness of the debt profile, as I believe the leverage is constraining.

