REITs And Rate Cuts: A Mixed Bag

With fundamentals in good shape and valuations that are slightly overvalued, the best course of action seems to focus on individual REITs (or sectors) with good fundamentals and a valuation that leaves room for some upside.

Produced by The Belgian Dentist for The Income Strategist

Last week and this week have certainly been interesting for the markets. Everyone and their grandmother expected the Fed to cut by at least 25 bps, but there was this implied assumption that Jay Powell would commit to another 25 bps cut at the next Fed meeting. When Mr. Powell's comments fell short, the markets sold off aggressively. Which goes to show you that expectations, or sentiment, can really drive prices in the short term. As much as we try to 'ignore' these short-term twists and turns in the markets, they oftentimes provide opportunities.

They also provide some insight into turning points in the markets, be it by sector, region, or asset class. We've seen investors swing from cyclical to defensive and back to cyclical sectors in a matter of a couple of months. With the rate cut behind us and uncertainty about what will happen in September - although the Trump tariffs may force the Fed's hand - it's time to take a look at where we think sentiment stands for REITs and where they might head from here.

The problem is that Monday's equity debacle was so intense that sentiment could be whipsawed just like equity prices have been. As we write this, it seems the futures markets are showing a more stable open to US markets on Tuesday - perhaps buoyed by China setting the official reference point to just below 7, even though they allowed the currency to weaken relative to the USD. The markets won't recover Monday's losses in one day, but returning to normalization would be key to being able to make sense of the current situation and where we go next.

Mid-cycle adjustment

As expected, the Fed decided to cut interest rates by a quarter point to 2.00%-2.25%. Fed chairman Powell doesn't rule out more rate cuts, but on the other hand, doesn't see the first rate cut as the beginning of a long cycle of cuts. Powell used the term “mid-cycle adjustment”, and the lack of a clear indication of further cuts caused the market to sell off.

A look at the federal funds target rate since Alan Greenspan took over in 1987 reveals that every time the Fed has changed direction, and started hiking after a period of cuts or vice versa, its next move has always been in the same direction. There have been mid-cycle adjustments before, but they have never involved a “one-and-done” cut, with one exception in 1997.

According to the CME tool, there was, after the FOMC meeting, a 61% probability the Fed would lower interest rates again at the next meeting in September. And then Trump tweeted that there will be a 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports to the U.S. as of September. As a result, the probability the Fed would lower interest rates again in September jumped to 91%.

Exhibit 1: Fed rate probabilities

It seems the Fed was cutting with reluctance and prudence, and not with any sense that a major recession was in the offing, or that many more cuts would be needed. As the economy is in good shape, this didn’t seem unreasonable. Will Trump get what he wants? We will see in September.

So, what are the implications for REITs?

REITs and rate cuts

At first glance, history tells a mixed picture of REIT performance during easing cycles ― with examples of both outperformance and underperformance over the last 20 years. However, a closer look suggests that today’s investment backdrop has a lot of the same ingredients as past cycles that demonstrated solid REIT performance.

Exhibit 2: Fed easing cycle performance

Scott Crowe, CenterSquare’s chief investment strategist, believes the current investment context bears many similarities to the business-led slowdown of 2001. Both now and in 2001, REIT balance sheets were in good shape. And while valuation discounts versus equities were more attractive in the early 2000s, REITs are only slightly overvalued now.

When we look at the intraday moves of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), we see that equities dropped 1.66% between 2:36 PM and 2:53 PM on July 31st. REITs dropped 1.51% over the same time span. By the close, SPY was down more than 1% while VNQ was down only 0.44%...

In the meantime, real interest rates keep falling.

Exhibit 3: 10-year real interest rates

We believe that higher nominal interest rates (which can be seen as the sum of real rates and inflation expectations) will be driven by higher inflation expectations, rather than higher real rates - and the lower real rates shown in exhibit 3 point in the same direction.

The good news is that according to research by Pictet, real estate is one of the best performing sectors in periods of falling real rates.

Exhibit 4: REITs and falling real yields

Real rates are difficult to forecast and hence it’s uncertain if falling real yields will remain a tailwind for REITs.

While the rate cut(s) would be positive for REITs, the same can be said for equities - so it remains to be seen which of both would outperform in the weeks and months following the first rate cut.

Investor sentiment and short-term returns

Stock prices are driven by fundamentals over long periods of time, but in the short term, investor sentiment can play a big role.

REITs performed very well in the first few months of the year and even outperformed stocks. In May, we wrote an article about the bullish REIT investor sentiment (When Investor Sentiment Is Too Bullish On REITs, Look For Weakness) and how this could be a contrarian indicator in the near future.

At that point in time, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF posted a total return YTD of more than 18%, outperforming the S&P 500 by slightly more than 4%.

Exhibit 5: Performance REITs versus equities

Source: Seeking Alpha

Since then, the expected weakness materialized and REITs underperformed the broader market by roughly 3%.

Exhibit 6: Recent performance REITs versus equities

Source: Seeking Alpha

While little may be gleaned from changes in investor sentiment, identifying extreme levels of positive or negative sentiment appears to offer a glimpse of where the markets may be headed, or at least an indication that they cannot continue to go in the same direction for much longer.

There aren’t that many investor sentiment gauges for REITs.

We can look at past returns, flows, short interest figures, momentum scores, earnings sentiment and surveys.

When we look at 1-year total return figures REITs still come out on top.

Exhibit 7: 1 year total return

State Street’s momentum composite score paints the same picture.

Exhibit 8: Momentum

So REIT sentiment is still quite bullish based on past returns.

Investor positioning and flows

Among the various ways of measuring investor sentiment, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) survey of global fund managers is one of the best, as the results reflect how managers are allocated in various asset classes. These managers oversee a combined $600b in assets.

This survey of global investors is useful because it often pays to do the opposite of the crowd. What the trading community wants to know is how long or short they are certain key segments of the market. Why? Because these are often… contrarian indicators. Even the authors of the report, which include Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett, admit the value of its use as a contrarian signal.

July’s fund manager survey showed investors are adding risk, rotating into cyclical plays and out of defensive ones, like REITs.

Exhibit 9: Investor positioning

Nevertheless, fund managers remain overweight defensive asset classes like cash and bonds and underweight equities.

This defensive positioning reflects an outlook of cooling economic growth and slumbering interest rates.

Exhibit 10: Survey of global fund managers

The current REIT allocation is still slightly above its long-term average, but less so compared to the situation in May. The investor sentiment around REITs has evidently become slightly less bullish.

It is still too early to give a contrarian buy signal for REITs, certainly compared to equities, whose allocation is firmly below its long-term average.

While the average cash holding among investors has eased to a 5.2% share of assets, BofAML noted this still remains above the 10-year average of 4.6%.

BofAML considers cash levels above 4.5% to be a contrarian buy for equities, and below 3.5% to be a contrarian sell. The current allocation is supportive of further gains in equities.

When we look at sector flows, the REIT investor sentiment picture is also a bit less bullish. The trailing 3-month flow shows the real estate sector is no longer among the best performing sectors. The short interest also increased slightly, although the short interest percentage is still the lowest of all sectors.

Exhibit 11: Sector flows and short interest

Earnings sentiment

The earnings sentiment around REITs is still very good. The earnings sentiment composite score is 0.56, slightly below that of Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare.

Exhibit 12: Earnings sentiment

And real estate is the second best performing sector (after energy) when we look at the changes to earnings growth estimates in the second quarter of this year – the change was small but promising considering some sector EPS growth estimates were decreased more than 5%.

Exhibit 13: Earnings growth estimates

Trump’s tweets put the trade war back on the forefront and this bodes well for sectors with low foreign revenue exposure. That includes certain industries within healthcare (i.e. hospitals), utilities, small caps (in general) and REITs.

The up-to-downgrade ratio tells a similar story. Real estate is the second best performing sector, after health care.

Exhibit 14: Up-to-downgrade ratio

A longer term view

For completeness sake, we also give a longer term view on REIT investor sentiment based on the Marcus & Millichap Investor Sentiment Survey.

The index currently stands at 147 which is close to the level just before the global financial crisis. The current reading is, however, well below the peak reached in the first half of this decade.

Exhibit 16: Marcus & Millichap Investor Sentiment Survey

The latest survey was conducted in February of this year. The sharp drop in REIT prices we experienced at the end of 2018 will still have had an influence on these results. It wouldn’t surprise us that the next reading will be positively impacted by the nice REIT performance this year, and hence will be higher than 147.

But the conclusion in this case is still that the current reading is not extreme.

Conclusion

While the rate cut(s) would be positive for REITs, the same can be said for equities, so it remains to be seen which of both would outperform in the weeks and months following the first rate cut.

Investor sentiment paints the same picture. Currently, the bullish REIT investor sentiment has receded somewhat, although it is still too early to give a short-term contrarian buy signal based on sentiment. The current reading is absolutely not extreme.

The Fed seems to think that the economy is still in good shape. At the same time, REIT balance sheets are in a good position and earnings sentiment is positive. This fundamental backdrop should support REITs.

So, the overall message for REIT investors seems to be: focus on individual REITs (or sectors) with good fundamentals and a valuation that leaves room for some upside. If you decided to go the ETF route with broad exposure to all the REIT sectors, we simply suggest tempering expectations – there will be clear winners and losers by sectors and within sectors.

The Income Strategist: Portfolio strategies and investment ideas for income investors and retirees. Monthly Price is Going Up Our monthly subscription rate will be increasing to $50/month starting on August 19th. If you want to lock in the current $40 per month rate, now is the time. The annual subscription will remain at $400. With the added features and benefits that include BlueLeaf account aggregation, Right Capital Financial Planning, and the soon to launch The Income Club website, we believe that over a 12 month period, members will appreciate the value they will realize from our service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.