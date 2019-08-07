Making The Case For An Actively Managed Cannabis ETF Portfolio With Dan Ahrens (Podcast)

The result is a portfolio with some real surprises - both in terms of its top holdings as well as what doesn't make the cut.

With the global cannabis industry still in its infancy, Ahrens makes the case for a much more hands-on approach in managing a diversified ETF portfolio of cannabis stocks.

By Jonathan Liss

Today I am very happy to welcome Dan Ahrens, manager of the recently launched AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) to the podcast. YOLO is the first actively managed pure-play cannabis ETF to trade in the U.S. Dan is also managing director and chief operating officer of AdvisorShares, and also serves as portfolio manager of the AdvisorShares Vice ETF (ACT).

Dan brings over two decades of experience in the financial services industry, having served in a variety of senior-level capacities. He previously founded Ahrens Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, where he was portfolio manager of the Ladenburg Thalmann Gaming and Casino Fund. Dan also served as president of the MUTUALS.com family of Funds, where he launched the Vice Fund (VICEX) and served as its original portfolio manager. He is the author of Investing in Vice, published by St. Martin’s Press in 2004, and has appeared across the national financial media.

Topics Covered

2:15 - What's causing the negative performance in the cannabis sector?

5:45 - What did prognosticators like Deloitte get wrong in their projections for the Canadian cannabis market post-legalization?

9:05 - Will production shift from Canada to other, more hospitable growing climates?

11:20 - Profiting from the US market: How does the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) gain its exposure?

17:20 - How do you select and value stocks for the fund? The case of Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

21:35 - How important is knowing the differences between different cannabis companies' "product" in determining expected market share size?

23:40 - Evaluating early-stage medical technology in the cannabis space

28:10 - How much of a company's business has to be in the cannabis space to be included in YOLO's portfolio: The case of Village Farms International (VFF)

31:45 - Ramifications of firing CEO Bruce Linton on Canopy Growth's (CGC) long-term prospects

34:00 - Is Aurora (ACB) best positioned to profit from the growing global adoption of medical cannabis?

36:30 - Are Aphria's (APHA) past issues really in the past?

38:05 - A lesser known bullish recommendation: Neptune Wellness (NEPT)

Disclosure: I am/we are long YOLO, CGC, ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dan Ahrens is long YOLO, which he also serves as portfolio manager for. You can see a full list of YOLO's holdings, updated daily, on the fund website (www.advisorshares.com/...). Jonathan Liss is long CGC and ACB.