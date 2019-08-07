Vail Resorts: Diversification And Growth Are Worth More

It has two main focus areas of diversification and growth. These should lead to more and more stable revenues and higher customer loyalty.

Vail Resorts is a leading mountain resort company with global operations and an attractive portfolio. It is well-positioned to capitalize on the strong U.S. consumer.

Investment Thesis

Vail Resorts (MTN) is a solid way to capitalize on the strong American consumer. It is a leading mountain resort company with global operations. We're encouraged by its diversification, expansion, and customer experience improvement efforts and think that these initiatives will result in significantly less volatile revenues, better cash generation, and a more loyal customer base. We think that the valuation doesn't reflect the company's prospects. We recommend buying Vail Resorts shares.

It’s a Good Time to Invest in the Consumer

The U.S. consumer appears to be the last bastion of strength in the softening global macro picture. All central banks are on the move to lift a weakening global economy. Consumer data, however, is still strong. With robust retail sales data and low unemployment, experts say that the U.S. consumer is keeping the economy from tanking and that it will get boosted by further monetary easing. Discretionary spending by consumers should increase.

Leading Mountain Resort Company

Vail Resorts is an American mountain resort company with global operations. The company operates 21 resorts in three countries. Under its portfolio are the first, second, fourth, fifth, and sixth best-known and 6 of the top 10 visited resorts in North America. It directly captures consumer sentiment with its winter sport offerings targeting the upper segments.

Exemplary Use Of Technology In Realizing Growth Strategy

Vail Resorts uses data to understand, predict, and influence guest behavior in its excellent use of data-driven marketing. The company uses technology to realize its growth levers of driving advance commitment, growing multi-year visit frequency, increasing repeat visitation, and attracting new guests.

The company has a competitive advantage in amassed data, thanks to its expansive footprint. It has collected data on 3.5 million destination guests of a total market of 7.2 million in the U.S. and Canada.

Growing Geographic Footprint Through M&A

Inorganic growth is very beneficial for Vail Resorts. The company can increase the efficiency of the resorts it buys using its know-how to create value. Vail is the leading manager of winter resorts worldwide. The company can use best practices it has acquired in some of its resorts and decrease unit costs of upgrades due to scale.

New resorts increase the network effect of the company's offers. Epic Pass is key to the company's strategic goals (detailed below), and a larger portfolio of resorts directly increases the pass's use case.

Diversity brought by additional resorts diversifies geographic concentration of revenue streams. The company is looking for acquisitions in APAC as well as in Europe. Geographic diversification protects from regional economic downturns as well as from regional weather volatility.

Turning The Business More Defensive With Season Pass And Diversification

Vail Resorts is focusing in stabilizing the volatile nature of its revenues. The company is doing this mainly by transitioning its customers to buying season passes as opposed to lift tickets. This results in cheaper prices for customers and mitigation of weather risk for Vail. The advanced payments also help in cash generation with a more favorable working capital cycle. Vail states that guests who commit in advance also have higher guest satisfaction, which leads to long-term loyalty. The pass also encourages guests to ski more, which results in them using more of the facilities and growing ancillary revenue, and increases their affection for the sport, helping the industry grow.

The company has succeeded so far in its efforts of transitioning its revenue, but there still is a long way to go. Season pass revenue has grown with a 23% CAGR over the last 5 years, and now represents 47% of total lift ticket and pass revenue mix, up from 38% 5 years ago.

Vail Resorts is also making investments in resort experience to further stabilize its revenue volatility. The company is investing in snowmaking to expand the season and is investing in technology to reduce lift and ticket purchasing wait time. These investments will grow both the top line and loyalty.

Excellent Margins And Cash Generation

Vail's financials are significantly better than its sector, highlighting the efficiency borne out of scale and the advantageous characteristics of winter resorts.

Its margins versus those of its sector's median are: 44% vs. 37% gross, 32% vs. 12% EBITDA, 14% vs. 5% net income, and 16% vs. 3% free cash flow margins. Vail is way better at every point of the income and the cash flow statement. It boasts an ROE of 18% vs. its sector median's 11%.

Despite all the M&A activity, its leverage is under control as well, with net debt at 1.8x EBITDA thanks to consistent and sizeable cash generation.

Rich Valuation But We See It Getting Richer - Buy

The company is trading at rich TTM multiples of 31x P/E, 15x EV/EBITDA, and 15x P/CF. But these are still at a significant discount to the multiples observed in mid-2018. We think that the multiples were hurt on global growth worries.

We like Vail Resorts' sector leadership and its clear diversification strategy, which we think it will achieve. We believe that Vail's data-driven marketing will protect the revenues more than the market's expectation in a downturn. We expect the market to award a higher multiple to a more stable revenue mix and a wider resort network. We also think that a pickup in growth in H2 would provide significant upside. We recommend buying Vail Resorts shares.

