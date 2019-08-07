Eaton Vance: A Supported Dividend In An Environment With Increasingly Scarce Yield

The stock is also attractively priced as one of the few stocks that hasn't followed the overall market to record highs.

Eaton Vance Corporation isn't the highest yield play out there, but its 3.47% yield is solid and the dividend is very secure.

Dividend and income-focused investors are facing an investment climate where yield is becoming increasingly difficult to find without taking on undesirable risks.

Investment yield is such an important focus for a large portion of the investing community. While a lot of firms and younger investors often seek out capital gains growth, many investors of various circumstances still value simple yield. It's no secret that the past decade has featured historically low interest rates that has made yield increasingly difficult to come by. An investing climate with sparse bond yields (10-year treasury is yielding just 1.73% at the moment) is forcing investors to consider alternative means of income generation.

Investment management company Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) is one such possibility, where investors can benefit from a dividend yielding 3.47%. The dividend is supported and the stock hasn't heated up quite so much compared to most of the stock market, making it a bit more reasonable on the valuation side of things. The business will take a hit when the market eventually recesses, but we like the financial metrics within Eaton Vance to be able to weather such an event.

Note: For those unfamiliar with Eaton Vance Corporation from a business model standpoint, please refer to our previous spotlight article.

Yield Is Becoming Increasingly Difficult To Find

Income investors are being put in increasingly difficult situations when it comes to generating investment income. While treasury bond yields have been on a multi-decade downtrend, quantitative easing following the recession in 2008-2009 pushed rates to historic lows. To date, rates remain low even after numerous raises in recent years. The threat of a recession from the current trade conflict with China has ratcheted up pressure on the Federal Bank to again revert back to rate cuts.

Source: Ycharts

This has pushed treasury yields to insanely low levels in this market. Investors are unable to even generate enough yield through the government to pace historical inflation rates. This has pushed investors to take on more risk in the name of income generation by looking at dividend-paying stocks.

The Dividend Is Bountiful Enough

Eaton Vance Corporation pays a dividend that is potentially attractive for a few reasons. First, the dividend is large enough that it generates solid (not spectacular, but solid) income. That income comes in the form of a dividend paid every quarter, and totals $1.40 annually. On the current stock price, that is a yield of 3.47%. This yield easily exceeds current treasury yields, virtually doubling 10-year treasuries.

Are there higher-yielding stock out there? Sure. For example, AT&T (T) pays a yield of 6% on shares. However, Eaton Vance offers a track record of strong total returns performance. Over most of the past 20 years, Eaton Vance has outperformed AT&T as an investment. That might not matter for investors focused on income alone, but our goal of "generating wealth" at least factors in total returns

Source: Ycharts

The Dividend Is Safe And Growing

Increasing its dividend payout for each of the past 38 years, Eaton Vance Corporation has proven that its business model is durable enough to survive a variety of economic environments. This is backed up by the company's financials.

The dividend payout currently consumes approximately 50% of free cash flow, leaving plenty of financial wiggle room should Eaton Vance's business suffer an unexpected downturn.

Should a worst-case scenario emerge, the company's balance sheet is in a position to pick up the slack. Eaton Vance operates below our leverage "warning sign" threshold of 2.5X EBITDA. In addition, the company is sitting on $586 million in cash which is enough to cover the dividend 3X over.

Source: Ycharts

In addition to security, the dividend is also growing at a rate above inflation. Over the past decade, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 7.8%. Given how well-funded the dividend currently is, investors should be able to expect inflation-beating dividend growth moving forward.

An Attractive Valuation In A Hot Market

While the broader index has gone on to new highs, Eaton Vance has yet to recover to its 52-week highs established last summer. The stock currently trades at just under $41 per share, a sizable $13 from its highs of $54.

Source: Ycharts

This has left the stock at a reasonable valuation. Based on projected full year EPS of $3.34, the stock's current earnings multiple of 12.27X is well below the stock's 10-year median PE of 19.47X (a discount of 37%).

Similarly, we can see that the stock's current yield on free cash flow (valuation from a cash flow standpoint) of 6.39% is near the second highest figure it has been in the past decade.

Source: Ycharts

Why is Eaton Vance priced at a low valuation? It could be due to the potential for volatility in the stock market. As a wealth management company that generates profits from management fees and AUM (assets under management), the company's business benefits/suffers in correlation with the overall stock market. This is similar to the way oil stocks move with the price of oil.

While the stock market has a long history of moving higher in the long run (which makes Eaton Vance a great long-term wealth generator), we are in what is arguably the twilight phase of the current bull market. A recession or bearish environment for stocks would hurt the business performance of companies such as Eaton Vance in the short term.

Wrapping Up

With that said, we find that such a large discount to historical valuation norms is an adequate margin of safety for Eaton Vance. The dividend offered by the company is well-funded, growing, and secured by a healthy balance sheet. With a yield that is twice that of US treasuries, income investors can benefit from a solid yield with the added bonus of potential capital appreciation over the long run.

