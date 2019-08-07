Leave It To The Experts, Buy Apollo

We think that the valuation is disconnected from Apollo's fundamentals and recommend investors take advantage of the situation and buy Apollo shares.

The company is protected from a downturn, the Achilles heel of asset managers, with its high fee related earnings mix and significant dry powder.

It is looking to grow with solid initiatives in place.

Investment Thesis

Apollo Global Management (APO) is one of the largest alternative asset managers with a proven investment track record. The company is looking to grow with solid initiatives in place. Apollo is relatively protected from a downturn, the Achilles heel of asset managers, with its high fee related earnings mix and significant dry powder. The company is trading at a valuation discount. We think that the valuation is disconnected from Apollo's fundamentals and recommend investors take advantage of the situation and buy Apollo shares.

Apollo Is A Leading Alternative Investment Manager

Apollo is one of the largest investment managers with one of the best track records. Founded in 1990, the company today operates with 408 investment professionals and 16 global offices and manages a total of $303 billion. Apollo managed to grow its AUM more than 5x in 10 years with its proven investment style. It invests in a value-oriented and contrarian manner and is opportunistic across market cycles and capital structures. Apollo operates in three segments: credit, private equity (PE), and real assets.

Apollo's credit funds are the largest global alternative credit platform and have $194 billion in AUM. The credit segment has $148 billion AUM in permanent capital vehicles which is a relatively defensive source of revenues.

The company manages $77 billion in AUM in PE. It has a proven track record with an incredible 39% gross and 25% net IRR in the category since 1990. Apollo has raised the largest PE fund ever with $25 billion.

Apollo also has $32 billion AUM in real assets investing in areas like commercial real estate, principal finance and infrastructure.

Apollo has garnered one of the strongest industry expertise and experience over the years with its operations in many areas of the market.

Source: Apollo Investor Presentation, May 2019

Benefits From Secular Trends

Apollo benefits from several key secular trends which we expect it to continue to capitalize on.

First and foremost, investor preference is towards Apollo's market. Investors have been increasing allocations to alternatives and they are expected to continue to do so.

Apollo has developed a wide network of connections throughout the years. It has a differentiating advantage in a world of consolidating fund management industry. Apollo will find it easier to raise funds through leveraging its investor/fund network than most peers.

Unconstrained credit recently emerged as an asset class and is a growth area.

Regulation of banks is creating origination and other opportunities for providers of alternative credit.

Solid Growth Strategies In Place

The behemoth of an asset manager has growth strategies in place. We expect Apollo to realize on its 5 growth levers (listed on their Investor Presentation) to become even larger in size.

Apollo will continue to scale its existing business. It will look for efficiencies with its Athene Asset Management. It will also deploy natural resources operations, new credit strategies, and real estate private equity.

The company will develop new products. It will look to develop hybrid value and total return strategies as well as focus on MidCap origination among other new products.

Already a global company, Apollo will further expand geographically. It will build-out PE operations in India and new operations in Asia, as well as look for new JVs in Asia. The company will also grow its London operation.

Apollo will expand its distribution channels. The company is apparently looking into sub-advisory for mutual fund complexes, and is building closed-end retail funds, as well as expanding its permanent capital vehicles operations. Apollo will also look to further penetrate high net worth individuals for certain offerings.

Finally, the company will continue to look to make strategic acquisitions and build alliances as it has always done.

Massive Amounts Of Dry Powder To Deploy

Apollo is defensive with its $44 billion in dry powder available for investment out of its total $303 billion AUM. We believe that the management is being prudent in using this and is waiting for an appropriate time to deploy it. Apollo has been very successful in capitalizing on micro-downturns, this is one of the reasons behind its excellent track record. The deployment will be beneficial for Apollo, in addition to capital appreciation, in higher fee related earnings as $20 billion will earn fees as deployed.

The Shift To Fee Related Earnings Is A Key Differentiator

Apollo has been growing its fee related revenues as a percentage of total over time. The company has managed to increase its fee related revenue concentration over time with both organic and inorganic initiatives. Total fee related revenues constituted an impressive 60% of total in H1 FY19.

This growth in fees is very important. The fee related revenues are much more stable and garner a higher valuation from investors. Apollo's 60% is one of the highest in the market.

The Poster Boy Of Alternative Asset Management Is Trading At A Discount

Apollo is trading at a discount to its sector's median. Apollo is trading at 13x non-GAAP FWD P/E vs. sector median's 12x, and at 6x P/CF vs. sector median's 9x P/CF. Apollo also offers a 6.3% dividend yield vs. sector median's 2.9%.

We do not understand the valuation gap given Apollo's solid track record, high ratio of fee earnings, and its ability to deploy capital in a downturn.

Buy Apollo

We recommend buying Apollo. We like the growth initiatives. We think Apollo's proven investing track record speaks for itself. We find that the large amount of dry powder and the high mix of fee related earnings will protect it in a downturn. We are further comforted by its discount valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.