Discovery Is Both A Short- And Long-Term Buy

Investment Thesis

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) is the global leader in non-fiction media. It holds some of the best and broadest content in its large niche. It has a solid strategy of diversifying into new distribution channels and away from cable revenues. We think that the valuation discount is overdone and doesn't reflect the earnings potential of the company. We are particularly positive on the Scripps acquisition. We think that the risk-reward in Discovery shares is significantly skewed to the upside and that the share price will increase as the company grows its non-network exposure.

Broadest Portfolio of Non-Fiction Media

Discovery is a global leader in real life entertainment. It serves a large niche audience of superfans around the world with content that informs and entertains. The company delivers more than 8,000 hours of original content annually available in 220 countries and territories and in almost 50 languages.

Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and home of the Olympic Games across Europe.

Broadening Distribution Channels And Diversifying Away From Cable

Cable TV is on its deathbed with more and more consumers cutting the cord. It is both more expensive and less convenient. Today's consumers don't want to pay for a plethora of channels they don't watch. Neither do they want to sit through advertisements. TV ad revenue dependent cable networks need to adapt or die along with cable TV.

Discovery is firmly in the adapt camp. It is working hard to broaden its digital distribution channels and is currently available on YouTube, Hulu, and Sling. It is working on its own DTC offering as well.

The transition is a leap of faith for investors. Discovery will have gradually to let go of its highly profitable current cable operations for an unproven digital model. We are ones to believe in the future of the company. We think that content is key to success in any form of media and that Discovery's content is high quality and broad. We think that Discovery will have a place in the future of the media landscape either through consolidated platforms such as Hulu or through its own offerings. With cord cutting losing momentum, we think that Discovery's significant network generated resources will fund and buffer the transition.

Scripps Acquisition Was A Smart One

Discovery recently acquired Scripps Networks Interactive. Scripps is an American mass media company and owns several factual television cable channels like Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, Cooking Channel, and DIY Network and has owned/controlled IP like Fixer Upper, Iron Chef, House Hunters, Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmer, Ghost Adventures, Barefoot Contessa, Expedition Unknown with Josh Gates, Man Fire Food, and many more. The combined entity will hold 19% of daily ad-supported viewership for people aged 25 to 54.

The combined entity will offer new opportunities for advertisers. The sharing of optimization strategies will deliver improved campaign effectiveness and return for advertisers, as well as better monetization for Discovery. The combined data expertise will also offer a more compelling proposition to advertisers to buy targeted audiences across platforms.

The wider portfolio of content will increase digital content offerings of Discovery. Scripps further diversifies Discovery content with its unique offerings.

There are significant cost synergies. The management has guided towards a massive $350 million in annualized run rate cost improvements with limited execution risk and completed in full by the end of FY19.

We think that the market will significantly appreciate the cost savings as completed and the revenue synergies will become apparent over time.

Extremely Profitable

Discovery is one of the most profitable networks out there. The company has solid margins of 69% gross, 46% EBITDA, and 9% net. For comparison, the sector median margins are at 50% gross, 23% EBITDA, and 7% net.

As one would expect from a network giant, Discovery is highly cash generative. It has not had a year with negative free cash flows in the last 10. It has even recorded positive free cash flow and profits during the GFC. This has kept leverage under control, despite the M&A activity, holding net debt at around 3x EBITDA.

We strongly believe that the company will become significantly more profitable over the coming quarters with the merger integration beginning to work through the financials.

Valuation Is A Steal

Discovery is trading at a huge discount to the market like its peers. Its TTM multiples are at 10x non-GAAP P/E, 8x EV/EBITDA, and 7x P/CF. To further emphasize the valuation, buyers of Discovery will get 14% trailing cash flow yield. This goes up to 17% looking forward.

Buy Discovery For The Long Term

We understand that the valuation discount is due to existential issues regarding the future of cable. We think that cable network area has become a no-go zone among investors and magnifying the concerns to undervaluing the companies. Yes, cable will gradually phase out. But the speed of this we think is overblown. If cable stays as is for 10 years, the earnings and CF pays the current price. With further cord cutting, let's call the payback period as 12-15 years.

Discovery will have a place in the post-cable landscape, whenever we get there. The transformation to digital is an upside not reflected in the valuation.

Thus, we recommend buying Discovery shares. We think that the risk/reward is significantly skewed to the upside. In the near-term, we expect efficiency driven by the post-merger integration to catalyze the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DISCA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.