Exxon Mobil's Aggressive Growth Strategy Needs Review

Is this the right time to buy Exxon Mobil (XOM)? Not in my opinion, as the stock may face downward pressure in the coming time.

On August 2, 2019, the company released its 2Q19 earnings results. The results were better than the market’s expectations, as the U.S.-based energy giant reported earnings of 73 cents a share compared to the market estimate of 66 cents per share. Although Exxon Mobil stock price should have witnessed an uptick after the latest results were announced, investors must note that it fell on Friday (August 2, 2019), despite earnings that beat the market’s expectations. What was the reason behind this fall? The stock was trading at $70.8 during the time of writing this article.

In 2018, I had asked investors to stay away from buying XOM, as the stock was highly dependent on oil prices when compared to BP plc (BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A). However, backed by its "aggressive growth strategy" (for doubling its operational earnings and cash flows by 2025 at 2018’s oil price levels), XOM reported year-on-year growth of 6% for its earnings in 2018, which had surprised the markets. Let us analyse the company’s latest financial results and find out if it has really been able to stick to its aggressive growth strategy.

Exxon Mobil’s earnings analysis

Although XOM’s earnings increased from $2.3 billion in 1Q19 to $3.1 billion in 2Q19, investors must note that the earnings fell by 21% on a year-on-year basis. This factor will definitely weigh on its stock performance in the coming time.

(Image Source: Exxon 2Q19 Upstream earnings)

Looking closely, XOM’s upstream earnings increased from $3 billion in 2Q18 to $3.26 billion in 2Q19. This was a cumulative result of higher production in Permian & Hebron, high seasonal gas demand and lower oil and gas prices. Investors must note that this was the only saving grace for Exxon in 2Q19, as its downstream and chemical earnings witnessed a steep year-on-year decline. At 3.9 million barrels per day, the company’s 2Q19 upstream volumes remained largely flat when compared to 1Q19 but grew by 8% year over year.

(Image Source: Exxon 2Q19 Downstream earnings)

XOM’s downstream earnings declined by 79%, from $724 million in 2Q18 to $451 million in 2Q19. This decline was a result of low gross refining margins, high maintenance activity and was similar to Royal Dutch Shell, whose downstream earnings also plunged substantially in 2Q19.

Investors must note that XOM’s downstream division had disappointed even last year, when its earnings had fallen to $737 million in 4Q18 as compared to $1.2 billion in 4Q17. Even its chemical earnings declined sharply by 79% from 2Q18 due to increased turnaround activities and weaker margins.

(Image Source: Exxon 2Q19 Segment earnings)

Revenues fell when compared to last year

(Image Source : Exxon 2Q19 earnings)

“We continue to make significant progress toward delivering our long-term growth plans. Our new U.S. Gulf Coast steam cracker is exceeding design capacity by 10 percent, less than a year after start up. Our upstream liquids production increased by 8 percent from last year, driven by growth in the Permian Basin, and we are preparing to start up the Liza Phase 1 development in Guyana, where the estimated recoverable resource increased to more than 6 billion oil-equivalent barrels.” - CEO Darren Woods

XOM reported a revenue of $69.09 billion in 2Q19, which was higher than the market’s expectations but 6% lower on a year-on-year basis. Even its free cash flow declined substantially when compared to the previous quarter (refer above table).

These numbers clearly show that the company's latest earnings, revenue and cash flows are not in line with the market's expectations and its business model is not resilient to market cyclicality.

Conclusion

With its aggressive growth strategy, Exxon Mobil’s CEO Darren Woods stated that the company is planning double-digit returns in all the three segments: upstream, downstream and chemicals. Although the company’s upstream performance looks fine (not great), its downstream and chemicals business earnings are declining sharply.

The existing macro-economic conditions will not help the company either, as oil prices may continue to remain under pressure in the near future. Investors must note that oil prices had fallen by almost 7% on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after President Trump announced a 10% tariff on Chinese imports worth $300 billion. Although this was one of the factors that had put pressure on XOM on Friday, August 2nd, investors cannot deny that the company’s current performance is not in sync with its planned strategy. XOM’s current dividend yield of 4.8% is also less than Royal Dutch Shell’s 6.32%, BP’ 6.3% and Total’s (TOT) 5.6% respectively.

With all the above-stated factors, I firmly believe that XOM stock price will fall even further in next few months, and this is not the right time to buy the stock. New energy investors must wait and buy other energy stocks like Royal Dutch Shell and BP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.