Huntington Ingalls Industries: Delivering Navy Ships And Stockholder Value

Performance execution is the key to earnings and new business.

Backlog and future opportunities provide a consistent revenue stream for the next five to 10 years.

Second-quarter earnings were disappointing but management can right the ship.

Investment Thesis

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) consists of two shipbuilding divisions, Newport News in Virginia and Ingalls in Mississippi and the Technical Solutions division. More on Technical Solutions below.

While HII’s 2Q 2019 financial results were disappointing, their backlog, future opportunities, product/service diversity and generally excellence performance result in continuing a strong HOLD recommendation. The disappointing 2Q results were impacted by performance hiccups and execution timing.

But in the past five years revenue (in $ millions below) has steadily increased as has earnings per share:

Source: HII 2018 Annual Report and website

Source: HII 2018 Annual Report

Following the 2Q earnings release on Aug. 1, the stock sold off due to the subpar financials. The stock dropped 6.7% on Aug. 1 with a volume of 1.14 million vs. an average daily volume of 260,000.

Source: Seeking Alpha

2Q Results

HII released their 2Q Quarter earnings on Aug. 1. While revenue increased, operating income and margin decreased.

Source: HII May 2, 2019 1Q Earnings Conference call

From the HII August 1 press release:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) reported second quarter 2019 revenues of $2.2 billion, up 8.3% from the second quarter of 2018. The increase was driven primarily by growth at HII’s Technical Solutions division from recent acquisitions and higher volume at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division. Operating income in the quarter was $175 million and operating margin was 8.0%, compared to $257 million and 12.7%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018. The decreases in operating income and operating margin were mainly the result of lower segment operating income, as well as an unfavorable change in the operating FAS/CAS adjustment compared to the prior year. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $3.07, compared to $5.40 in the same period of 2018. The decrease was predominantly due to lower operating income, an unfavorable change in the non-operating retirement benefit and a higher effective income tax rate compared to the prior year.

I view this as a possible short-term financial-statement impact. Management expects improved results in the second half of the year.

Backlog

The banner at the 2019 Navy League Sea-Air-Space conference proudly displays the HII shipbuilding products to Navy, Coast Guard and all other attendees.

Source: HII banner at the Navy League Sea-Air-Space conference May 5, 2019

This banner depicts the seven classes of submarines and ships (Navy and Coast Guard) currently being built by HII. SSN and SSBN are nuclear-powered submarines. DDG is the Navy’s destroyer. CVN is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. LHA and LPD are Navy/Marine amphibious ships. And lastly NSC is the Coast Guard National Security Cutter. In a previous Seeking Alpha article I outline the HII shipbuilding backlog. At the end of 2018 the backlog was $23 billion. Orders obtained in the 1Q 2019 were $20 billion, including the $15.2 billion contract for two aircraft carriers – CVN 80 and CVN 81, bringing the backlog to $41 billion. This is the largest backlog since HII went public as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman (NOC) eight years ago. At the end of 2Q the backlog stood at $39 billion with $19 billion currently funded.

HII-Ingalls has recently delivered the eighth Legend-class USCG National Security Cutter and has one more under construction and two more under contract. HII has received two fixed-price incentive contracts with a combined value of $931 million to build NSC number 10 and 11.

In March HII, through its Ingalls Shipbuilding division, received a $1.48 billion, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract from the U.S. Navy for the detail design and construction of the amphibious transport dock LPD 30. The ship will be the 14th in the San Antonio class and the first Flight II LPD.

The Navy/Marines have strong support for the follow on LPD 31 which could be contracted in 2020.

Rendering of LPD 30 Flight II.

Source: HII Website

On May 1 HII announced that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has been awarded a cost-plus-award-fee contract with a potential total value of $931.7 million for planning yard services in support of in-service littoral combat ships – LCS. The contract, which includes options over a six-year period, also provides work packages to be implemented by HII’s Technical Solutions division.

HII’s Newport News is planning for the refueling and complex overhaul – RCOH, of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). On Aug. 1 HII announced they had received $290 million for continuing the planning and readiness activities (actual refueling/modifications to be contracted later)

USS John C. Stennis

Source: U.S. Navy photo on HII website

The Virginia Class Submarine Block IV contract award is expected later this year.

The backlog isn’t all about building new ships. A significant order was received for the refurbishment of the USS Rushmore in HII’s San Diego facility. This increased the facility backlog to $1 billion.

As noted below, the backlog must be executed well in order to achieve the expected financial results.

Future Opportunities

The Navy has budgeted $23.8 billion for shipbuilding and conversion for 2020, the largest amount requested in 20 years. Their longer-term plan is to increase the number of ships from the current 290 to 355, net of retirements. The Navy had recently planned to decommission the aircraft carrier Harry Truman but has changed plans to continue its service and to perform a mid-cycle RCOH. While not imminent, this four-year program will eventually be performed by HII.

The recently passed two-year budget deal, expected to be signed by President Trump, increases DoD budget from $716 billion in 2019 to $738 billion in 2020 and to $740 billion in 2021.

Some relevance to HII for future opportunities:

Unmanned Maritime Vehicles

Another example of the backlog and future opportunities is with unmanned surface and underwater sea vessels. The Navy is accelerating research and prototypes on both. This is a small but growing market. HII is becoming a player in the unmanned maritime field. Currently in partnership with Boeing (BA), they are manufacturing portions of the recently award to Boeing for five Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicles. HII’s Technical Solutions Division is developing various unmanned capabilities.

Advanced Technology Office

HII is strengthening their R&D and advanced technologies with the hiring of Mr. James LaCroix as Director, Advanced Technologies Office. From the press release:

As the director of the Advanced Technologies Office, LaCroix is responsible for interaction and cooperation with the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Newport Division, and with the Naval War College to strengthen HII’s ability to translate innovative ideas and technologies more quickly into operational capabilities for customers. This position also supports experimentation, exercises and analytic efforts through internal research and development across the company.

Columbia Class Ballistic Submarine

From a May 23 HII press release:

HII hosted a ceremonial first-cut-of-steel event today at its Newport News Shipbuilding division to mark the start of advance construction for the Columbia-class submarine program. With the press of a button, a plasma-burning machine cuts the first steel plate that will be used to build Columbia [SBN 826], the lead ballistic missile submarine. As Newport News continues its digital transformation, the event also marked the first class of submarines that will be built using fully digital blueprints.

HII is supporting General Dynamics (GD) Electric Boat on the Columbia class submarine. Columbia class is the Navy’s No. 1 priority.

Future Frigate

The Navy has issued a Request for Proposal for a new class of frigates. A contract award for the initial ships is expected in 2020. There will be serious competition from four other bidders. The Navy currently plans to buy 20 frigates. Win or lose, the financial impact to HII would be minimal for the next few years but a win would be substantial for the backlog.

Product/Service Diversity

While the Newport News and Ingalls divisions are the shipbuilders, the Technical Solutions division has a broader focus.

HII has created the Technical Solutions division in order to diversify from strictly shipbuilding. Technical Solutions has nearly 6,000 employees in 45 states and 13 countries.

Technical Solutions is made up of four segments that focus on information technology; fleet maintenance and modernization; nuclear management and operations; and oil-and-gas engineering and support.

Earlier this year HII acquired Fulcrum IT Services, LLC, an information technology and government consulting company. Per their Feb. 25 press release:

Fulcrum expands HII’s capabilities in enhanced situational awareness and predictive threat analytics through Fulcrum’s advanced engineering, cyber security, software development, big data engineering, and intelligence and special operations experience.

On June 22 HII announced that its Technical Solutions division is one of six companies included on a contract to provide installation services for all afloat command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance - C4ISR - and supporting systems to the Navy. The contract has a base period of five years and a potential total value of $2.45 billion applicable for all six. Funding obligations will be by task orders so the amount to HII will be determined during the contract period.

Technical Solutions is expected to have $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion revenues in 2019. While margins may only be in the 5% to 7% range, Technical Solutions can contribute significant cash to the corporation.

As reviewed below, Technical Solutions was negatively impacted in 2Q by a misstep on a fleet maintenance contract.

Source: HII 2Q Earnings presentation

Technical Solutions revenue increased a significant 38.3% year over year.

Performance, Performance, Performance

HII has generally had excellent performance execution. This has resulted in stable, predictable financial results. However there has been recent performance issues that has impacted financial performance.

In March, the destroyer Delbert Black, which was under construction at Ingalls, was involved in an incident with a new floating dry dock. This resulted in additional rework, significant cost and schedule impact to Black. HII is pursuing claims from third parties to recover added costs.

An impact to costs and schedule on the USS Delaware submarine occurred. The Delaware has now been christened. Slippage in the Virginia Class program can have serial effects for subsequent submarine construction.

A loss on a fleet fixed price support contract at the San Diego facility negatively impacted Technical Solutions as noted above and in 2Q results. This resulted in a $12 million loss. Without this execution issue, year over year the Technical Solutions operating margin most likely would have exceeded 2Q 2018. Corrective action is being taken to address the deficit in the capabilities to manage and execute the work.

So, are these one-offs or is it a trend? Management and CEO Petters have taken action to review the incidents and to put in place corrective measures. Some management changes have occurred.

CEO Petters stated in the 2Q earnings call that they expect to return to 9% to 10% shipbuilding margins in 2020 and a Technical Solutions margin of 5% to 7% in 2020.

Conclusion

HII continues to do well in the competitive Navy and government shipbuilding business. The Navy budget for new ships is stable and increasing. HII is sole source for carrier construction and refueling. They are one of two companies that design and build submarines and destroyers.

The revenue trend is upward. The Technical Solutions division, while young, is diversifying the business from solely shipbuilding. And they are adding strategic acquisitions. Four of the 11 members of the Board of Directors have strong Navy or military backgrounds.

HII is a strong mid-cap ($9.5 billion). There are only 41 million outstanding shares and thinly traded at about 260,000 daily trading volume.

Why buy HII? With good to excellent performance execution, financial results may well result in the return to good free cash flow; 9% to 10% operating shipbuilding margin; further diversification from Technical Solutions and growing EPS. It’s there for the management's taking. The market for government shipbuilding is robust, the business has very tough barriers to entry and the Department of Energy business in Technical Solutions, albeit with low margins, has excellent and predictable cash flow. HII’s currently returns substantially all of the free cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

If one currently owns HII it remains a strong HOLD. New investors may want to look at HII as the stock has dropped since the Aug. 1 2Q earnings and the recent market selloff. HII is shareholder friendly with dividends and stock buybacks. Performance is the key parameter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.