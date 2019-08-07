Booz Allen's Steady Beltway Progress: A Buy

In a year, or maybe another four. But our Market-Maker forecast comparisons are horizoned at 3 months, not 3 years. Take the profit and run. And again if offered.

It can’t continue this way. But it does. And may, until Trump gets voted out (?) and the Dems come in and sweep inefficiency out of our federal government (??!).

Think of your market gain on their stock as a tax refund

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) was even then a well-known desirable employment objective for several of my late-1950s classmates at a well-known Boston Business School. The firm’s geographical gravitation toward the government trough was not so apparent at that time. Now they are HQ'd at the western edge of the DC Beltway.

But DC's present influence is another testimony of the consulting firm’s ability to identify desperate needs for recognized, informed guidance (by them) in a wide array of subjects well beyond the (voting) public’s “need to know.”

Perhaps this is not just my bias, because enough conviction apparently exists among institutional investors to provide consistent BAH stock buying in “block trade” volume. The fear by Market-Makers [MMs] of needing to be short at higher and higher prices just to provide buy-demand balancing market liquidity in the stock has been apparent when you know how to look for it.

Figure 1 provides the past 6 months’ daily picture, and Figure 2 the weekly “progress” over the past two years, excerpted from daily forecasts.

Figure 1

Figure 2

The vertical lines in these pictures are forward-looking price range expectations implied to be likely enough to occur that MMs have bought price-change hedging “insurance” to minimize possible damage arising from their market-liquidity actions. The most current range forecast is spelled out in the left side entries of the data row between the two blue-background sections of each Figure.

The more right-side parts of that data row tell how well prior forecasts for this stock have performed in subsequent market events when the outlooks were similar in upside-to-downside proportions to those of today.

From the Friday data of Figure 1, the Range Index [RI] of 19 says that about 1/5th of the forecast range was to the downside, and 4/5ths were to the upside. In 95% of the 57 such RI forecasts out of the past 5 years’ 1261 daily coming price range estimates, a profit was experienced. Including the 2 losses, a net payoff of the 57 was achieved at a level of +8.1%. The average holding period required (under a standard risk-management discipline) was 49 market days, or some ten calendar weeks. Compounded 5+ times in a year that 8.1% becomes a +50% CAGR.

For comparative purposes, parallel current data for SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) show an investment there under current MM expectations has a 68% likelihood (odds) of being profitable, with a likely 1.6% payoff from all 278 similar prior forecasts. They took an average of 61 of the 63 market days in a 3-month-limited discipline, or a CAGR of +7%.

The “Market” exposure to a worst-case risk of price drawdown during those prior 3-month-long holdings was a -5.0% average, compared to BAH’s average of -4.7%.

Conclusion

No guarantees exist in any stock price's expected outcome, let alone in comparisons between alternatives. But BAH (an appropriate symbol?) looks like an odds-on advantage in the next 3 months (or less) compared to SPY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.