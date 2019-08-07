Apple's 8% Total Yield Will Push The Stock Higher

We have modeled out three scenarios for the next five years. If free cash flow is steady to moderately higher, buybacks will push the stock up 33% to $302.13/share.

Apple has spent over 107% of its free cash flow in the last 12 months on buying back its stock. Over the past 3 years it has averaged 82%.

Apple's Q3 2019 results showed its raised its dividend and continued buybacks. The dividend yield of 1.5% and buyback yield of 6.5% gives the stock a total yield of 8.0%.

Apple Continued Its Extensive Buyback Program in Q2 2019

In the past two years, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has dramatically increased its share repurchase program, as I pointed out in my last article in Seeking Alpha on May 14, 2019, "Apple's Buybacks Provide Strong Long-Term Upside." AAPL continued this buyback program in the past quarter. Its balance sheet shows that shares outstanding decreased by 75.89 million shares or 1.6%. AAPL reduced its share count in FY 2018 by 7.2%. I estimate AAPL will have cut its shares by another 5.7% this year. Since AAPL started its share repurchase programs in FY 2013, it has cut its shares over 2 billion shares, or almost 32%:

Source: Hake estimates using public filings by AAPL

This has dramatically helped the stock price and the dividends paid out per share. APPL's stock is up 117% since Oct. 1, 2012. The market valuation in dollar terms has gone up only 49%. The higher price per share performance is because of 31% lower shares outstanding:

Source: Hake calculations based on public filings by AAPL

The same per-share gain is evident in the dividends paid on a per-share basis ("DPS") compared to actual dividends paid. Look at the table below:

Source: Hake estimates from public filings by AAPL

This shows that DPS increased 81% but actual dividends paid out have only risen by a third. Again it's due to having fewer shares outstanding.

So the share buybacks are a return of capital to remaining shareholders since it affects the stock price and dividends per share. That is why I focus not only on the dividends paid out as a percent of market value (dividend yield) but also the buybacks as a percent of market value (buyback yield). The total yield is the addition of dividend yield and buyback yield. In AAPL's case, the dividend rate is now $3.08 per share, so the dividend yield is 1.51%. The buyback yield is 6.5%: AAPL will repurchase $59.85 billion in shares this years and the market value is $922 billion (as of Aug. 3, 2019):

Source: Hake estimates

AAPL reduced its share buybacks this past quarter both in dollar terms and as a percent of its free cash flow ("FCF") generated. Share repurchases went from $23.7 billion spent during the quarter ending March 2019 to $16.96 billion for the June quarter. This is still 177% of total FCF generated ($9.57 billion) for the June quarter. In the table below I estimate AAPL will reduce its buybacks to 75% of FCF during the FY fourth quarter ending Sept. 2019. That will bring total buybacks during the year to about $59 billion, or 107.7% of total FCF:

Source: Taken from SEC filings by AAPL

Over the past 7 years since APPL started repurchasing shares, 81.6% of its FCF has been used for buybacks and 21.9% spent on dividends. So over this period, 103.5% of FCF has been used for both these items. AAPL has not had to borrow much money or use much of its cash to finance the buybacks and dividends. But in the last two years, AAPL has dramatically increased the percentage spent on buybacks. The table above shows that FCF will likely be lower this year than last year. Total amounts spent on buybacks this year will also be lower than last year. But this buyback spending is still significantly higher than in past years.

There could be a number of reasons for this, including possibly the company's anticipation that it needed to show per share growth in earnings and dividends by dramatically reducing its share count in the past two years. But in a way, it does not quite matter much. Here is why. The company produces so much free cash flow that it is not really necessary to show huge growth in sales, net income, as long as it uses the FCF to reduce shares dramatically. This increase s the stock price and increases dividends per share. I have built a model with three scenarios to illustrate this point.

Three Scenario Model Shows How AAPL Will Rise Over the Next Five Years with Large Share Buybacks

The model provides valuations for AAPL based on three scenarios: (1) moderate buybacks where share repurchases average 75.6% of FCF generated by the company each year and dividends paid out are the remaining 24.4% of FCF, bring total uses to 100% of FCF; (2) a steady level of buybacks are used each fiscal year compared to the dollar value of buybacks this year, or on average about 99.5% of FCF; and (3) a level of buybacks equal to that done in the last 12 months ("LTM") ending June 2019.

To complete the model, I estimated operating cash flow and capex for each year as a percent of estimated sales. Below is a table which shows the assumptions in each of these categories:

Source: Hake estimates

There is a base case estimate: sales drop by 2.1% annually. This is the median sales growth rate for the past four quarters ending June 30, 2019. However, since sales increased slightly in the June quarter, I reduced that drop each year by 90% and 50 basis points each year. In addition, I added in a "turn-around" factor, by adding +50 basis points to each year's growth rate (whether negative or positive):

Source: Hake estimates

In 2020 sales growth is estimated at -1.38%. Operating cash flow will be 25.5% of sales (it also has a 50 basis turnaround bump each year). Capex remains at 4% of sales each year. The last column shows that FCF (operating cash flow less capex) dips slightly in 2020 but grows steadily over the next five to eight years. Now the stock price can be estimated in year five, based on the three scenarios of how FCF is spent.

Scenario 1: Moderate Buybacks and 100% of FCF Usage

This scenario assumes 75.6% of FCF is spent on buybacks. Then, given an average share price for the year, the number of shares repurchased can be derived. From this, the new number of shares at the end of the year is calculated. As a result, the market value can be estimated and, given the dividends paid out, the dividends per share and dividend yield can be calculated. This is an iterative model. The share price estimated has to be equal to the price that brings about the beginning dividend yield of 1.51%, which is today's dividend yield. There is no mathematical formula to meet all these conditions. It can only be estimated on a trial and error basis for each year until the final stock price equals an average dividend yield of 1.51%:

Source: Hake estimates

This shows that by 2024, with moderate growth in operating cash flow and mostly negative sales growth, the stock price will rise to $279.50, assuming 75.6% of FCF is spent on buybacks:

Source: Hake estimates

This is a gain of $75.48 over 5 years, or 37%, which works out to 5.6% compounded annually. Including $17.73 of dividends received, the total return is 45.7% over 5 years, or 6.76% compounded annually.

Keep in mind that over the past 7 years since buybacks started, AAPL has used a higher amount, 81.6% of FCF, for buybacks rather than the 75.6% in this scenario:

Source: Hake estimates

Scenario 2: Steady Level of Buybacks, 125% of FCF Used

The table below shows that with the same assumptions except for the amount spent on dividends (25.4%), which is the amount to be used during 2019 including our estimates for Q4 2019 ending Sept. 2019, and the same $59.8 billion spent each year on buybacks as for this FY ending Sept., the stock will rise 53% to $311.40 by 2024:

Source: Hake estimates

The average annual return to a shareholder will be 7.6% and the total return will be 8.7% per annum:

Source: Hake estimates

Scenario 3: LTM Level of Buybacks: 142% of FCF Used

Under this scenario, AAPL uses the same level of buybacks as a percent of FCF used in the last 12 months ("LTM"). The result is that the stock could rise slightly higher to $315.50 by 2024:

Source: Hake estimates

Average Valuation

Averaging all of these scenarios shows that AAPL's estimated value would be $302.13 by 2024, or one third higher than today's price:

Source: Hake estimates

So given AAPL's 8.0% total yield today, and given some moderate to low growth assumptions in sales and cash flow, the stock is estimated to have a total return of 8.6% per year over the next five years.

What could go wrong with this model? This model is highly dependent on the level of dividend yield used. One criticism could be that the dividend yield I used is too low. For example, take a look at the following chart:

Source: Hake, taken from prices and dividends provided by Yahoo! Finance

The chart shows that the median dividend yield has been 1.78% over the period during which AAPL has been buying back its shares. Our model assumed a 1.51% dividend yield. If we raised the model to use the higher dividend yield, the estimated AAPL prices in the model would be lower.

However, there are two things that ameliorate against that possibility. First, the market knows AAPL has consistently raised the DPS each year:

Source: Hake and data from Yahoo Finance

The market clearly expects a dividend increase every four quarters. The buybacks help bring about those increases. The DPS has risen 10.7% on average every year. This year's 5.5% increase was lower but the prior year's increase was 15.9%, so they still average over 10%. The buybacks help keep the stock price at a below-median dividend yield (1.51% vs. a median of 1.78%) since the DPS increases average over 10% per annum.

Second, I made some very conservative assumptions about sales growth. My model shows negative sales growth for 3 of the next five years. In fact, my model shows that sales would not be higher even by FY 2024 than in FY 2019. This has the effect of dampening operating cash flow growth and FCF growth than might otherwise be the case if sales start to grow again.

The table below shows that given the company's guidance for Q4 2019, sales for products might actually be higher in FY 2019 than in FY 2018, depending on how the company allocates the "other" category next quarter (September 2019).

Source: Hake, given public filings by the company

Services have increased to 18% of sales from 13% two years.

Source: Hake, from public filings by the company

Growth in this category and the wearables area (growing 48% YoY this past category) could help ameliorate the downturn in iPhone sales):

Source: Hake estimates, given company guidance and data from public filings

So it is not clear that the company's future involves negative sales growth going forward. Nevertheless, I modeled that just to be conservative and to help provide a conservative bent.

Summary and Conclusion

Apple Inc.'s stock has a total yield of 8.0%, derived by adding the 1.51% dividend yield to the buyback yield of 6.49%, as of August 2, 2019. I modeled three scenarios whereby (1) the company used up to 100% of its free cash flow on dividends and buybacks going forward, which is lower than today, (2) dividends and buybacks are kept steady on a dollar basis, and (3) they are kept at the same usage rate of FCF as in the last 12 months. Conservative assumptions were made about sales growth and operating cash flow margins. The net result is that APPL is expected to rise at least one third over the next five years, to $302.13 per share. This will result in an expected 8.6% total return including dividends for investors. Therefore APPL's 8.0% total yield is expected to provide a roughly similar total return of 8.6% each year for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.