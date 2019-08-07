USO: Market Reversal Looms As Major Macro Events Unfold

Investment thesis

While our bullish view on the United States Oil ETF (USO) has not materialized, recent major macro developments indicate that the crude oil ETF is likely to head further south. Indeed, the intensification of the Sino-American trade war weighs up on global oil demand, whilst Fed Fund rate cut provides strong support to the greenback, deflating crude oil prices.

USO, one of the biggest and cheapest crude oil ETFs in the U.S., tracking WTI spot oil prices is likely to follow the downward move given its high correlation with crude oil futures.

(Source: Oleum Research)

Nevertheless, persisting crude oil storage withdrawals provide marginal tailwinds to the ETS, but the weakening net long spec positioning sustains our bearish view.

That being said, our target price for USO stands at $10.64 per share, corresponding to a downside of 7.32%.

(Source: Trading View)

Macro view

This week two main macro events influenced oil markets negatively.

While the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, July 31, delivered a rate cut of 25 bp to the Fed funds rate, Powell’s message was not sufficiently dovish to fulfill the market's expectations. The slight policy rate adjustment, justified as mid-cycle fine-tuning, disappointed market participants who have priced the start of a new sustained easing cycle. Besides, the rate cut was not unanimous, following dissent votes expressed by Ester George and Eric Rosengren, turning off market euphoria.

With this disappointment, the greenback surged to fresh highs, having bearish implications for crude oil futures and USO shares, given that the black commodity is denominated in U.S. dollars.

On Thursday, President Trump vowed to put 10% duties on the remaining $300 billion of not-yet-tariffed Chinese imports starting on September 1, weighing significantly on oil prices. While the market reaction seems extreme, this sharp escalation of the Sino-American trade war will likely offset the Fed’s efforts to prolong the present historic long growth cycle, undermining investor confidence, weighing up on global economic growth and, ultimately, damaging an already fragile oil demand.

Dwindling crude oil storage and weak 10-year seasonal average still support the complex

Recent macro developments have weighed considerably on crude oil prices, as investor sentiment remains undermined. Yet, crude oil stocks continue to decline, down 1.91% (w/w) to 436.5 million barrels in the July 19-26 period, posting the seventh weekly decrease in a row.

Besides, Cushing inventories dipped sharper on the corresponding period, with a decrease of 3.04% to 48.87 million barrels in spite of surging U.S. output, up 7.96% (w/w) to 12.2 million barrels. On the other side, the crude oil balance deteriorated moderately on the week, following plunging U.S. oil exports, down 21.81% to 2.57 million barrels, and lifting net imports, up 9.45% (w/w) to 4.09 million barrels.

(Source: EIA)

Furthermore, from a seasonal standpoint, August tends to be a weak month for oil inventories, as summer driving season provides a strong momentum for oil demand. Over the past 10 years, crude stocks tend to withdraw slightly during the month. That weakening is likely to be positive for crude prices and USO shares over the month, even if the macro momentum remains clearly bearish for the time being.

(Source: Oleum Research)

Speculative bets

(Source: CFTC)

Speculators meaningfully reduced their net exposure to Nymex crude oil in the week ending July 23, moderately offsetting the robust advance of the previous week.

Net speculative bets reached 397,851 barrels of oil over the corresponding period, corresponding to a net interest decline of 1.59% to 2,056,492 barrels and marking the largest weekly decline since the previous USO low reached in the middle of June.

Over the past month, speculative bets lifted by 19,048 barrels, corresponding to a moderate advance of 5.03%, whereas USO prices declined slightly, down 1.58% to $11.81 per share.

Yet, and even if the sentiment weakens on the week, recent macro developments are likely to continue to undermine speculative bets on the black commodity, which will weigh on crude oil prices and USO shares.

Conclusion

Going forward, and despite moderate crude U.S. storage withdrawals, we believe that the major macro developments seen this week are likely to provide the impulse of a bearish trend. Besides, speculator exposure softness sustains our view, and we have a target price of $10.64 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.