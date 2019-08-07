Schwab's USAA Acquisition Is A Win

The company is acquiring these assets at a relatively cheap valuation, and the deal should prove value accretive over the long term.

The deal will add 1M+ new customer accounts with $90B of assets split across self-directed brokerage ($67B) and managed money ($23B).

Charles Schwab (SCHW) is a leading US investment advisor/management company with a healthy mix of the retail and institutional advisory business. It has $3.7T AUM through which it generates around $3.5-4B net income.

Through the USAA deal, Schwab should be well-equipped to maintain its growth trajectory over the coming years with $7B in additional cash deposits from USAA, cross-selling opportunities, and strengthened leadership positions in the multiple business segments that it serves. Not that Schwab needs it - the company is already an established brand and is considered among the best brokerage services in the US with partnerships/business entities across the globe.

As a Schwab shareholder, I believe this transaction will prove value-accretive over the medium to long term as a result of the achievable, yet sizable, synergy targets and the company's strengthened competitive position as a result of the deal.

Though there are risks in the short- to medium-term, Schwab looks well-positioned for the long run. On valuation, the company may look expensive compared to its peers, but I'd argue the valuation is justified on account of the company's competitive advantages and strategic positioning within its sector.

The USAA Acquisition

Charles Schwab recently announced the acquisition of USAA's investment management business, a diversified financial services company catering to the financial needs of current and retired US military personnel and their families. Through the deal, Schwab will acquire ~$90B assets under management of ~1.2M customers. Schwab will immediately obtain ~$7B worth of customer cash lying in USAA's accounts when the deal gets completed, which is expected sometime around Q2-Q3 2020.

(Source: pg 4 of Schwab's Investor Presentation)

Schwab expects $130M in revenue synergies and $100M in expense synergies on an annualized basis from this acquisition. The expected sources of revenue synergies - the migration of cash to Schwab from USAA and incremental opportunities to cross-sell services to newly acquired customers along with its organic growth - come in addition to the typical cost benefits of consolidation (shared services, streamlined systems, vendors and clearing functions).

(Source: pg 7 of Schwab's Investor Presentation)

Assuming the acquisition is completed in mid-2020, Schwab is on track for incremental net income of $175M in 2021 if the company can deliver on its target synergy run rate.

(Source: Schwab financials, Own research)

At a $1.8B acquisition price, the forward P/E multiple for this acquisition comes to about 10x. Assuming a growth rate of 7%, this comes up to ~$200M worth of net income accretion from the acquisition in FY2021, which implies an effective forward P/E of 9x. This is cheap compared to Schwab's forward P/E of 15x over the same time frame. Hence, in terms of value, I believe this acquisition will turn out accretive for Schwab shareholders.

These estimates are, of course, subject to risks. Primarily, a large part of the revenue synergy target is generated by the additional interest income from the massive $7B cash transfer. The revenue is, thus, ultimately a function of rates. A Fed rate cut will negatively impact the value accretion numbers.

Additionally, though management has provided guidance for ~$140M in one-time integration spend, it may increase due to execution mishaps. Depending on the complexity of the pending integration, prudent investors may opt to increase their estimates of compensation spend and opex from occupancy, technology, and advertising. These variations may adversely impact the economics of the USAA acquisition.

On the bright side, the entire acquisition value of $1.8B will be paid via cash from the company's balance sheet. Hence, there is no leverage risk here as this acquisition will have no bearing on Schwab's gearing levels.

Broadly, I think the acquisition makes strategic sense to Schwab as it will broaden its customer base and AUM, possibly even boosting the multiple. Management's estimates suggest mid single-digit EPS accretion by the second completed year, which assuming no execution mishaps, is reasonable. There is huge cross-sell potential along with additional cash to strengthen the Schwab balance sheet in the long run.

Valuation

(Source: Own research based on data from GuruFocus, stock prices as of August 2nd 2019)

A quick note on comparables - Schwab trades at a premium compared to its peers but considering the quality of the Schwab franchise, I think the premium is warranted provided one takes a long term view. Schwab's diverse set of financial service offerings, massive AUM (~$3.7T), broad and diverse account base (12M) as well as consistent PAT growth (7-8%) gives me comfort despite the premium multiple.

Conclusion

As a shareholder, I see the strategic sense in Schwab's acquisition of USAA. If synergy targets are achieved, Schwab will be acquiring $175M worth of net income at just 9-10x multiple. Moreover, there could be additional upsides in the long run from scale advantages and cross-sell opportunities.

A lot depends on how the integration is completed and whether the synergies can be operationalized quickly, but this seems very much achievable given the scale and quality of the Schwab operation.

On a relative valuation basis, Schwab commands a premium for the quality of its franchise which I think is fair - quality is rarely cheap. But assuming the USAA acquisition delivers according to targets, Schwab shareholders should benefit handsomely for holding onto their stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SCHW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.