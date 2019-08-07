American Express Company: Strong Shareholder Rights And Aligned Management Incentives

Today we will discuss the corporate governance and management incentives at American Express Company (AXP). This is part of our ongoing coverage of financial services companies focused on the consumer lending space. You can find our analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) in this article, for Raymond James Financial (RJF) in this article and for Discover Financial Services (DFS) in this article.

In most instances, the management team plays a pivotal role in generating shareholder returns (both in the form of operating results and in capital allocation). We believe that the risks involved with management teams are magnified for financial services companies. Financial services companies operating with a high degree of operating and financial leverage: a small loss that puts a minor dent in the balance sheet of a manufacturing company can be enough to wipe out the entire market cap of a financial services company.

Analyzing the corporate governance and management incentives is the first step in determining the risk-reward opportunity for a financial services company. Only after that step can an analysis of business quality, competitive advantage, and valuation be made.

I have used a similar framework in my prior articles related to corporate governance (as seen if you follow the links above). Do check out those articles to learn more about our general framework and how we've applied them in the past. With that said, let's start with the board of directors.

Board of directors

We are pleased to find that ten out of the eleven board members of the company are independent and that the only non-independent board member is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri. We generally like to see a lot of independent directors on a board. Said independent directors are more likely to challenge management on key issues including strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and compensation. However, we recognize that this generalization has several exceptions and that is why we can't simply look to independence as the only criterion for assessing a board.

One exception to this is when the independent directors aren't acting independently. This may be due to the director being a relative or a long-time advocate of a member of the management team. This is what we saw in Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) best written in this article.

We don't think that this is the case with the board of AXP. We think that the board members are not only independent in name but also in action. In fact the board has enacted many shareholder-friendly proposals (that we have seen other companies pass on due to bias in favor of the management team). Here are some examples of those:

Redesigned performance shares to include relative return on equity comparison and relative total shareholder return modifier

Improved disclosure of goal setting process

Adopted shareholder right to call special meetings

Revamped the annual incentive program to be formula-driven and focused on company performance

We will discuss the importance of some of those changes later on in this article.

Second, we liked seeing that board members are elected annually by a majority vote of the shareholders. The alternative, which is a staggered election of the board of directors, prevents shareholders from fully exercising their power as owners of the company. Board members are more likely to execute their fiduciary duty if they are subject to an annual election process: grave shortcomings by the board can be punished by a strong shareholder resolution.

Third, we like the existence of the role of a lead independent director. This role is important when the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is combined (which is the case in AXP). Without a clear leader among the rest of the independent board members, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer could exert undue influence thereby reducing the effectiveness of the board as a whole. The responsibilities of a lead independent director is listed in the graphic below:

(Source: AXP 2019 proxy statement)

Audit Committee

The various board committees all play an important role in setting the direction of the company. However, we tend to focus on the audit committee for our corporate governance framework. Financial services companies like AXP are very reliant on management estimates, including those relating to reserves (e.g., card member losses) which directly impact earnings. Specifically, the 2018 annual report states:

The process of estimating these reserves requires a high degree of judgment. To the extent historical credit experience, updated for any external and internal qualitative factors such as environmental trends, is not indicative of future performance. Actual losses could differ significantly from our judgments and expectations, resulting in higher or lower provisions for Card Member losses in any quarter.

Four major categories are affected by management estimates: reserves for card member losses, liability for membership rewards, goodwill impairment, and income taxes. An example pertaining to loan loss provisions from the 2018 annual report is below:

In estimating these losses, we use statistical analytical models that analyze portfolio performance and reflect our judgment regarding the quantitative components of the reserve. The models take into account several factors, including delinquency-based loss migration rates, loss emergence periods, and average losses and recoveries over an appropriate historical period. We also consider whether to adjust the quantitative reserve for certain external and internal qualitative factors that may increase or decrease the reserves for losses on Card Member loans and receivables.

Therefore, shareholders of financial services companies are heavily reliant on a strong audit committee to maintain internal controls and to present financial statements according to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. We believe that the audit committee of AXP is capable of delivering on those shareholder expectations.

(Source: AXP 2019 proxy statement)

We find that the audit committee (as a whole) brings a wealth and diversity of experience to the job:

The audit committee is led by Daniel L. Vasella who is the honorary Chairman and former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Novartis AG (NVS). He has deep experience in operating a highly regulated global business complicated by investment and mergers and acquisition transactions.

Another example is John J. Brennan who is the Chairman Emeritus of The Vanguard Group, Inc., a former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and a former Chairman of the Financial Accounting Foundation. He brings to the board an unparalleled expertise on financial accounting, financial industry regulation, and institutional investor perspective.

Another example is Michael O. Leavitt who is the Founder and Chairman of Leavitt Equity Partners, a private equity fund. He was also a former Governor of Utah. His experience and background allows him to offer insights on public policy and government.

On balance, we are confident that this team can deliver above and beyond the needs of the shareholders with respect to the audit committee function.

Management incentives are significantly aligned

Next, we'll discuss the top management compensation and the different aspects of the compensation program that lead us to believe that management incentives are significantly aligned with shareholder interests. In order to facilitate this discussion, we will be referring to the table below which summarizes the 2018 compensation of the Chief Executive Officer and the Named Executive Officers ((NEOs)).

(Source: AXP 2019 proxy statement)

The first compensation component is the base salary. This is the only non-performance based compensation component. We liked that it only comprised a small portion of the total compensation for the Chief Executive Officer and the Named Executive Officers. A lower portion of fixed compensation aligns management teams with shareholders by giving them incentives to meet targets and outperform. The base salary simply corresponds to experience and job scope and provides competitive fixed pay.

The second compensation component is the annual incentive awards. The actual award will be based on the product of the target incentive, the company multiplier, and the individual multiplier. This award is meant to reward company and individual leadership performance against measurable goals set in advance.

(Source: AXP 2019 proxy statement)

The company multiplier is based on four key components with varying weights: 55% for the shareholder component (e.g., earnings per share, revenue growth, etc.), 15% for the customer component (e.g., net promoter score, active locations in force, etc.), 15% for the colleague component (e.g., diversity and inclusion goals), and 15% for strategic imperatives (e.g., expand leadership in the premium consumer space). Goals for each component were determined by the compensation committee at the start of the year and are consistent with the full-year guidance that AXP publicly provides.

A snapshot of the company multiplier metrics can be seen in the graphic below:

(Source: AXP 2019 proxy statement)

Meanwhile the individual multiplier is based on the assessment of the compensation committee. This is used to reward leadership performance characterized as 'setting the agenda', 'bringing others with you', and 'doing it the right way'.

(Source: AXP 2019 proxy statement)

The third compensation component is the long-term incentive award. 80% of these awards are granted as performance shares with a payout range of 0-120% of target (with a three year vesting period) based on relative return on equity and relative total shareholder return; and 20% of these awards are granted as stock options (with a three year vesting period) subject to a positive cumulative net income over the vesting period. We believe that this rewards is well structured to align shareholder interests with managements'.

(Source: AXP 2019 proxy statement)

Performance share awards are capped at 100% if the total shareholder returns are below the 67th percentile of the peer group:

(Source: AXP 2019 proxy statement)

Overall, we like the concept of the long-term incentive awards especially because we agree with the key metrics (e.g., return on equity and total shareholder return). We also like the comparison to peers (although we'd like to see more absolute performance thresholds). We have seen other companies who reward management based on earnings per share or earnings per share growth, and we think those aren't appropriate performance measures for financial services companies (which are capital constrained).

We note that the peer group for AXP is quite competitive with respect to return on equity and total shareholder return. Although some of these companies are somewhat larger than AXP or operate with a completely different set of economics - we agree for the most part with the peer group.

(Source: AXP 2019 proxy statement)

In sum, we find that management incentives are significantly aligned with the best practices in corporate governance: a high degree of performance-based compensation, a mix of quantitative and qualitative performance measures, and a set of objective and quantifiable performance targets. We think that the program as a whole is well implemented and our complaints are very limited: none of the mechanisms stands out as particularly weak.

Conclusion

We find that corporate governance and management incentives are strong in the case of AXP. We especially like the high degree of adoption of shareholder-friendly practices and the strong emphasis on performance-based compensation. We completely agree with the key performance metrics used to award the long-term incentives.

Consequently, investors should proceed to take a closer look at the other aspects of the investment: balance sheet strength, business quality, and valuation.

