Penn National Gaming: Don't Let Sports Betting Opportunity Go Unnoticed

Penn National Gaming (PENN) reported strong second-quarter earnings last week. Shares still fell, as investors weren’t too surprised or enthused by the numbers reported by the largest regional casino operator in the United States. What’s most surprising to me is investors seem to be completely missing a series of deals made by Penn prior to the second-quarter earnings that position the company strongly in the growing online sports betting market.

Penn National reported strong second-quarter financials despite several obstacles. The company cited poor weather that included flooding and the closing of several properties as a big negative, along with the timing of the integration of the mychoice players’ loyalty program. The company’s Alton property was closed 49 days in the quarter. Despite these obstacles, Penn reported revenue of $1.32 billion and adjusted EBITDAR of $406.5 million. That EBITDAR figure came in above guidance, even when taking out the $9.2 million in EBITDAR from Greektown Casino, an acquisition that closed in May. Prior guidance was $1.31 billion for revenue and $392.2 million for adjusted EBITDAR.

Penn National has raised its full-year guidance. The company now sees full-year revenue hitting $5.3 billion. Adjusted EBITDAR is expected to be $1.6 billion. The increase comes thanks to the strong second quarter, the addition of Greektown, and additional synergies from the Pinnacle acquisition. The company is calling for earnings per share to rise to $1.57 for the current fiscal year.

Prior to announcing its second-quarter earnings, the company announced four big partnerships for sports betting. Penn National partnered with four different companies and spread deals across the many states it operates in. Some of these states already have legalized sports betting, while others are the home of potential future growth. Penn and the four companies are betting on the continued expansion of sports betting where it is legal, and also the expansion of additional legal territories.

Here's a look at the deals. Each skin partner has the option to own and operate real money online sports betting, poker and casino offering. In parentheses is the skin level for the deal. Some states allow up to three skins, while others like Pennsylvania allow physical casinos to license out only one skin. States in bold have legalized sports betting.

DraftKings (DRAFT): Florida (1 st ), Indiana (3 rd ), Missouri (1 st ), Ohio (1 st ), Pennsylvania (1 st ), Texas (1 st ), West Virginia (2 nd ). The deal is for 10 years, with a 10-year extension option. DraftKings will pay Penn National a share of revenue based on net gaming revenue.

), (3 ), Missouri (1 ), Ohio (1 ), (1 ), Texas (1 ), (2 ). The deal is for 10 years, with a 10-year extension option. DraftKings will pay Penn National a share of revenue based on net gaming revenue. PointsBet: Indiana (2 nd ), Louisiana (1 st ), Missouri (1 st ), Ohio (1 st ), West Virginia (3 rd ). The deal is good for 20 years. PointsBet will pay a revenue share to Penn National based on net gaming revenue. Penn National also acquires 5.28% equity in PointsBet, with additional two-year options to acquire additional shares. PointsBet will also pay a $2.5 million access fee for Ohio.

(2 ), Louisiana (1 ), Missouri (1 ), Ohio (1 ), (3 ). The deal is good for 20 years. PointsBet will pay a revenue share to Penn National based on net gaming revenue. Penn National also acquires 5.28% equity in PointsBet, with additional two-year options to acquire additional shares. PointsBet will also pay a $2.5 million access fee for Ohio. theScore (OTC:TSCRF): Indiana (2 nd ), Iowa (2 nd ), Kansas (3 rd ), Louisiana (1 st ), Maine (3 rd ), Massachusetts (3 rd ), Michigan (3 rd ), Mississippi (1 st ), Missouri (2 nd ), Ohio (2 nd ), Texas (2 nd ). The deal is good for 20 years. theScore will pay revenue share based on net gaming revenue to Penn National. Penn National acquires 4.7% equity in theScore with the potential to increase its holding in the future.

(2 ), Iowa (2 ), Kansas (3 ), Louisiana (1 ), Maine (3 ), Massachusetts (3 ), Michigan (3 ), (1 ), Missouri (2 ), Ohio (2 ), Texas (2 ). The deal is good for 20 years. theScore will pay revenue share based on net gaming revenue to Penn National. Penn National acquires 4.7% equity in theScore with the potential to increase its holding in the future. The Stars Group (TSG): Illinois (1st), Indiana (1st), Kansas (2nd), New Mexico (2nd), Maine (2nd), Massachusetts (2nd), Michigan (2nd), Ohio (1st), Texas (1st). The deal is good for 20 years. The Stars Group will pay Penn National $12.5 million upfront in cash. The Stars Group will also pay $5 million access fee for Texas on certain conditions. Penn National will collect revenue share based on net gaming revenue, with a one-time bonus payment coming in 2023.

Penn National Gaming is making a huge splash here in the sports betting market with these deals. The company had this to say when announcing the deals, “Sports betting represents an exciting new growth opportunity for Penn National.” It is taking advantage of its massive regional scale and operations in multiple territories. This has made Penn a big target for companies like the four announced who need to secure deals with physical casino companies to get online operations up and running.

Penn National also said, “Our skin agreements announced today will help fund the cost of launching and maintaining our primary sports betting and iGaming operations, both by way of the upfront consideration and the long term revenue sharing agreements, which are consistent with industry standards and subject to minimum guarantees.”

On the earnings call, the company said the four strategic partnerships “allow us to fully maximize the value of our best-in-class geographic footprint across 19 states.”

A Twitter user (@astraffon) compiled the following four deals into this chart:

(Photo from Twitter)

The only things to change from the chart are that the company now has 41 properties, as it closed one since this data. Also, despite being commonly referred to as a Northeast property, Michigan is placed in the Northeast region by the company. I like how this chart shows the populations of the regions. It is worth noting that many of the physical casinos' sportsbooks benefit from how close they are to the borders of states that don't allow sports betting.

DraftKings has been looking for some time at grabbing additional states in its push to be one of the leaders in online gaming across the United States. This marked the biggest deal for PointsBet, an Australian company looking to continue expansion into the United States. PointsBet was one of the first online gaming operators in New Jersey through a partnership with Meadowlands. The Stars Group is another one of my favorite plays on sports betting, as it continues to rack up an impressive numbers of state partnerships in its resume. More on that in a future article though.

Legend: Yellow = Legal, Green = Projected 2019, Blue = Projected 2020, Purple = Projected 2021, Gray = Nothing in sight (Map from Action Network)

A look at the map from Action Network shows where states are in the approval of sports betting process. Currently, 17 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized sports betting. Some states have currently only approved sports betting at physical locations. Others are allowing people to bet on sports online only after they have visited a physical location to sign up. This tends to favor a regional casino like Penn National quite a bit. Also consider that the Illinois bill gives brick-and-mortar operators, like casinos, racetracks, and sports venues, an 18-month head start on online wagering. Colorado will vote on sports betting legalization on its November ballot. If you are interested in learning more about sports betting and where states stand, be sure to save this website, as it is constantly updated.

Aside from these deals, Penn National partnered with Kambi to help launch its own sports betting capabilities in both physical casinos and online. This is the biggest deal Kambi has signed, after current deals with DraftKings and 888 Holdings. Penn National will soon launch its iGaming in Pennsylvania. Iowa and Indiana will see sports betting launches from the company in the coming weeks. Kambi believes Penn National will see online sports betting as early as 2020 under the new partnership.

Penn National said on the earnings call that it will be live with 14 retail sportsbooks across the country by September 1st, in time for much of the football season. It highlighted sports betting capabilities as “an effort we believe will help to stimulate revenues for the remainder of the third quarter and the fourth quarter”. The company’s guidance has not assumed much from the launches of sports betting in Indiana or Iowa. That, along with August being offered up as the first clean weather month the company has seen in some time and the full implementation of the company’s loyalty program, make me bullish on the second half of the year. I believe the upgraded guidance given was conservative and should easily be beaten by Penn in both the third and fourth quarters.

Along with sports betting, another big catalyst for Penn National is the opening of two new properties. The company will open the Hollywood Casino York and Hollywood Casino Morgantown in Pennsylvania. Both properties remain on track to open in the fourth quarter of 2020, and will further strengthen the company’s position in the state of Pennsylvania.

The Hollywood Casino York is pretty unique, as it will replace a closed Sears store in a shopping mall. The casino will have over 79,000 square feet of gaming space. The casino is planning to open with 500 slots and 24 table games to determine demand. The ability to expand the number of slots and table games exists depending on demand. Hollywood Casino York will have a sportsbook inside. The Hollywood Casino Morgantown places a casino near Philadelphia and comes near three major Pennsylvania roads (Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-76), I-176, Morgantown Expressway). The Hollywood Casino Morgantown will have over 81,000 square feet and will open with 750 slots and 30 table games, with the ability to expand, and a sportsbook.

Penn National is the largest regional casino operator in the United States. The company has 41 facilities in 19 jurisdictions. It has more than 50,000 gaming machines, 1300 table games, and 8800 hotel rooms. I believe the sports betting deals signed with the four partners show the company’s value in its size and diversification. With a broad base across the United States, it remains one of the best ways to play current and additional states legalizing sports betting. Penn said on its earnings call that it continues to be in conversation with a number of sports media companies and European operators, which means this could be just the start of sports betting partnerships from the company.

Penn National Gaming saw shares spike up last week above $20 on the sports betting deals and earnings report. Shares quickly fell on lack of excitement and the possible announcement that the CEO was retiring. Shares are now in the $18-19 range and look like an absolute bargain here. Over the past 52 weeks, shares of PENN have traded between $17.30 and $35.36. At the current $1.57 the company expects in earnings per share, PENN shares have a multiple of less than 12. I am betting that Penn National beats this earnings goal, and also think shares should be trading closer to 15 times earnings estimates. Given this, I have a short-term price target of $24 (15 x $1.60), which represents around a 30% return. Union Gaming recently upgraded shares of PENN to Buy from a Hold, with a current price target of $26.

This price target only takes into account 2019 and the current guidance. I still believe sports betting is a huge catalyst for the company. Given Penn National’s sports betting deals, the 2020 casino openings, continued synergies from Pinnacle, and the company’s strong financial performance, I think shares could break out in 2020 and get closer to the $30 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.