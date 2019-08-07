SpartanNash Is Close To Becoming An Appealing Value Play

Introduction

SpartanNash (SPTN) is a traditional grocery supply chain company that delivers food to thousands of grocery store proprietors and operates over 150 of their own retail stores. The company recently caught my eye when they were downgraded by a BMO analyst and the share price dropped 20% in one day as a result. SPTN is facing difficult times due to industry disruption and has other factors working against them that I will highlight below in this article. I was also able to find some things working in SPTN's favor and with the company trading at a much cheaper valuation than it was just a year ago, I think there is reason to consider an investment in the company on a value basis. In this article I will cover both the things that turn me off about an investment in SPTN, as well as the reasons I might be interested in the company if the share price were to continue to slide. I begin with the negatives:

SPTN Margins Are Poor

SPTN has three primary business segments that they reference in their SEC filings: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. As a very brief primer, Food Distribution involves delivering grocery items to customers that range from small Mom and Pop independent stores to major national grocery chains. Food Distribution accounts for just under 50% of SPTN's revenue. The Military segment is similar to the Food Distribution area, expect that the customer is the US military and the food products are delivered to commissaries around the country and a few locations outside the US. The military segment accounts for about 25% of revenue. Finally, SPTN's directly managed grocery stores fall under the Retail segment and make up the final 25% of revenue.

Neither food distribution nor running grocery stores are high margin businesses. Both industries are very competitive and it is difficult to stand out or develop much of a moat to facilitate price increases. A look at food wholesaler and grocery margins across the industry show operating margins between 1% and 3.5% on average. Unfortunately, SPTN is on the low end of these already low averages. Across the entire company operating margins have moved between .9% and 1.4% over the last three years: (*Note that 2017 was impacted by a major non-cash impairment charge. Source: Company 10-K)

SPTN's retail grocery store segment is particularly grim. Among more major grocery players operating margins fall in the 2-4% range, but SPTN's retail operating margins clock in at less than 1%:

(Source: Company 10-K)

SPTN is only the 5th largest food distribution player in the market and their relatively low number of grocery stores limit their ability to gain sufficient scale to compete effectively with larger industry competitors. I also see evidence that SPTN's approach is to compete on price, perhaps because of their small size. In order to win the US Military contract to supply their commissaries, SPTN had to put in a very low bid that results in them essentially breaking even on that business. SPTN is also the primary grocery distributor for Dollar General (DG accounted for over 16% of Food Distribution sales in 2018) and I imagine price was a major factor in that relationship being formed, given DG's focus on low prices. In summary, SPTN operates in low-margin industries and earns even lower margins than many of their competitors within those industries.

SPTN's Business is Being Disrupted

SPTN's low margins are particularly troubling as the grocery supply chain is in the midst of increasing competitive pressure and disruption. On the one hand, there is the familiar news of Amazon moving into the retail grocery business by acquiring Whole Foods and potentially leveraging their immense distribution network to begin delivering groceries directly to consumers, bypassing physical locations all together. This type of move puts increased pressure on SPTN-run grocery stores and is likely to accelerate the trend of small, independent grocery stores going out of business, reducing SPTN's customer base. UBS predicts that the number of physical grocery stores will drop 8% over the next 5-7 years. Even if the pace of store closures ends up being less severe, some grocery stores and chains are moving to modified business models that involve sourcing and receiving deliveries directly from local suppliers rather than large food wholesalers like SPTN. At this point I only have anecdotal examples of this, but I came across a quite interesting read that highlights some of the changes that may be coming. The potential shift to direct-to-consumer grocery delivery or a world where the majority of grocery stores directly source their products from suppliers might be a ways down the road, but it is almost certain to cause headaches for SPTN at some point in the not-too distant future.

SPTN is Wasting Capital by Acquiring Grocery Stores

In the face of low margins and increasing competition, SPTN's capital allocation becomes especially important. The company has taken a bit of a scattershot approach to capital allocation thus far, including reinvestment in the business by upgrading their fleet of trucks and developing additional private label food products, paying a healthy dividend, buying back shares, and more recently acquiring an additional chain of grocery stores. I will talk more about the positives of the allocation strategy in the second section of this article, but I see it as a mistake to deploy significant capital into increasing their grocery store footprint.

The most recent transaction involved SPTN purchasing the 'Martin's' grocery store chain of 21 stores for $86 million in late December 2018. The company paid for the acquisition with debt by drawing from their revolving credit facility. SPTN reported that Martin's had FY 2018 revenue of $450 million, meaning that they paid .2x sales for the company. The purchase price seems reasonable given Price to Sales ratios across the industry, but when you consider SPTN's relatively poor performance at turning revenue into operating earnings the deal becomes less appealing. Assuming the company achieves a 1.4% operating profit on these new stores, which would equal their best margins in the last three years, SPTN paid over 13x operating earnings for a low-margin, low-growth business. In addition, the $86 million paid was just about double the amount spent on dividend and share buybacks in 2018, demonstrating that management sees growing the retail segment as more of a priority than returning capital to shareholders. Finally, I think it is worth noting that the company booked an over $200 million asset impairment charge against their retail segment in 2017, which I would have thought would have made management think twice before looking to expand that part of the business.

SPTN's Debt Burden is Oppressive

SPTN's debt was substantial enough to dramatically impact the company's net profitability prior to the Martin's acquisition and now the new purchase has pushed the company's long-term liabilities to a ten-year high. SPTN's interest expense is on track to eat up more than 50% of the company's operating income in 2019, which is much higher than similar companies such as Sysco (18%) and United Natural Foods (7%). SPTN was recently able to refinance some of their debt, pushing out the maturity of the majority of their loans from 2021 to 2023 and reducing their interest rate by 25 basis points, so the news on their debt isn't all bad, but in my mind I would not be especially comfortable with SPTN's level of debt given the competitive challenges the company is facing.

Despite all of the negatives discussed above, there are also some things working in SPTN's favor:

SPTN Has Reasonably Stable Cash Flow

With the exception of 2017, SPTN has been able to generate consistent free cash flow over the last ten years, with a rough average of $50 million per year. In just the last five years SPTN generated about $350 million in free cash, which is just about the current market cap of the company. SPTN has been able to generate this cash while spending a sizable amount on CapEx, which has aligned pretty closely with stated depreciation over the last three years. This tells me that the company isn't inflating the free cash flow number by skimping on needed upkeep of company assets and that SPTN is likely to continue to be able to produce cash if they can keep their top-line numbers healthy.

Management Is Willing to Return Cash to Shareholders

Although I do not agree with management's decision to acquire additional grocery stores, I am encouraged that they are willing to use a large percentage of their free cash to directly reward shareholders. In 2018 SPTN returned $45 million to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks, which would amount to an almost 13% total shareholder yield at the current market cap of $350 million. The company has been paying a steady dividend since 2006 and has been growing the payout amount since 2011. On the buyback front, SPTN had $45 million remaining on their existing share repurchase authorization at the end of 2018 and has increased their authorization amount as recently as 2017. By returning capital to shareholders, management helps reduce the risk of total ruin for an investor and gives an alternative way for investors to profit that is less dependent on share price appreciation.

SPTN Benefits From Existing Customer Relationships

While I am hesitant to declare that existing business relationships give SPTN a true 'moat', I think their existing Food Distribution customers are at least a little bit sticky given the nature of the grocery supply chain. If SPTN is delivering satisfactory service to their existing customers today and is likely charging less than their competitors given the company's lower margins, I think it would take a major mistake on SPTN's part to convince a customer to go through the hassle of switching to a different distributor and facing potential disruptions of delivery service. With grocery store margins already so tight, the implicit and explicit costs of making a distributor switch could have a large impact on a grocer's bottom line for the year and introduce additional operational risk. SPTN's relationship with Dollar General is particularly important, given that Dollar General continues to open new store locations at a rapid pace and by many estimates still has room for additional expansion in the years to come. As long as SPTN can avoid making a major error that hurts this Dollar General relationship, they should be able to benefit from the continued growth in Dollar General stores and grocery volume.

SPTN also stands to benefit from existing customers as it continues to expand its private label offerings. As an example, SPTN is currently the exclusive supplier of private-label grocery products to the US military commissaries within their 'Military' business segment. At the end of 2018, the company had 700 SKUs of private-label product available in these commissaries, with a target of having over 1,000 SKUs available by the end of 2019. These products command a higher margin for SPTN, so if the company can sell more of them via their military relationship and in their own grocery stores they stand to improve their profitability, all other things being equal.

SPTN Shares Are Cheap

In a world where SPTN's financial performance does not drop off dramatically in the near future, its shares are trading cheaply by just about any earnings metric you choose. Using FY 2018 numbers, SPTN is trading at a PE of 11, an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7, and a P/FCF ratio of 5, as well as yielding north of 6% with its dividend. The company currently has an un-adjusted book value of almost $700 million, giving it a P/B ratio of .5, but if you strip out goodwill and intangible assets this value falls to about $284 million, which isn't quite as exciting but still provides some downside protection. SPTN's cheapness is the primary reason I would consider investing in the company; if the company is able to mimic past performance for just another five years, an investor today who holds the stock over that time period is likely to receive their entire investment back in free cash flow and would in theory then be getting any operating part of the business that remains past that time for free. SPTN doesn't have to grow revenues or increase profitability to be an attractive five year bet at these levels, it simply has to survive with its core business relatively intact. I don't think it is a sure thing that SPTN will be able to replicate their previous performance, but many of the major threats facing the company are likely a few years away from coming to fruition at least, and I think it will be easier than some people think for SPTN to maintain their performance given the stickiness of their current customer base.

Conclusion

Although I can understand why SPTN shares have been beaten down in the last year, I think there is a point at which the company becomes an appealing value play given that they do have some things working in their favor. At a $350 million market cap, I think the risk/reward ratio feels about neutral given the company's previous five years of cash flow, but if the company's share price continues to drop I could see myself establishing a small position for an intermediate-term mean reversion play. I don't think SPTN is a great company that I would want to hold for the long-term, but there is enough here to get me interested at the right price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as financial advice. It is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor