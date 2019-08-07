Buy McDonald's, A Dividend Aristocrat For Total Return And Declared Dividend Increase Expected In September

McDonald's earnings S&P CAGR of 8% is good and will give you steady growth with comparable worldwide sales increasing 6.5% this quarter and having four years of comparable sales increases.

McDonald's dividend is above average at 2.2% and has been increased for 42 years, a dividend aristocrat with the next dividend increase to be declared in late September 2019.

McDonald's (MCD), in the fast-food restaurant business, is a buy for the total return growth and dividend income investor. McDonald's has steady, moderate growth and can continue growing as the United States and world economies grow. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. MCD is 6.8% of the Good Business Portfolio, the eighth largest position in the portfolio.

When I scanned the five-year chart, McDonald's has an interesting chart consolidating in 2015 and 2016, then went up and to the right on a good slope from 2017 to date.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals of McDonald's will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

McDonald's passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a great score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

McDonald's does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 42 years of increases, a dividend aristocrat, and a 2.2% yield. McDonald's is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio of the dividends is moderate at 64%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business with over 1,200 new restaurants in 2019. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. MCD passes this guideline. MCD is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $164 Billion. McDonald's 2019 projected cash flow at $7.3 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for increasing the dividend each year and company expansion. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 8% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for McDonald's can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the United States and world economies. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. MCD passes this guideline since their total return is 148.27%, more than the Dow's total return of 51.52%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $26,000 today. This makes McDonald's a great investment for the total return investor looking back. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. MCD's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $235, passing the guideline. MCD's price is presently 9% below the target. MCD is under the target price at present and has a relatively above-average PE ratio of 26, making MCD a fair buy at this entry point with steady dividend and earnings growth to continue. The PE is high but is comparable to others in the food industry. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is good, and the increasing dividend for 42 years makes a good combination of growth and income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes MCD interesting is the long-term growth of the world economy, and it makes money in an economic downturn, people have to eat.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the portfolio. McDonald's beat against the Dow baseline in my 56-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The good total return of 148.27% makes McDonald's a good investment for the total return investor. McDonald's has an above-average dividend yield of 2.2% and has had increases for 42 years, making it a good choice for the dividend income investor. A dividend increase is expected to be declared in late September 2019 of 12% from 1.16/Qtr. to $1.30/Qtr. a very nice increase.

The Dow's 56-Month total return baseline is 51.52%

Company name 56-Month total return The difference from the Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage McDonald's 148.27% +96.75% 2.2%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on July 26, 2019, McDonald's reported earnings that were in line at $2.05, compared to last year at $1.98. Total revenue was lower at $5.34 Billion less than a year ago by 0.2% year over year and was in line with expected revenue. This was a mixed report with bottom line meeting expected and the top line decreasing compared to last year. The decline in revenue is attributed to the increasing amount of franchised restaurants and should not cause any alarm as long as earnings continue to grow with this business model. The next earnings report will be out October 2019 and is expected to be $2.38 compared to last year at $2.19 a nice increase.

Business Overview

McDonald's is in the fast-food business and has restaurants in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpt from Reuters

McDonald's operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. The Company's restaurants serve food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. McDonald's franchised restaurants are owned and operated under various structures, including conventional franchise, developmental license, or affiliate. The Company is primarily a franchisor.

Overall, McDonald's is a good business with 8% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for MCD's food. The good earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides MCD with the capability to continue its growth as the world economy grows. This year, they plan to add 1,200 new locations.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019, which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the June 2019 meeting, the Fed suggested that there could be one or two rate cuts this year. On July 31, the Fed decreased interest rates by 0.25%.

Excerpts from July 26, 2019, earnings release Stephen J. Easterbrook (Chief Executive Officer and President) said,

We knew success would be determined by the fast beating the slow, by choosing progress over perfection and moving with a sense of urgency. So, we set out on the journey to become faster, smarter, and more responsive to changing consumer expectations. We restructured to be closer to customers and faster at the point of impact. We refranchised to drive growth and bring greater insights at a local level. We increased accountability and financial discipline and returned cash to shareholders. Most importantly, we returned to operating growth. Indeed, within two years, we established a strong foundation, one that was fit for purpose, and brought the business to a place where we could begin accelerating growth again. We know that when we create delicious, feel-good moments for customers, every visit every day, customers recognize our efforts and reward us with repeat visits. We also know that we must continuously complement that work with big and powerful moves that keep us relevant and inviting for new generations of guests. For the quarter, global comparable sales increased by 6.5%, which marks four full years of quarterly comp sales growth. This was complemented by positive global comp guest counts. We're leveraging the power of the system, franchisees, suppliers, and employees to reduce menu complexity, improve operational procedures, deploy new drive-thru crew competitions and incentives, adopt best practices for staffing, and leverage new technologies to make it easier for our teams to take responsibility for performance. And we're encouraged by the results we're seeing. Across our International Operated Markets or IOM, we're seeing continued success. Consistent execution against the Velocity Growth Plan is a winning formula. I had the pleasure to visit Italy during the quarter and witnessed firsthand a rigorous focus on operational innovations and improvements. Italy now has posted 10 consecutive quarters of comp sales and guest count growth with double-digit comp sales and guest count growth for the quarter. Italy and Poland are great examples of markets where we start a best practice and replicate it at scale across other markets.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the McDonald's business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. MCD has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows. The graphic below shows some of the items MCD sells in their American restaurants.

Source: McDonald's

Takeaways

McDonald's is a good investment choice for the total return and dividend income investor with its moderate projected growth of 8% as the world economy grows. McDonald's is 6.8% of The Good Business Portfolio, a full position, and will be trimmed when the position reaches 8% of the portfolio. Even with a high valuation, McDonald's is a good investment for the long-term investor, and it is in a defensive business. If you want a steady growing total return and growing dividend income in the fast-food business, MCD may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On June 17, I wrote covered calls against the Danaher (NYSE:DHR) position to gain 2.6% of income from the holding in one month. July 19, I bought back the calls and made all of $0.40/share or 0.3%. I expected weak earnings, and DHR had a beat. On July 22, I wrote covered calls (August $145) against the position to collect another premium.

On May 24, I trimmed the position of Home Depot (HD) from 9.40% of the portfolio to 9.00%. I like HD, but it is getting too high a percentage in the portfolio. HD will be kept at 9% of the portfolio.

On May 6, I added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, I sold all of the Hewlett Packard (HPQ) position. The company's last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. It's time to sell HPQ for better a business.

On March 22, I added to the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13, I increased the position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85%. I needed a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12, the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic Inc. (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), that I think will go up over time. The dividend for ARNC was cut, and forward growth is under par.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson at 7.9% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.8% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) at 8.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 12.8% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write-off expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Thirteen KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last 4 months because of the second 737 MAX crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion. An FAA representative said on May 23 that the 737 MAX could be flying again by late June. The latest news has the 737 MAX flying by October; it's taking much too long. On July 19th, BA said that they expect to have the 737 MAX flying by the early fourth quarter, and BA went up $16. The second-quarter earnings report was real bad, and BA lost $25 over three days.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ, in April 2019, increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 4.68 %, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, AMT, FCX, DIS, SLP, PEP, DHR, LMT, V, MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.