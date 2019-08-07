New Oriental: Strong Growth With Price To Break Through

New Oriental's share price has recovered from previous regulatory shock and is ready to break through.

Investment Thesis

The Q2 earnings results from New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) show that the company is still growing at high speed. After coming back from a huge drawback at the end of 2018, we think EDU's share price is ready to break through to new highs.

New Oriental: Growth From The Recent Quarter Is Still Impressive

The Chinese leading educational service provider EDU released earnings results for their most recent quarter (4th quarter for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019) on July 23rd, 2019. Some of the key results are as follows:

Total revenue was $842.9 million for the quarter, representing a 20.2% increase year-over-year or 28.4% if computed in RMB. Net revenue from education programs and services for the quarter were $717.0 million, representing a 25.1% increase year-over-year or 33.6% computed in RMB.

Quarterly student enrollments increased by 33.9% year-over-year.

Operating income was $77 million, a 36.0% increase from the $56.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2018. Operating margin for the quarter was 9.1% compared to 8.1% in the same period of 2018.

Looking closer, the revenue growth for EDU was maintained above 25% for the past 8 quarters (for the most recent quarter, the revenue growth rate was 28.9% measured in RMB terms). As the largest private educational service provider in China, we consider the growth rate from EDU quite impressive:

Source: EDU’s ER results

On top of the revenue growth, the school enrollments maintain a high growth rate, which shows the strong demand from the market:

Source: EDU’s ER results

The company has also been actively building up their physical networks (schools and learning centers), while maintaining the revenue level generated per network and per enrollment:

Source: Author’s Summary

As shown in the table above, the number of learning centers (the main facilities EDU owns to provide educational service) kept growing steadily in the past quarters, providing supporting evidence on the growing demand from the market. People should be aware that these are the net increase in the number of learning centers, meaning that EDU has closed those non-profitable centers while only keeping the profitable ones in operation.

The management expects total net revenues in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020 (June 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019) to be in the range of US$1,050.5 million to US$1,075.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 22% to 25%. The outlook shows strong confidence from the management in the business.

Recovering From The Regulatory Shock, EDU's Price Is Breaking Through

In August 2018, China issued a draft legislation to amend rules governing the lucrative private education industry. Rather than spending extra time on academics outside of school, Beijing wants students to master multiple skills in sports and art.

This regulation shock hurt educational companies quite a lot. Citi downgraded several educational companies following that. EDU's share price dropped almost 50% within 4 months:

Source: Yahoo Finance

After delivering strong financial performance in the most recent two earnings, EDU's share price has come back to a historical high (above $100 range), marking the company's recovery from this regulatory shock. We believe EDU's share price has come to the point of breaking through and moving up higher. The company is currently trading at 30x PE, and we believe the strong growth rating can justify its valuation. Source: Seeking Alpha

China’s Educational Market: Still Huge Potential

Together with the rapid growth of the Chinese economy, the country has witnessed ongoing urbanization, the second-child policy, and rise in income in recent years. All these factors have resulted in growing demand for differentiated educational resources, and the inadequate supply of public educational resources.

According to Deloitte, China’s education market can be categorized as follows:

Source: Trends in the Chinese Education Industry

Since the college education has been mostly controlled and provided by the government, Chinese private education institutions have been focusing on other areas shown in the chart above, such as studying abroad (EDU), and K12 (EDU and TAL Education Group, (NYSE:TAL)).

According to UBS, the market size of Chinese K12 (kindergarten through 12th grade) education has doubled in the past five years and the pace is expected to continue in the next five years. And thanks to the relatively less strict policy environment in this field, we have witnessed a strong growth momentum from private educational institutions.

EDU’s most recent quarter revenues from education programs and services were $717.0 million, representing a 25.1% increase year-over-year or 33.6% if computed in RMB. The growth was mainly driven by increases in student enrollments in K-12 after-school tutoring courses. The huge growth potential of the overall K-12 market provides a cross-validation on our expectation of EDU’s future growth.

Potential Risk Factors: Watch Out For The Investment Loss

Despite the healthy growth of business and revenues, and the fact that EDU’s operating margin has been improving (operating margin for the quarter was 9.1% compared to 8.1% in the same period of 2018), the net income attributable to New Oriental for the quarter was $43.2 million, representing a 33.5% decrease from 2018.

This decrease in net income was mainly caused by a $29 MM loss from fair value change of long-term investments, which was 0 for the same quarter in the last fiscal year. In fact, in fiscal year 2019 (past 4 quarters), EDU has seen over $100 MM losses in fair value change of long-term investments.

According to some analysts, the losses came from EDU’s equity investments in other startups within China’s education industry. Due to the regulatory ban on private educational institutions from going public, EDU has to write off some of its investments as the target companies failed.

Currently, the company has over $400 MM in long-term investments sitting on their balance sheet, which have the risk of being written off in the future. We think this is something investors need to watch out in the future, but should not be considered as a deal-breaker for EDU. There is no sign of serious management malfunctioning in this, as we consider it to be strategically correct for EDU to invest in new startups in order to capture potential growth, especially when the private educational market was hot.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel EDU’s business growth and operating margin are good and healthy. The Chinese educational market is growing fast with (still) a huge potential. EDU’s recent losses from long-term investments (due to regulatory shock) might be a concern but shouldn't be a deal-breaker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.