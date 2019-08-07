Emerson Electric: A Dividend King, But Dividend Growth Has Slowed

Investment Thesis For Emerson Electric

In my recent article quantitatively screening the Dividend Kings based on my criteria, I identified four stocks that are potentially interesting for Dividend Growth Investors. One of these was Emerson Electric (EMR). The company is a long time Dividend King, having paid a growing dividend for 62 straight years, one of the few public companies with 60+ years of increased dividends.

Emerson Electric has a dividend yield over 3%, a P/E ratio below the broader market average, a fairly conservative balance sheet, and a long history of growing dividends. With that said, there are some negatives in that historical EPS growth has been choppy, the payout ratio has recently been above my threshold criteria, and dividend growth has been only about 1% for the past few years. Emerson has also overpaid for acquisitions in the past that did not work out as well as expected. I think that the current negatives outweigh the positives for this equity and furthermore, the stock is only slightly undervalued at the current stock price. Hence, I will look elsewhere for a suitable dividend growth stock.

Overview of Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric is an industrial conglomerate that traces its history to 1890. The company has two business segments: Automations Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. Automation Solutions has four product areas that are Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation, Valves, Actuators & Regulators, Industrial Solutions, and Process Control Systems & Solutions. Commercial and Residential Solutions has two operating units that are Climate Technologies and Tools and Home Products. This business segment sells HVAC, refrigeration (cold chain), tools, compressors, food waste solutions, and other products and services. Automation Solution provides about 62% of total revenue and Commercial and Residential Solutions provides 38% of total revenue. The company operates globally but roughly 50% of sales are from the U.S. and Canada. Emerson’s revenue has a focus on the oil and gas, chemical, HVAC, tools, and refrigeration markets.

Emerson Electric Geographic Footprint

Emerson Electric Has Been Restructuring

Emerson Electric is consistently reshaping its product portfolio through acquisitions and divestures over the past few years. The company made six acquisitions in 2018 alone for $2.2B including Advanced Engineering Valves (valve technology for LNG), Intelligent Platforms (programmable logic controllers), Aventics (smart pneumatics), Textron’s (TXT) Tools & Test business (manufacturer of electrical and utility tools, diagnostics, and test and measurement instruments), ProSys, Inc. (global supplier of software and services for chemical, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and refining industries), and Cooper-Atkins (manufacturer of temperature management and measurement devices). Many of these acquisitions are bolt-on ones to existing groups within Emerson and hence tend to have cost and revenue synergies. However, Emerson has also made several acquisitions that have not worked as well as expected leading to impairment charges. The large drop in revenue in 2016 (seen in the chart below) was due to divesture of the Network Power (Vertiv) unit for $5.2B that sold products and services in thermal management, power, transfer switches for data center and telecommunication industries. The company also sold the motors and electric power unit at this time for $1.2B. Notably, in 2017, Emerson bought Pentair’s (PNR) Valves and Controls business for ~$3B adding to revenue. The company will likely continue to reposition its portfolio in the foreseeable future adding to the two business segments moving forward.

Is Emerson Electric’s Dividend Safe?

Let’s take a deeper dive into the dividend safety for Emerson Electric. The current payout ratio is 53.7% below my threshold of 65%. This is based on an annual dividend of $1.96 and expected 2019 EPS of $3.65. However, the recent payout ratio has been as high as ~77% in 2016 due to volatility in EPS and divestures. This is much too high and higher than my threshold. But notably, Emerson Electric never cut the dividend during the Great Recession or other economic downturns for that matter in the past 62 years. Saying that, the dividend is not growing too much right now. Since 2016 the growth rate has not exceeded 1%, In fact, the 10-year growth rate has been only about 4.7%. Again, this is due to Emerson Electric’s earnings volatility resulting from exposure to the oil and gas industry combined with the large divestures in 2016. But even if the dividend only increases at 1% rate for the next several years the payout ratio will range from 40% to 50% assuming an 8% EPS growth rate.

From the perspective of FCF, the dividend is also safe. For 2018, the company’s operating cash flow was $2,892M and capital expenditures were $617M giving FCF of $2,275M. The dividend required $1,229M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~54%. This is well below my threshold of 70%. In 2019, FCF may be somewhat less than in 2018 due to lower revenue. Some of the company’s markets including China HVAC and oil and gas are facing headwinds. The company is estimating $2,500M in FCF, which is still sufficient to pay the dividend.

The company’s balance sheet does not seem to present a risk to the dividend. Emerson Electric still a fairly conservative balance sheet as seen in the table below and maintains a decent amount of cash on hand. The company has decent liquidity with a current ratio of 1.07 and sufficient interest coverage. Hence, Emerson Electric can pay its obligations. Furthermore, the D/E ratio is only 0.44 and much less than 2.0. Hence, long-term debt does not seem to place the dividend at risk.

Emerson Electric Debt and Debt Metrics

Emerson Electric Is Increasing Profitability

The recent restructuring including divestures and acquisitions seemingly are bearing fruit. The company’s gross margins have slowly been rising and are now over 42% in the past three years. Operating margins have been declining slightly since 2016 possibly resulting from restructuring and acquisition costs. But operating margins are currently at about 16% to 17%, which is still in the historical range. Net income margin has been increasing and is now over 11% for the past four years. This is also higher than the 8% to 10% historical range. So, Emerson Electric’s divesture of network power and recent acquisitions have made it more profitable.

Emerson Electric Revenue and Profitability

Interestingly, the Tools & Home Products segment is much more profitable than the Automation Solutions segment as seen in the chart below. Profitability of both segments has decreased this year and could be a result of the slowdown in China, the effects of tariffs and trade friction, and the effect of acquisition costs.

Emerson Electric Sales and Operating Margins by Segment and Year

1H 2019 2018 2017 2016 Net Sales Automation Solutions $ 5,809 $ 11,441 $ 9,418 $ 8,977 Tools & Home Products $ 2,899 $ 5,982 $ 5,857 $ 5,555 Operating Profit Automation Solutions $ 851 $ 1,886 $ 1,522 $ 1,456 Tools & Home Products $ 565 $ 1,352 $ 1,358 $ 1,286 Operating Margin Automation Solutions 14.6% 16.5% 16.2% 16.2% Tools & Home Products 19.5% 22.6% 23.2% 23.2%

Risks

Emerson Electric faces several risks to both the top and bottom lines. The company’s revenue and earnings have been volatile in the past due to slows downs in the oil and gas industry as well as broader economic slowdowns. Fluctuations in the price of oil and natural gas will impact the company’s customers. In addition, Emerson Electric acts as supplier to other manufacturers and processors. Any slowdowns would have the effect of delaying or even canceling large capital expenditures potentially impacting Emerson Electric’s revenue. The current slowdown in China is also affecting the company’s HVAC sales but has not yet seriously impacted other China sales. But saying that, expansion in the scope of tariffs from either the U.S. or China could possibly impact Emerson Electric’s sales.

Emerson Electric Valuation

Now let’s examine Emerson Electric’s valuation. I use an expected 2019 adjusted EPS of $3.65, which is the midpoint of current company guidance. Note that the company lowered guidance in the Q2 2019 earnings release due to lower expected revenue for 2019. For P/E ratio I use 17.0, which is lower than the company’s average 10-year valuation multiple. I discount the multiple due to tariffs and trade friction.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 16.0 and 18.0 I obtain a fair value range from $58.40 to $65.70. The current stock price is ~94% to ~106% of my estimate of fair value. The current stock price is ~$61.66 suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 16.0 17.0 18.0 Estimated Value $58.40 $62.05 $65.70 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 106% 99% 94%

How does this compare to other valuation models? Let’s take a look at the Gordon Growth Model using 2019’s expected dividend of $1.96. Assuming a dividend growth rate of 4.5% and a desired return of 8% gives a fair value of $56. Assuming a dividend growth rate of 5.0% and the same desired return gives a fair value of $65.33. The two growth rates bracket the 10-year historical dividend growth rate. Taking the average gives a fair value of $60.67, which is in the range provided by the P/E multiple calculations. Morningstar.com is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $81.00. An average of these three models is $67.90 and thus we can comfortably say that the Emerson Electric is trading slightly below its fair value at the current stock price. I personally would view a stock price below ~$55 as good entry point.

Final Thoughts On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric is a Dividend King having paid a growing dividend for 62 straight years. The company completed a major divesture of its network power segment and motors and electric power unit. Subsequently, the company conducted a series of acquisitions for its other two business segments. It is likely that the company will continue to grow through acquisitions in the near future. The dividend is reasonably safe and will likely continue to be raised in the low-to-mid-single-digit rate for the foreseeable future. The company is more profitable now after the restructuring. But saying that, the historical top and bottom lines are somewhat choppy, dividend growth has been mediocre for the past several years and the payout ratio was elevated. In addition, I believe that at the current stock price the company is only slightly undervalued. Hence, at this time, I view this stock as a hold.

