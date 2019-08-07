Kroger: A Dividend Grower Trading At A Discount

Between the 2.9% yield, 5.5-6.5% earnings growth, and 1.4% valuation multiple expansion, Kroger is likely to deliver annual total returns of 9.8-10.8% over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in Kroger is the fact that the company is trading at a 14% discount to fair value.

Despite the risks, Kroger possesses an experienced management team and ambitious plan to deliver for shareholders in the future.

As a dividend growth investor, my very nature is to invest in companies that I believe run a great business. In addition to this tenet, I also aim to invest in these companies at fair value, or better yet, a discounted price to fair value.

Companies that are trading at a "discount" often have a couple of key risks that are being price into the stock. Whether those risks are fully priced in or not is at the discretion of an investor.

I'll be sharing why I believe Kroger (KR), despite its risks, is attractively priced for a long-term investment at the present time.

I'll be discussing Kroger's dividend growth potential and the safety of the company's dividend, in addition to discussing the state of Kroger's business, and its stock price with relation to what I believe to be its fair value.

I'll then conclude by offering my estimated annual total returns for Kroger over the next decade.

A Well Covered Dividend With Plenty Of Growth Potential

As long-time readers are aware, I tend to focus on three key dividend metrics. These metrics include the dividend safety and dividend growth prospects of a company's dividend, as well as the current yield (i.e. the valuation aspect).

In order to assess the safety of Kroger's dividend, I'll be examining both the company's EPS and FCF payout ratios.

In its previous fiscal year, Kroger generated adjusted EPS of $2.11 against dividends per share of $0.53 paid out during that time, for an EPS payout ratio of 25.1%.

For this fiscal year, Kroger recently confirmed adjusted EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.25 against dividends per share slated to be $0.60, for an EPS payout ratio of 27.3% using the midpoint EPS figure of $2.20.

Moving to FCF, page 40 of Kroger's most recent 10-K shows the company generated operating cash flow of $4.164 billion against $2.967 billion in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $1.197 billion. Against the $437 million in dividends paid out during this time, this equates to a 36.5% FCF payout ratio.

Given that the company is guiding for slightly higher capex of $3.0-$3.2 billion this fiscal year, the FCF payout ratio will likely expand a bit for this fiscal year compared to last fiscal year.

With that said, both the EPS and FCF metrics show that Kroger's dividend is well covered and in no immediate danger of being cut.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Considering what we indicated above, it should be no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that Kroger's dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

With that in mind, the next topic to address is what type of dividend growth the company can deliver in the years ahead.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

While Kroger's most recent 14% dividend increase was great, that type of growth obviously can't continue forever without a significant expansion of Kroger's payout ratios.

I believe that while Kroger could deliver double digit dividend increases for the next couple of years, Kroger's long-term dividend growth rate is going to closely resemble whatever earnings growth it can provide over the long-term, plus a small expansion in the payout ratio.

When we consider that Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are projecting 5.8% and 6.5% EPS growth over the next 5 years, respectively, I believe that dividend growth in the 7% range is a realistic assumption for Kroger over the long-term.

An Ambitious Plan And Experienced Management Team

Source: Kroger Investor Relations

Kroger is the second largest food retailer behind Walmart with over $121 billion in sales last fiscal year. Kroger operates over 2,700 supermarkets under a number of local names, of which nearly 2,300 had pharmacies and over 1,500 had fuel centers as of February 2019.

The company operates its 2,700 plus stores under names including Copps, Roundy's, the eponymous Kroger, Pick 'n Save, and Mariano's to name only a few of its store brands.

Besides its supermarkets, Kroger operates by franchisees or through its subsidiaries, nearly 800 convenience stores, an online store, and 300+ fine jewelry stores.

The company has one reportable segment and that is the Retail segment. The segment accounted for 97% of consolidated sales in its previous fiscal year.

Kroger's strategy to open stores and draw customers just a few miles from their store has allowed Kroger to position itself as a leader in many of its markets or the second grocer in other markets.

This strategy is further enhanced by the fact that Kroger's massive scale allows the company to acquire products at lower costs and to pass those savings onto customers.

However, where Kroger really differentiates itself is in its loyalty programs aimed to foster a culture of customer satisfaction. With the vast majority of customer purchases at Kroger being made through the Kroger Plus Card, Kroger's loyalty program is among the most successful and engaging in the retail world.

In October 2017, Kroger announced an ambitious plan dubbed "Restock Kroger," which aims to redefine the food and grocery customer experience in America.

Source: Kroger 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting Presentation

There are four components to the plan, which include redefining the food and grocery customer experience, expanding partnerships to create customer value, developing talent, and living Kroger's purpose.

The redefining the food and grocery customer experience aspect of the plan involves maximizing the company's use of its 84.51 data collection and analytics platform to send more personalized shopping recommendations to its customers.

Kroger believes that with its increased data collection from its membership program, it will be able to become more efficient with what it stocks and where. This increased efficiency in its operations will also be passed on to its customers via cost savings.

Another aspect of Kroger's first pillar of its plan is the increased focus on its brands. Kroger sells more than 15,000 of its own products under private brand labels, which come with higher margins. The intent is that if Kroger is able to increase its sales of its brands from around a quarter of total sales when the plan was announced to a higher figure, this would afford the company increased buying power over suppliers.

The next component of Kroger's plan is to invest in its stores and technology innovation to drive the efficiency of Kroger.

One way the company is actively working toward the fulfillment of this aspect of the plan is through its partnership it announced last year with Ocado to build futuristic warehouses in a bid to compete with Amazon and Walmart in their grocery delivery war.

Another way Kroger is working toward this aspect of its plan is investing in the internet of things or IoT. Advanced video monitoring and data analytics will be able to improve the customer experience through increased convenience and faster checkout times.

The third pillar of Kroger's plan is to continue its commitment to invest in retaining its employees. Kroger intends to invest an additional $500 million into its employees between 2018 and 2020. The intent behind this part of Kroger's plan is to build upon an already loyal, happy, and productive workforce (Kroger's managers on average have been with the company for over a decade), which will further enhance the shopping experience that employees are able to provide to Kroger's customers. A higher 401k match and an increased commitment to the continuing education of employees will undoubtedly be a large step in the right direction for Kroger to reduce employee turnover.

Source: Kroger 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting Presentation

As illustrated above, Kroger's plan to foster a culture of loyalty in its workforce has already began to produce results, with turnover reduced 10% in its last fiscal year.

The fourth and final pillar of Kroger's plan is to live Kroger's purpose through social impact. This will be done primarily through Kroger's Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative.

Kroger's plan to reduce the 40% of food produced in the United States that is thrown away, thereby doing its part in alleviating the hunger of the 1 in 8 Americans that struggle with hunger is a step by Kroger to improve its goodwill and public perception across the country and in the markets that it serves.

In addition to accelerating food donations to 3 billion meals by 2025, Kroger is also focused on ensuring that these donations are part of a balanced meal for those that are struggling with hunger.

Source: Kroger 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting Presentation

Another aspect to display its commitment to corporate social responsibility includes its plan to eliminate single-use plastic bags by 2025, in efforts to reduce its impact on the environment.

Kroger anticipates that this plan to increase the company's efficiency and competitiveness in an ever changing retail environment will cost $9 billion to implement between 2017 and 2020. This plan is expected to generate $400 million in incremental operating by 2020. If Kroger successfully executes upon its plan, this will double FCF from what was generated during 2015-2017.

I believe that the company will, by in large, be able to execute upon this ambitious plan.

The reason for my optimism lies in the highly experienced management team of Kroger.

Leading the charge to successfully implement this ambitious plan for growth, is Kroger's Chairman and CEO William McMullen. Mr. McMullen was appointed CEO of Kroger in January 2014, and prior to this he served as President and COO. Mr. McMullen joined Kroger in 1978 as a part-time stock clerk and had also served in roles such as Executive VP of Strategy, Planning and Finance, in addition to serving as CFO.

During Mr. McMullen's time with Kroger, the company has transformed itself into the second largest grocery retailer in the country. Given that Mr. McMullen has been in senior management positions for the past 30 years, it's safe to assert that this is in part due to Mr. McMullen's efforts.

CFO Gary Millerchip joined Kroger in 2008 and brings experience with him from the Royal Bank of Scotland, where he served in the Personal Credit Card business. During Mr. Millerchip's time with RBS, he served in a variety of roles in sales and marketing, finance, and branch operations. Although Mr. Millerchip is a relative newcomer to the CFO position, he also served as CEO for Kroger Personal Finance before assuming the role of CFO in April of this year.

Throughout Kroger's key management positions, the company boasts a level of experience that rivals any management team in the retail industry. It is for this reason I am confident Kroger will be able to largely accomplish its ambitious Restock Kroger plan.

Risks To Consider

While we have established that Kroger is a high-quality company, that doesn't mean that it is immune to risks.

The first risk to Kroger is that the company operates in a highly competitive retail environment (page 4 of Kroger's most recent 10-K).

While there is a large segment of shoppers that have shopped online for groceries (45%), 60% of those shoppers say that they rarely have done so. A recent study found that 53.7% of respondents don't trust others to pick the best or freshest items, in addition to 44.3% saying they don't want to pay for online delivery.

However, there is always the concern that the number one reason cited for shopping for groceries online picks up momentum in the years ahead, which is convenience above all else. Another reason that online grocery shopping could continue to steal market share from traditional grocery shopping is that 62% of respondents cited time savings as a reason for shopping online.

If Kroger is unable to successfully incorporate online grocery shopping into its customer experience to accommodate shifting preferences of consumers, this would be detrimental to the company's market share and its financial results.

Yet another risk to Kroger is that the majority of its employees are covered under collective bargaining agreements with unions or CBAs (page 4 of Kroger's most recent 10-K).

Further, the company is a party to roughly 360 CBAs. An inability on the part of Kroger to negotiate new contracts with labor unions could result in a prolonged work stoppage. A prolonged work stoppage could adversely affect Kroger's ability to deliver upon its customers' needs, which could cause unfavorable financial results over the short-term from operational dysfunction, and result in a blow to Kroger's reputation with its customers over the long-term.

And in the event Kroger isn't able to favorably negotiate new terms with labor unions, this could also result in higher wage costs, pension costs, and healthcare costs.

Along the lines of pension obligations, it's also important to note that Kroger bears the investment risk of two multi-employer pension plans in which the company participates. Should investment results fail to meet the company's expectations, Kroger may be required to make additional contributions to fund a portion of or the entire shortfall (page 6 of Kroger's most recent 10-K).

Another risk to Kroger is that in the digital age we find ourselves in, data security is as important to the long-term health of a business as ever. Any successful breaches of Kroger's IT systems would be very detrimental in a number of ways, including negative publicity, damage to the company's reputation, exposure to claims from customers, financial institutions, and the obligation to increase investment in technology and the development of new operational processes to prevent future breaches (page 5 of Kroger's most recent 10-K).

Finally, Kroger is subject to a number of regulations that affect its business. The company must comply with provisions regulating health and sanitation standards, food labeling and safety, and licensing for the sale of food, drugs, and alcoholic beverages (page 7 of Kroger's most recent 10-K).

It is important to note that any expansion of existing regulations or the introduction of new regulations governing Kroger's business would cost a considerable amount of resources to interpret and comply with, which would increase the company's compliance costs, weighing on financial results.

Although we have discussed a number of risks associated with an investment in Kroger, these are certainly not the only risks to which Kroger is exposed. For a more complete listing of the risks facing Kroger, I would refer interested readers to pages 4-7 of Kroger's most recent 10-K.

Kroger Is An Excellent Company Trading Under Fair Value

Now that we've established Kroger is a high-quality retailer, we'll now delve into the valuation aspect of an investment in Kroger.

The first valuation metric we'll use to determine Kroger's fair value is the 5 year average dividend yield.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Kroger's current yield of 2.88% is well above its 5 year average of 1.56%, although that is in large part due to the fact that Kroger's EPS payout ratio has expanded from 20% to 29% in the past 5 years.

Assuming that Kroger's fair value yield is 2.5% and its fair value is $25.60 a share (roughly in line with the current 30 year treasury rate of 2.38%, but with moderate growth prospects), Kroger is trading at a 12.9% discount to fair value and offers 14.8% upside from the current price of $22.30 a share (as of August 2, 2019).

The second valuation metric we'll use to arrive at a fair value for Kroger is the 5 year average forward PE ratio.

Per Simply Safe Dividends, Kroger's 5 year average forward PE ratio of 10.1 is well below its 5 year average of 14.3.

Assuming a fair value forward PE multiple of 12 and a share price of $26.50, this would imply that Kroger is trading at a 15.8% discount to fair value and offers 18.8% upside from the current price.

The final valuation method we'll use to assign Kroger a fair value is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend per share. Kroger's annualized dividend per share is currently $0.64.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for an investor's required rate of return. In my case, I require a 10% rate of return because of the time I spend researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The third input into the DDM is the dividend growth rate. Predictably, the DGR is the most difficult input into the DDM because it involves a number of considerations on the part of an investor.

When we consider that Kroger's payout ratio could expand slightly (although I wouldn't want an expansion beyond 35-40% of EPS) and that EPS will likely grow 5.5-6.5% over the next decade, I believe a DGR of 7.5% is a realistic assumption.

When we plug in the variables, we again arrive at a fair value of $25.60 a share. This indicates that Kroger is trading at a 12.9% discount to fair value and offers 14.8% upside from the current price.

Our three above fair values average to $25.90 a share, which means shares of Kroger are trading at a 13.9% discount to fair value and offer 16.1% upside from the current price.

Summary: Kroger Is A Buy At Current Levels

While Kroger's dividend history certainly isn't among the longest in the retail sector, the company has been able to deliver solid dividend growth in the past decade.

Despite the dynamic retail environment, I believe that Kroger will be able to adapt to shifting consumer preferences and continue to deliver satisfactory financial results going forward because of its management team and business model.

Adding to the case for an investment in Kroger is the fact that shares are trading at a moderate discount to fair value, which is mostly due to a somewhat exaggerated retail apocalypse investor sentiment.

Between the 2.9% yield, 5.5-6.5% earnings growth, and 1.4% valuation multiple expansion, Kroger is likely to deliver annual total returns of 9.8-10.8% over the next decade. Given the risks, I believe this is an appropriate rate of return, with a reasonable chance of materializing in the years ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.