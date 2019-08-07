Montage Resource - Beat And Raise

Name has been worst performer in gassy group despite much improved outlook and balance sheet.

This is a Z4 Research (Zman's Energy Brain ~ oil, gas, stocks, etc...) pre call note.

MR Reports Stronger Than Expected 2Q19 Results; Reaffirms Recently Reduced Capex But Raises Full Year Guidance on Strong Well Results and Efficiencies, Lowers Unit Cost Guidance ... should bounce.

The 2Q19 Numbers:

MR had previously announce better than guidance volumes; they came 4% above the top end of the guidance range and 5% above the Street.

Capital expenditures of $115 mm (below plan) (below EBITDA of $71 but improving);

Gas differential: 15 cents off Nymex (good)

NGL price: 31% of WTI (lower end of range)

Guidance:

2019 Capex: Reaffirmed the $345 to $370 mm range which was reduced by $30 in July.

2019 Volumes: Increased to 535 to 555 MMcfepd vs prior guidance of 520 to 540 MM/d. Street is at the bottom of the range at 536 MM/d .

vs prior guidance of 520 to 540 MM/d. Street is at the bottom of the range at . Note liquids volumes to rise 40 to 45% in 2H over 1H.

3Q19 volumes of 600 to 615 MM/d (25% liquids) vs Street at 572 MM/d (22% liquids),

(25% liquids) vs (22% liquids), NGL guidance: 30 to 35% of WTI . Prior was 30 to 40% of WTI.

. Prior was of WTI. Cash unit cost guidance reduced 4% to new range of $1.30 to $1.40 per Mcfe (down about 5 cents).

Highlights:

30% reduction in cycle times vs 2018 (ahead of plan as they shifted away from the super long lateral strategy),

Renegotiation of a processing contract (no details in the release, just called it significant and gives more flex with no minimums),

Reserves: PV10 of their PDP (proved developed producing) reserves is up 30% from pro forma YE18 PDP despite the lower prices and due to the efficiencies.

Balance Sheet:

Net debt to EBITDA of 2.3x vs 2.2x last quarter.

Nutshell: Strong quarter. Balance sheet and of course natural gas prices remain the depressing factor on the name. Normally low 2x type leverage would not be much of a concern but gassy space sentiment is very poor. The name is now at the lower end our holdings without us having sold a share in the ZLT. It was called up on the beat overnight we have long written that as they continue to outperform and the stock continued to falter that it was a significant over done to the downside name. Outspend should contract significantly in the second half as volumes really ramp and get more liquids-y and spending pulls further back.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.