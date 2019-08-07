EUR/USD: The Currency Seems To Have Hit A 'New Normal'

The currency seems to have hit a "new normal" range against the USD at this point.

Last month, I made the argument that the euro may not necessarily have upside from here, in spite of previous arguments that the currency could be undervalued at this point relative to the dollar.

We can see that the EUR/USD underwent a decline in the past month before rebounding to a level of 1.1197 at the time of writing:

Source: Investing.com

As it stands, the stock market now appears to be accelerating its decline, after China allowed the yuan to weaken as a countermeasure against proposed tariffs by the United States.

As a result, it is unsurprising that currencies such as the euro have been remaining weak, with interest rates around the world now going lower in a bid to stop recessionary conditions emerging.

The U.S. dollar has been boosted in the past couple of years by virtue of the fact that rates in the United States had been rising significantly faster than in Europe. In this regard, one can make the argument that the greenback has further to fall than the euro.

As regards the currency market as a whole, I anticipate that risk-off currencies such as the yen will continue to thrive. With that being said, the euro has shown weakness against the dollar since 2015 - could we see a reversal of this situation taking recent events into account?

Last month, the IMF made the argument that the euro is undervalued by up to 18% versus the greenback, and could be due for a significant rise. Moreover, the Trump administration has also been arguing that the greenback is too strong at the present time, and this is causing an unfair disadvantage for American exporters.

Taking this into account, is there a particular catalyst that might push the euro to the upside? At the moment, there doesn't particularly seem to be any, with investor confidence in the euro area having dropped to the lowest level in the past five years.

My overall view is that while the dollar may now come under some pressure as a result of rate cuts, the euro will continue to remain weak as risk-off currencies such as the Swiss franc and yen continue to thrive. The euro has consistently traded below the 1.25 level against the dollar since 2015, and I see this range as being a "new normal" for the currency - history has demonstrated that other major currencies such as the Aussie dollar, British pound, among others, have consistently seen a long-term fall in value against the dollar, and if past is prologue, this trend will likely continue.

I fail to see any significant upside in the euro against the dollar over the long term. The EUR/USD has failed to breach the 1.25 level in over four years, and I do not see this happening in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.