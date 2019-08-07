UGA: Trade War Flames Dent The Gasoline Backdrop

Dipping demand pressures the blend, but plunging gasoline cracks indicate an excessive reaction.

Investment thesis

In our last release, published on July 11, the United States Gasoline Fund LP (UGA) lost 11.9% to $28.88, following a confluence of bearish factors.

This downward move, attributable mainly to the intensification of Sino-American trade war tensions, is likely to persist, providing additional headwinds to an already declining domestic gasoline demand.

Besides, the historical average indicates that the month of August is unfriendly for gasoline prices and its proxy, UGA.

In spite of that, the slight tightening of U.S. storage picture and the bullish speculative sentiment are slimly supporting the blend. Nevertheless, we believe that recent macro development will completely offset that.

In that vein, we initiate a bearish recommendation, with a target price of $27.05 per share for the month of August, corresponding to a depreciation of 6.34%

Weakening domestic demand pressures the blend, but plunging gasoline cracks indicate an excessive reaction

The gasoline complex is getting a breather and downside risks intensify, following a confluence of factors.

While gasoline storage edges slightly lower during the past week, down 0.77% (w/w) to 230.7m barrels, providing a marginal support to the complex, falling demand offsets it completely, as the EIA shows a 114k bpd decline to 9.55m bpd on the week ending July 26.

With this sharp demand decrease, the gasoline crack dipped considerably, losing almost half of its value to $8.88 per barrel, as the correlation between Brent and RBOB prices inversed.

Indeed, on the July 26 - August 1 period, Brent futures advanced slightly, up 2.62% to $65.05 per barrels, whilst RBOB prices declined robustly, down 6.3% to $73.93 per barrel, explaining the steep differential easing.

This indicates an unusual market evolution and seems excessive for RBOB pricing, showing that the blend is significantly undervalued.

That being said and in spite of the crude oil weakness seen in the last days, plunging gasoline cracks are excessive, pointing towards an rerating of UGA shares and an appreciation of gasoline futures.

Seasonality

Over the last 10-years, the seasonality for gasoline prices is unfavorable. RBOB prices delivered a negative performance in the corresponding month, losing 0.7% and providing marginal headwinds to UGA going forward.

Speculative bet

Speculator positioning on Nymex gasoline futures were roughly untouched on the July 23-30 period, advancing slightly, up 1.84% (w/w) to 75 232k barrels and corresponding to an open interest of 34.92%.

With this slight advance, the sentiment on the gasoline complex remains supportive, thanks to moderate short coverings, down 4.18% to 59 485 contracts over the week, that was however marginally offset by long liquidations.

Yet and even if the open interest remains broadly in line with the 20-week average, the potential for more speculative buying favors Nymex gasoline and UGA in the short-term, given the sharp price correction seen in the end of last week.

China retaliation undermines buoyancy, weakening even more gasoline demand.

The trade-war escalades again and China take the lead, hitting back against President Trump's threat of more tariffs by allowing the yuan to fall to its lowest since 2008 and halting imports of American agricultural products.

This follows U.S. President move initiated last week, threatening to impose 10% tariffs on another $300b in goods from China, starting September 1.

These evolutions are likely to weighing on worldwide manufacturing, weakening global expansion and upending overall uncertainty.

Besides, latest tariffs will include a more expansive list of goods, increasing the risks on consumer spending that constitutes a resilient pillar of U.S. growth.

That being said, dwindling global trade activity will have a negative impact on the U.S. economy and on gasoline demand, providing strong tailwinds on UGA shares.

Implications

To conclude, we believe that the sentiment on gasoline futures will continue to wane going forward, following intensifying trade tensions between the two economic giants.

Besides, the average performance remains unfriendly for the month of August, sustaining our bearish positioning.

Given that, we initiate a short UGA, with a target price of $27.05 per share for the month of August.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.