BioDelivery Sciences: Solid Growth Ahead For BELBUCA

Today, we want to share our analysis of BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) with you. Over the last year, its stock fluctuated widely, rallying from ~ $2.5 in August 2018 to about $5 in March 2019. However, the company’s stock price has declined by over 20% since July despite the absence of company-specific negative news (with the exception of shelf registration). The company has a high growth potential with an adequate balance sheet. Let’s dig in!

Company description

BioDelivery Sciences International is a commercial biotechnology company that concentrates on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company, based in Raleigh, NC, was founded in 1997 and went public in August 2002, selling 2M shares at $5.25 per share. BioDelivery Sciences is led by Herm Cukier who joined the company in 2018 from Allergan plc. Currently, the company has a market cap of ~ $320M and trades around $3.7 per share.

Commercial pipeline

BELBUCA® (buprenorphine buccal film) is used for the management of chronic pain. In 2017, the company completed its Phase III clinical trial (EN3409-308) for opioid-naïve patients with chronic low back pain. The primary endpoint was pain reduction measured on a 10-point scale at 12 weeks. Not surprisingly, study EN3409-308 met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant change from the baseline at week 12, on the numerical rating scale (NRS) pain intensity score, versus a placebo (p<0.0001, effect size = -0.67):

A higher proportion of BELBUCA patients (62%) had at least a 30% reduction in pain score from prior to openlabel titration to study endpoint when compared to patients who received placebo buccal film (47%). A higher proportion of BELBUCA patients (41%) also had at least a 50% reduction in pain score from prior to open-label titration to study endpoint compared to patients who received placebo (33%).

Source: Center for drug evaluation and research (statistical review)

The safety was good. Only 8% discounted the trial because of adverse events (AEs). We are bullish on BELBUCA based on the aforementioned efficacy profile, which exhibits better efficacy compared with placebos. From this, we conclude the drug will easily gain market share in subsequent years. As of FY2018, BELBUCA was by far the most significant contributor to BioDelivery’s revenues, standing at $46M relative to total revenue of $51M.

While BELBUCA is BioDelivery’s main opportunity, it is not its only drug. The company’s other approved drugs, BUNAVAIL® and ONSOLIS®, aim to treat opioid dependence and breakthrough cancer pain, respectively. As of March 31, 2019, Bunavail revenue stood at ~$1M. What is more, Meda acquired the Onsolis outside the U.S except Taiwan (where BioDelivery Sciences entered into license agreement with TTY Biopharm) through a licensing agreement for sales-related and other milestone payments. As of March 31, 2019, ~$10K of revenues was drawn from this agreement.

Clinical Pipeline

BioDelivery Science also expanded its pipeline with a buprenorphine ER injection for the treatment of opioid dependence. However, in its 10-K filing, management stated the following:

We submitted an Investigational New Drug application (or IND) for this product candidate to the FDA in December 2016 and have completed steps necessary to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study. We continue to evaluate whether or not to advance this particular program.

Having said that, we will not go into further details associated with this asset.

Financials

Let’s take a look at BioDelivery’s income statement as of March 31, 2019:

Source: Company’s 10-Q filing (As of March 31, 2019)

In Q1, total revenue grew 75.2% to $19.7M, driven primarily by a 125% increase of BELBUCA sales. The consensus revenue was $19.53M. At the same time, operating expenses increased moderately, growing from $15.9M to $16.9M, driven primarily by an increase in the Sales, General, and Administrative expenses (SG&A). More precisely, SG&A registered at $16.9M compared to $13.5M for the same period year ago. The 25.2% year-over-year (YOY) SG&A increase is due to commercialization costs for BELBUCA and BUNAVAIL, legal, accounting and management wages, and amortization. Additionally, BDSI recognized $3.8M ($0.05 per share) net loss compared to $10.7M ($0.18 per share) decline for the same period a year prior.

Finally, the company ended the quarter with $41.3M in cash and cash equivalents. In May, the company announced it had completed the refinancing of its existing debt facility with a new $60M term loan. The loan is due in 2026 and interest-only for the first three years with an interest rate of 10%. From the liquidity standpoint, management believes that the company has sufficient cash to manage the business as currently planned.

Valuation

In our view, BELBUCA has the largest near-term potential for BioDelivery Sciences and its quest for profitability. As seen below, sales estimates for BDSI in 2019 are coming in around $100M, an 81% increase over 2018.

Source: SA analysts' estimates

As of 8/2/19, BDSI is trading at a 3.28x forward price-to-sales (FWD P/S). Applying the sector’s median P/S multiple of 5x, we would get a market cap of $500 for 2019 estimates. However, for a company whose sales are growing at 80%, a 7x or even 10x P/S multiple can be seen. To calculate a range of scenarios (a base case, a bull case, and a bear case), we utilized aforementioned analysts’ forecasts, and assumed possible variations in the P/S multiple:

Source: Own calculations; Corporate presentation; Grand View Research

In the bear case, we assumed the company’s P/S multiple and revenue would be 3.28x and $97M, respectively. In the bull case, we assumed BioDelivery's P/S multiple and revenue would be 7x and $107M, respectively. The share price range under these scenarios for BioDelivery Sciences lands between $3.74 and $8.38.

Ownership And Analyst Coverage

Institutional ownership is approximately 57% of diluted shares. Most of this is Avoro Capital Advisor LLC which owns around 7.5M shares or 8.3%. Next are Broadfin Capital LLC and Nantahala Capital Management LLC at about 5% and 3%, respectively. The rest of the owners hold relatively small stakes. According to MarketBeat, approximately 19M shares were bought by institutions, and only 900k shares were sold during the second quarter of 2019.

What is more, a few analysts upgraded the company in the last six months, targeting the share price in the $5-8 range.

Source: MarketBeat

Technical analysis

Looking at the daily chart, we can see what is going on with BDSI. Currently, the stock is floating ~10% below both the 50-day and 200-day SMA and has been flattening in the $3.5-4 range since mid-July. It is also trading 29% off the 52-week high reached in March. We believe the stock can easily pull back from current levels and, with the absence of any positive news, could approach the $4.5 resistance level. If the stock can rise above $4.5, there is a high probability that the shares will climb back to around $5.30.

Source: Think or Swim platform

Options analysis

Looking at the September 20, 2019 options, we see a bid/ask for the $4.00 CALL option of $0.25/$0.45, and a bid/ask for the $4.00 PUT option of $0.35/$0.55. Keep in mind that the options strike closest to the previous BDSI closing price of $3.78. We can calculate the expected price move using the mid prices of these options:

0.45 (4.00 Put) + 0.35 (4.00 Call) = 0.8/3.78 = 21.1%

As seen above, the options imply that the stock could rise or fall by ~20% by the August expirations from the $4.00 strike price using the long straddle strategy. It would place the stock in a trading range of $3 to $4.5 by the expiration date. Moreover, the calls at the $4.00 strike price outweigh the put options about 2 to 1 with 281 open calls to 140 open puts. A buyer of the calls would need the stock to rise to $4.45 by the expiration date, a gain of about 17% from the stock’s current price.

Risks

Investors should also consider risks associated with this investment. In our view, the main risk for BioDelivery Sciences arises from the prospects of BELBUCA: The value of the company as a whole highly depends on the commercial success of the drug. BELBUCA may fail to realize its growth prospects, and the stock may fall substantially. What is more, BDSI’s other approved drugs might not generate substantial revenues due to market competition and other unexpected variables, thus leading to the stock decline.

Additionally, BDSI operates in a competitive space, and several companies like LTS, Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, and Aquestive Therapeutics are developing competing therapies. Also, our assumption in the valuation paragraph may not be achieved. There are inherent multiple risks as Biotech stocks move of favor in the market. However, in our case, BDSI has tracked the SPRD Biotech ETF (XBI) insignificantly over the last year at a correlation coefficient of 0.164. Finally, the company is well-funded for now. However, it may need to raise more capital to market its drugs, which may cause a further dilution of shareholders’ equity.

Recommendation

The earliest catalyst for the company is the second quarter results on August 8. For now, we believe careful position sizing to be favorable at these levels. However, investors should be cautious when entering into the stock at current levels and use limit orders to avoid negative surprises in a stock like BDSI with a large bid-ask spread.

