Amarin: A Spate Of Negative News That Ultimately Does Not Matter

We conclude that these negatives are non-issues and have simply been raised with motives not remotely beneficial to retail investors.

AMRN is an attractive buy at these prices, with the catalyst being the upcoming PDUFA in September.

However, these negatives do not matter - long-term investors should focus on the excellent trial data and the Q2 earnings beat.

Amarin (AMRN) has had a set of two negative news in the last few days, which has managed to pull the stock down over 20% from its recent highs. On the surface, the news may appear negative - we have had previous efforts at showing how Vascepa won't sell. A fellow Seeking Alpha author interviewed pharmacists at a few Walgreens stores in a single US city and concluded from that effort that the drug won't sell well. Prescription figures having risen 75% since the REDUCE-IT data readout, that speculation has been properly laid to rest.

Now we have more. We have a bearish article basing itself on a purported invalid patent issue, we have a takedown of the stock after a (robust) secondary offering, and we have the market completely ignoring the strong Q2 and the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) draft report confirming Vascepa's cardiovascular benefits.

We also have the earnings call transcript from Q2, where management gave a somewhat low guidance than expected. The market was apparently expecting more. However, I believe it is better to give a cautious guidance and then beat it, than to go overboard and fail to make the guidance. The former attitude makes me feel that management is competent and professional and is here for the long haul. Yet, the market has given the stock a beating after this reduced guidance on top of the other issues.

These things happen, but since we own AMRN stock, we felt it pertinent to investigate the two negative news that brought the stock down, and the positive news the market is ignoring.

1. The patent news - This was covered on Seeking Alpha as follows (key selection)

Many observers are attributing today's drop to the filing of a third Citizen Petition by Medical Research Collaborative, LLC requesting that the company's U.S. Patent No. 8,188,146 covering the composition of highly purified ethyl eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and other EPA derivatives, be removed from the FDA's Orange Book (ultra-pure omega-3 fatty acid is the active ingredient in Vascepa).

To begin with, I have trouble with the word "observers" here. Throwing such a loaded word without a reference isn't right. Are these observers neutral observers? How many of them are there? How are they attributing a stock price drop to a specific event that not many knew about until this news was published? Who are these observers?

Before I move on to the core issue, I also have a problem with another word - "argue" - that has been used in the next paragraph - "...many have argued that the agency erred in granting NCE exclusivity for Vascepa…" When I click on that reference - we get a Seeking Alpha news dated 7/9/2019 that takes us to pepperlaw.com dated three years ago to 9/07/2016. How is that part of current news? And that page does not really "argue" about any erring by the agency. Rather it discusses the flip-flop action taken by the FDA and their twice changed stand and the consequent status. If at all, the FDA actually "erred" in interpreting a one-to-many approach in this case and later re-interpreted it as a one-to-one approach, which favored Amarin.

Frankly, this looks less like news reporting and more like news creation - which would have been fine if it were identified as such.

Now, back to the core issue of the patent.

Who is the petitioner

The third citizen petitioner MRC, LLC announced launching their website in June 2019. On their website, they just have ONE report to sell, priced at $3,500, titled "Identification and Analysis of Amarin Corp.'s Harbingers of Bankruptcy". And, the summary of the locked report shows a highly sophisticated attack on Amarin.

Summary Since having reported positive top-line results from their REDUCE-IT trial in September of 2018, Amarin Corp.'s (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock price has risen over 500%. Much is assumed in this new valuation (~$6B MC as of June 2019), as the profitability of the Company is entirely dependent upon the potential commercial success of Vascepa. Lingering doubts as to the effectiveness of the therapy remain, however, due to the possibility that mineral oil had an adverse effect on the performance of the placebo group by (among other things) hindering drug absorption. We offer a substantial analysis that provides compelling evidence the results are in fact confounded, even to the extent that had another, truly inert placebo been chosen, the study would likely have failed to achieve its primary endpoint. The investment community has largely overlooked the defensibility of the Company's patent portfolio, taking it for granted that their IP is secure. We assail their patents and convincingly find each claim invalidated by prior art or otherwise not infringed by ANDA filers. Also provided is a section on barriers to expansion not given due weight by market participants and analysts.

Clearly, then, this website was established simply as a takedown of Amarin. The mineral oil issue has been discussed ad nauseum. The patent issue has been an off-and-on debate that has been given new life here. The "news" publication on a popular site like Seeking Alpha has helped. The message has, thus, spread that Amarin may be in some sort of trouble. The stock has, therefore, gone down.

The Petition

Seeking Alpha said this was the third petition filed by this company, and that it was "requesting that the company's U.S. Patent No. 8,188,146 covering the composition of highly purified ethyl eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and other EPA derivatives, be removed from the FDA's Orange Book (ultra-pure omega-3 fatty acid is the active ingredient in Vascepa)."

However, the petition referenced above - which we arrived at by going to the MRC website - does not discuss any patent issue. It discusses mineral oil. The patent issue is discussed - at least in the parts available - in the $3,500 report available on the website. But in the entire petition, the word "patent" or "orange book" does not appear - "mineral oil" appears about a hundred times.

MRC, LLC has filed two other petitions, one of which is indeed about the patent issue. We will focus on this petition here.

The Patent issue

The FDA citizen petition process was begun in the 1970s for ordinary citizens to raise concerns about the safety and efficacy of a drug. It was probably not intended for any hack with an axe to grind to rabble rouse the regulatory approval process of a drug. Whether a patent was improperly granted is the purview of the USPTO, and failing that, the courts. It is not the FDA's jurisdiction to determine whether a granted patent is invalid. Moreover, whether mineral oil impacted the data is for experts to determine during the PDUFA process. Others - this includes the author Mr Giordano who himself agrees that he does not have the relevant medical or legal expertise - are not experts and no regulatory body entertains expert opinions from non-experts.

These days, citizen petitions are used as tools to delay generic entry. However, this is a new type of use of the tool to file a petition less than 2 months before a drug's label expansion in order to create confusion. There were many months after the trial when various experts opined on these matters. The timing here is very suspect.

The core documents

The petitioner has produced a set of three documents in support of their stand. These are listed below:

The clearest statement is available from the FDA petition, so that is what we will focus on here. The action they have requested is that the FDA remove Vascepa's US Patent No. 8,188,146 (the '146 patent) from the Orange Book. They say this patent is improperly listed there.

What the petition principally claims are the following:

Argument 1

That the patent tries to distinguish its product from prior art by claiming that its claimed product does not contain DHA. However, there is no technology available to actually be able to do remove DHA completely; therefore, this claim is an abstract idea. Patents based on claims of "impossible technology" are invalid via the "lack of enablement" rule.

"However, it is impossible to remove and/or prove to have removed absolutely all DHA from a batch of crude fish oil by any procedures currently known to man (and especially not ca. 1999 - the priority date year of the '146 patent). Methodologies are only so sensitive to detection, and whereas 0.05% of DHA may be detectable, some smaller amount eventually won't be, even though it is still present in the compound. "Containing no DHA" is, therefore, an abstract idea, and for all intents and purposes, impossible to achieve or prove."

Argument 2

The other argument it makes is that a) this patent is a method of use patent that describes how Vascepa could be used for CNS diseases, which was historically the target indication for it, and b) it does not mention anything at all about hypertriglyceridemia. Therefore, it should not be included in the Orange Book because the current indication is hypertriglyceridemia, not CNS diseases.

Now, the reason for this attack on the '146 patent is that it is the original and the oldest of the Amarin/Vascepa patents. It was filed in 1999 and is set to expire in 2020. All other patents were filed in 2009 and will expire in 2030. I looked through the Orange Book and found that there are 24 patents listed against Vascepa. The '146 patent is at the top. All others are either called "Stable pharmaceutical composition and methods of using same" or "Methods of treating hypertriglyceridemia." There is one called "Methods for lowering triglycerides without raising LDL-C levels in a subject on concomitant statin therapy." These are all method of use patents and are assailable by ANDAs. Only the '146 patent is a purported composition of matter patent and hence the attack on this patent. However, on further research, the '554 patent is also a composition patent. (Thanks to AMP Biotech Research for this).

I think that Argument 1 should be dismissed out of hand by the FDA because whether a patent is invalid or not is not its jurisdiction. That is the USPTO's, and then the courts', job. Even so, we should consider its merits. As to Argument 2, Mr. Giardino (or his expert) sums it up at the end:

Thus, the '146 patent is (A) by Amarin's omission to include it in current proceedings, not defensible; (B) asserts unapproved methods of use only; (C) states within its specification that EPA-E is not being claimed to be used for hypertriglyceridemia in this patent, even though that is the only FDA-approved use for icosapent ethyl; (D) states in its specification the composition of matter upon which the application relies is known and the intellectual property of another (Mochida); and (E) claims a composition that is impossible to make (>90% EPA with 0% DHA), and is materially different from that which is marketed and sold under the brand name "Vascepa" (which contains low amounts of DHA). For these reasons, we conclude that it has no place in the FDA's Orange Book and should be removed from being listing therein.

Counter to the enablement rule

The enablement rule details can be found here - you can see how complicated they are, requiring court intervention. Giardino's argument can be countered by a statement like the following,

"Naturally, for unstable and transitory chemical intermediates, the "how to make" requirement does not require that the applicant teach how to make the claimed product in stable, permanent or isolatable form. In re Breslow, 616 F.2d 516, 521, 205 USPQ 221, 226 (CCPA 1980)."

It could be argued that absolutely removing DHA from the mix is the goal of the experiment, but that removal is not a peak but a range, of values, and achieving any number within that range is enough to produce the benefits necessary for approving Vascepa for the indication. There is 100% pure EPA in Vascepa, but it is mixed with about 2-3% DHA, and per the description here, it does not need to be made in an isolatable form because, for the first time, the REDUCE-IT trial has demonstrated the wonderful benefit the drug has on CV risks, reducing it by over 25%. Admittedly, this is convoluted argument; and our aim is just that, to show that the entire effort is complicated and is not going to be resolved by the FDA in 2 months, who do not have jurisdiction anyway. The FDA will definitely approve Vascepa and ask the petitioner and their supporting parties, whoever they are, to go to the courts to invalidate the patent. That will take years, and since this is merely invalidation nor infringement, Amarin will not be liable to anyone for revenues acquired while any court case goes on.

Also, note that the '146 patent anyway expires in 2020, so the NCE exclusivity is the only benefit we derive from its inclusion in the Orange Book. But that benefit is not based on this one patent alone.

Counter to the second argument

Part of the second argument follows from the first one, so we can ignore that part. Another part says that the '146 patent talked about CNS diseases, while the drug is currently targeting TGL, therefore, it cannot be added to the Orange Book based on the '146 patent. However, as we said, there are 23 other patent supporting the inclusion, and almost all of them discuss the TGL aspect of Vascepa. Therefore, it is moot to take just one patent and argue against Orange Book inclusion. It is the whole set of patents, not just that single one, that does the job. And Mr. Giardino's petition has nothing against the others, therefore, it should not be entertained.

2. The secondary offering - done when AMRN just created a new 52-week high - is a robust move from the company to ensure smooth cash flow during Vascepa's post-label expansion stage.

Until 9/21/2018, AMRN was steadily moving under $3, but from 9/24/2018, when it shot up over 400% to $12.40, it has maintained high-low range of $23.16-12.40. AMRN was $21.07 on 7/17/2019 and traded 8.549M shares, on 7/18/2019, 25.8M shares (of which short was 4.979M) were traded at $18.90, and 28.538M shares (of which short was 7.414M) at $18.08 on 7/19/2019. So, the secondary offering came at the strongest time in the life of the AMRN stock. Stocks should go down on salvage-level offerings, not on this sort of offering from a position of strength.

This capital raise simply happened because, as the company says "We thought it was best to have this financing completed in advance of approval to prevent any hesitancy in our preparing for the launch of Vascepa upon the expanded label," Fisher said in a statement. The company plans to double its sales force, increase advertising and flesh out its inventory with the cash, Fisher said.

On the flip side, it must be said that such a capital raise does not bode well for those who had been dreaming of a quick buyout and a sudden windfall. It appears that Amarin is now more decided than ever to take it through by itself, without sharing its profits with big pharma in a buyout. That means the company will take more time to deliver - and this worry, and not the robust offering itself - is the immediate cause for the 20% fall in its stock price. This worry is a matter of perspective; nobody ever said Amarin is a short-term stock. So, anyone holding the stock with a hope for a quick buyout will be disappointed.

3. In the melee, the market forgot to consider what is perhaps the most positive news that has come out lately - AMRN's earnings beat.

Key takeaways from the above news are:

Revenue guidance raised from $350M to $380M - $420M.

H1 sales estimated at over $170M.

FDA's action date for its review of the company's supplemental marketing application for a CV benefit claim for Vascepa is September 28.

Over 90M shares changed hands at 5-year highs between this news and the news of 7/9/2019 regarding NCE.

Conclusion

Amarin announced filing sNDA in March 2019. The electronic sNDA submission consisted of over 5 million pages of information regarding Vascepa, including data from over 35,000 patient years of study in REDUCE-IT. Since the data readout, Vascepa sales have increased 75%, and this does not even consider that this "could actually underestimate Vascepa's sales due to 30-day and 90-day scripts being counted together."

This negative publicity has not been all bad for Amarin. In this business, sometimes, any publicity is good publicity - especially since the company has the REDUCE-IT data to back it up. We consider this 20% drop a last opportunity to buy AMRN at these low prices.

Eerily, the petitioner says the following,

"The highly burdened FDA relies on penalty of perjury laws the applicant is bound by, preserving resources for more important matters, such as the review of new drug applications."

This appears to be a statement that shows an intention to do exactly what it warns against. Amarin has fallen to $16 levels lately, not because of this petition but because of the secondary offering. This patent issue has been around for a while, and it didn't make a difference. The offering did. However, we should be aware that the funds are needed to support the company's future efforts, and the offering was done at a time when the stock was doing very well, and there were/are good news for the company. Therefore, I believe with the PDUFA September, the stock will recover solidly from here, presenting nothing but a buy opportunity to investors.

Additional disclosure: An earlier version of this article contained speculation that has been removed here, and the article has been amended to accommodate recent news.