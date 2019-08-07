Hongkong Land: Leasing Business Remains Defensive, Capitalizing On Opportunities In China Residential

Increasing exposure to Mainland China property development properties is a mix of both risk and return, with more time needed to prove the company's execution capabilities in this segment.

Singapore-listed Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCPK:HKHGF) (OTCPK:HNGKY) [HKL:SP] is trading at 0.35 times P/B based on its share price of $5.74 as of August 5, 2019, which represents a new 10-year historical low P/B.

Hongkong Land's depressed valuation is attributed to concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions and ongoing protests impacting its Central Hong Kong investment property portfolio, and its increasing exposure to Mainland China development properties. Nevertheless, most of these concerns are priced in at current valuations.

I will recommend a gradual accumulation of Hongkong Land's shares, as the stock could get cheaper in the current weak market environment.

Hongkong Land is both a landlord and a developer with properties and project across Greater China and Southeast Asia. It has an attributable interest in close to 9.4 million sq ft of prime office and luxury retail property, of which its Central Hong Kong properties account for more than half or approximately 4.9 million sq ft. Hongkong Land has approximately 5.9 million sq m of development properties either under construction or to be developed, of which Mainland China represents 55% of the development properties portfolio in terms of gross floor area.

Hongkong Land is still largely a landlord business with investment properties contributing 72% of 1H2019 revenue and development properties accounting for the remaining 28% of 1H2019 revenue.

In terms of geographic split, Hong Kong and Mainland China contribute the bulk of the operating profits. Hong Kong investment properties accounted for 84% of Hongkong Land's operating profit (adjusted for share of joint ventures and associates) for the Investment Properties segment; while Mainland China development projects represented 74% of the company's operating profits (adjusted for share of joint ventures and associates) for the Development Properties segment.

I will be primarily focusing on Hongkong Land's Central Hong Kong portfolio (largely office with a smaller portion of retail as per pie charts above) and its Mainland China property development projects for the purpose of this article, as they account for the majority of the company's operating profits.

Resilient Central Hong Kong Office Remains Company's Crown Jewel

Hongkong Land's Central Hong Kong office property portfolio did well and stayed resilient in 1H2019, with average net rent at HK$116 psf per month, representing a 4.5% YoY growth from HK$111 in 1H2018. This was the key driver of a 5.7% YoY growth in the company's operating profit for the Investment Properties segment to $482.6 million for 1H2019.

Headline office vacancy rate rose from 1.9% at end-1H2018 and 1.4% as at end-2H2018 to 2.8% as at end-1H2019. Adjusted for new lease commitments (higher headline vacancy was due to timing differences with new tenants doing renovations prior to moving in), Hongkong Land's Central Hong Kong office vacancy would have been significantly lower at 1.6%. On a committed basis, its Central Hong Kong office vacancy rate remained the same as at end-June 2019 and end-December 2018 at 1.6%. More importantly, the company's Central Hong Kong office vacancy rate is lower than average Hong Kong Central Grade A office market vacancy rate of 2.3%, which is a validation of the quality of its properties and the lack of new office supply in Central Hong Kong.

The outlook for Hongkong Land's Central Hong Kong office property portfolio remains positive.

Hongkong Land has extended the weighted average lease expiry or WALE of its Central Hong Kong office properties from 4.0 years as at end-December 2018 to 4.6 years as at end-June 2019 with active lease management, which improves leasing revenue visibility significantly and reduces vacancy risks.

More significantly, only 10% (6% subject to expiration, 4% subject to rent revisions) of the company's lettable office area are subject to lease expiration or rent revisions for 2H2019, which is expected to continue to be a challenging period with ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions and slowing global economic growth.

Hongkong Land retained its positive outlook expecting positive rent reversions for its Central Hong Kong office portfolio in the near term at the 1H2019 results briefing on August 3, 2019, but also highlighted the downside risks associated with U.S.-China trade tensions in the mid-to-long term:

Our investment properties portfolio is expected to continue to generate stable returns. Rental reversions in Hong Kong are expected to continue to be positive throughout the remainder of the year, although the extent of positive rent reversions will likely depend on the outcome of the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations... Of course, everyone suffers if there is an extended dispute between China and U.S. Of course, this morning, we all pick up the news that fresh impositions of the tariffs are on the remaining USD 300 billion of China imports. Of course, the -- how these things pent-out, of course, is nearly is up to everyone's guess. It's very hard. The -- it's hard to predict one can safely say that if it's really the -- over an extended period bound to have impact on all businesses. And I don't think Hongkong Land will be immune from the negative impact of an extended disputes between U.S. and China. And then the -- and, of course, I think the -- as I mentioned in my concluding remarks, is Hongkong Land able to stand short-term pains? Yes. And we are in a very good position to withstand short-term pains because over the last 2 years we have been actively managing the -- our leased portfolios, trying to extend the lease in order to cover the -- and -- or encourage our tenants to take long-term lease with us.

Another mid-to-long term risk factor for Hongkong Land's Central Hong Kong office portfolio is the decentralization trend. According to CBRE research published in July 2019, 1.3 million sq ft of office space has been decentralized from Hong Kong's Central, Wan Chai/Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui in the past three years, 48% higher than that in the prior three-year period between 2013 and 2016. Corporate Locations' May 2019 publication also cited the examples of law firms and banks moving from Central to Quarry Bay.

However, Hongkong Land has seen a muted impact from decentralization, with 4% of its Central Hong Kong office tenants relocating to decentralized locations in 2017 and 2018, and none of its tenants moving to decentralized locations year to date in 2019.

While the ongoing anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong are expected to largely affect Hong Kong retail (the subject of the next section), there are also concerns if Hong Kong will be less attractive as a business location for companies. Hongkong Land addressed such concerns at the 1H2019 results briefing on August 3, 2019, reiterating the view that Hong Kong remains an attractive business location in the long term:

Your last part of the question is about people thinking about leaving Hong Kong and business moving out. I think it's probably too early to draw this conclusion. And I think I do still believe that Hong Kong remains solid in terms of as a location to carry out business. The development of Greater Bay Area, the attraction of Greater Bay Area and then the opportunities that it brings to Hong Kong and to the region, I think these, all business, of course, always have short-term fluctuations and uncertainty. And then looking at medium- to long-term prospects of the region, I don't see that, that has been significantly eroded. I don't see any strong evidence in that direction. And I don't think business will make long-term decision just based on short-term events. And then of course, having said that, who knows what happens with protests, how it develops. I still believe that these are more short term in nature and people would be able to adjust themselves in the sense that to adjust the business strategy accordingly. But in the long run, it remains an attractive place to do business.

Retail Is A Smaller Component Of Central Hong Kong Properties

Retail is a smaller component of Hongkong Land's Central Hong Kong investment properties portfolio, accounting for approximately of 12% of total net lettable area for the company's Central Hong Kong properties.

Hongkong Land's Hong Kong Investment Properties

Hongkong Land's Central retail properties performed well in 1H2019, with average net rent increased from HK$231 psf per month in 1H2018 and HK$236 in 2H2018 to HK$239 in 1H2019. The Central retail properties remain close to fully occupied at 99.3% as at end-June 2019.

Hongkong Land's Central Hong Kong retail portfolio is expected to be defensive due to a few factors.

Firstly, the Central retail portfolio's WALE as of end-June 2019 is relatively long at 2.5 years (albeit shorter than that of the office portfolio), representing a slight increase from 2.4 years as at end-December 2018, which will provide some buffer in the current uncertain Hong Kong retail environment.

Secondly, base rent and turnover rent contribute approximately 95% and 5% of the company's Central retail portfolio rental income. With a relatively low proportion of turnover rent linked to retail sales, the impact of any decline in retail sales will not have an immediate effect on the company's rental income.

Thirdly, the company's Central retail properties have a high proportion (exact percentage undisclosed) of retail sales generated from local Hong Kong people versus Mainland Chinese tourists, which will mitigate the negative impact of lower tourist arrivals from China affected by protests and the weakness of the yuan.

Hongkong Land did not deny that protests in Hong Kong could have an adverse impact on retail sales if they continue for a longer period of time, as per management comments at the 1H2019 results briefing:

Of course, protests, how long it takes and how it pans out, I think I'm not the right person to really predict how political situation in Hong Kong will pan out. Obviously, it affects the whole of Hong Kong sentiment on the retail sales, as reported in the overall market in Hong Kong is trending down because of these protests. The longer, of course, these issues last, naturally, the impact will be deeper.

Increasing Exposure To Mainland China Property Development

While Hongkong Land is primarily a landlord (as described in the "Company Description" section), it has been gradually increasing its exposure to the Mainland China residential property development market. This is something that has divided investors. On one hand, Mainland China development projects help to drive the company's earnings growth, on top of steady albeit low rental income growth from its investment properties. On the other hand, this increases the perceived risk profile of Hongkong Land, as development property income is more volatile and riskier than property leasing income, and the company is now exposed to more uncertainties associated with the Chinese economy and regulations concerning the Chinese property market.

Hongkong Land's Mainland China development properties portfolio comprises 20 projects (only two of the 20 have been completed so far) in seven Chinese cities, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Chongqing, Hongqiao, Nanjing and Wuhan. Nanjing, Chongqing and Shanghai are the company's three largest markets in Mainland China, accounting in aggregate for 88% of its total net investment in China development properties.

Hongkong Land's Mainland China Development Properties Portfolio

The company's operating profits from Mainland China development projects (including share of joint ventures and associates) tripled from $47 million in 1H2018 to $142 million in 1H2019 driven by more sales completions YoY. Its contracted sales were flat YoY at $643 million for 1H2019, but lower than 2H2018 contracted sales of $928 million due to differences in timing of sales launches.

Hongkong Land has a backlog of sold but unrecognized sales amounting to $1,714 million as of end-June 2019, of which 63% or about $1 billion of the backlog will be recognized in 2H2019.

The company commented on its strong sales performance in Mainland China and reiterated its positive outlook for the Mainland China residential market at the 1H2019 results briefing:

Your second question is about China sales. I think, we actually experienced very satisfactory results for the first half of this year. All the project launches in China have met with very, very strong demand. They are good and bad for price control in China. On the one hand, as long as you do not overpay for land, which I don't think we are. Actually, the sales price is well within the -- of the ability of the people and hence, almost all of our sales launch so far this year has been quickly snap-up by the market. So I don't see that the -- really having a concerning trend in terms of our sales. Of course subject to approvals for the rest of this year and then the timing of these approvals, et cetera, I do expect the sales level to be more than the first half of this year. And the -- so I think the -- overall, it should be a quite and healthy development I think in terms of over China sales market -- residential sales market is concerned.

In the "Outlook" section of its 1H2019 results presentation slides, Hongkong Land states that "The Group remains active in seeking development opportunities in Mainland China." This suggests that Hongkong Land plans to further increase its exposure to the Mainland China residential development market, capitalizing on its financial strength (net gearing of 10%) to participate more actively in land auctions as Mainland China property developers could be constrained by tight credit conditions in China.

As highlighted earlier, there are concerns regarding the company's increasing exposure to Mainland China development properties, and Hongkong Land clarified its stance on China at the 1H2019 results briefing:

In terms of the ceiling and targets, investment targets in China, I think we are practicing quite a dynamic strategy. We shouldn't be too rigid in terms of allocation investments. Our map is Asia. We remain in a strong belief that to place meaningful investment in the region, there are only 1 or 2 markets that you can really place meaningful investments, China or Singapore. The rest of the market, yes, really very opportunity-driven, even if opportunities come up, it tends to be relatively small. It won't be able to enable you to place big bets in there. So of course, these 2 markets, where are their property cycles and then we have to look at that individually and then make a decision. China remains and we believe that it's still a -- a lot of opportunities in China, especially I refer to in my outlook discussion that recent bidding sentiment has changed quite a bit to the extent that the aggressive bidding seems to be quite rampant in recent times, which is good. We maintain a very prudent approach. We do not get carried away by this optimism, short-term optimism, one piece of site could be 40%, 50% higher price than what we acquired at the end of last year. Say in Chongqing, give you an example, we acquired a piece of land in Chongqing and then you would have noted that an adjacent piece of land a couple of months ago gets sold at 40%, 50% higher than our price. Of course, I'm not going to buy at that sort of -- and then we will still be assessing opportunities on a very prudent basis...Now we have seen this sort of competitive situation moderated a lot in recent times, then probably it would be not a bad time, especially coupled with our experience on sales on the ground, we will have a good feel about what is sellable. And then of course, also we have a good execution ability on the ground, that we know at what bidding level we will make good return and then we just keep on doing that. But the situation keeps on changing. Do I know that by this time of the year that we will be having a better environment? I don't know. Early on this year, I don't know. So that's why I say that we must have a dynamic bidding strategy...Currently, I would say that it's still China is the higher-chance area that we will invest our money.

In other words, Hongkong Land recognizes Mainland China development properties as the key area of focus and where it will likely allocate the bulk of its capital towards in the near term. The company believes that the key to success (or avoiding failure) in the Mainland China development market is to avoid overpaying for land acquisition, and it remains prudent in that respect.

Hongkong Land's share price performance has lagged the benchmark indices in 2019 year to date. The company's share price has declined 11.4% (excluding dividends) year to date, versus a 2.6% rise for the Singapore Straits Times Index and a smaller 1.7% decline for the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index over the same period. Hongkong Land's year-to-date share price underperformance could be due to its exposure to Mainland China development properties and also partly due to expectations that Central Hong Kong office rents have peaked, notwithstanding its resilient core property leasing business.

Going forward, Hongkong Land's earnings and contracted sales for the Mainland China development properties segment will be closely watched, and the company needs to prove itself before any positive re-rating of valuations can occur.

Potential Upside From Value-Accretive Capital Allocation

Hongkong Land has a healthy net gearing of 10% as of end-June 2019 and has available liquidity of approximately $2.5 billion (committed but undrawn lines), which exclude cash and undrawn facilities for specific projects.

There are three potential avenues where the company can deploy its capital in a value-accretive manner.

Firstly, the company spent approximately $132 million on share buybacks in 2018, but has not repurchased any shares this year. There is a likelihood that Hongkong Land could initiate share buybacks this year again, considering the stock's under-valuation (elaborated on in the "Valuation" section of the article below).

Hongkong Land addressed the topic of share buybacks at the 1H2019 results briefing and did not rule out the possibility of doing so:

We obviously conducted some share repurchases in 2018, some $132 million. We continue to keep this under review. For us, we understand the mechanics around the share repurchase is obviously looking to drive earnings per share, which we have been able to drive through both the share repurchases last year, but more significantly through operations over the last 2 years. Last year, earnings per share up 10%; 9% which related to the underlying operations, 1% on the share repurchase. And again, this year, earnings per share for the half, with some reasonably confident comments around the outlook for the full year, up 2%. So we will continue to keep share repurchases under review. We clearly understand that the current share price is attractive. It's showing an earnings yield of in excess of 7%. And we will continue to evaluate any share repurchase against alternative uses of capital. So we very much view a share repurchase against alternative uses of capital, i.e., investment into either our development properties business or investment properties business, as opposed to an either/or around dividends or share repurchases. So it will remain under review and we have nothing to announce at this point in time.

Secondly, Hongkong Land has approximately $1.4 billion in Assets Held for Medium-Term Lease as of end-June 2019, which is expected to increase to $2.4 billion upon completion. This category of assets are primarily commercial properties slated for disposal, once they complete one to two leasing cycles and rental stabilizes. The company guides that it could either partially or completely divest (injection of assets into REITs is a possibility) these medium-term lease assets in 2024.

Thirdly, Hongkong Land could capitalize on farmland conversion opportunities in Hong Kong. It submitted a proposal to increase the plot ratio (11,000 flats if successful, instead of 300 villas as earlier planned) for a joint-venture residential project with Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCPK:SUHJY) (OTCPK:SUHJF) [16:HK] in Yuen Long, Hong Kong in July 2019. The company commented on its submission of the proposal at the 1H2019 earnings call:

Yes, I think the -- you pick up the news in recent times that we make applications jointly with our joint venture partners, Sun Hung Kai, for a piece of land in Yuen Long. Earlier on this year, we have paid a land premium to secure the right to develop the site to a 0.4 plot ratio. But of course, in line with the government encouragement to increase supply of housing in Hong Kong, we certainly look at also the New Territories North strategy announced by the government, that they really want to increase the density of the development in the area. So we are in line with the government policy and hence, make development proposal to the government to intensify the use of the site. You also pick up in the news that, of course, the intensification is high. We are talking, proposing a development GFA from the 0.4 plot ratio to 5.5 plot ratio, of course, up to 5.5 million square feet of space. As you all know, I think it's still early stages to say that whether this is acceptable to the government, and then if the -- of course, government have alerted to about private and public sector cooperation in terms of enhancing the supply.

Also, as highlighted in the preceding section, acquiring land in Mainland China in an opportunistic manner to develop residential projects could be an effective use of capital as well, as long as the company remains prudent and avoids overpaying.

Valuation

Hongkong Land trades at 0.35 times P/B based on its net asset value of $16.50 and share price of $5.74 as of August 5, 2019. This represents a new 10-year historical low P/B for Hongkong Land, the prior historical P/B troughs were 0.37 times in October 2018 and 0.43 times in March 2011. The stock offers a trailing dividend yield of 3.8%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Hongkong Land include a further escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions and protests in Hong Kong impacting its Central Hong Kong investment properties portfolio, and a failure to execute well on Mainland China development projects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HONGKONG LAND [HKL:SP] over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.