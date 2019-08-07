Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio

Cummins Board of Directors approved a 15 percent increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend from $1.14 per share to $1.311 per share, proving to be a valuable Dividend stock.

Cummins is projected to earn over $24 billion in revenue for the year 2019, setting records across majority of financial metrics.

Cummins Background and History

Cummins (CMI), a leader in the power solutions arena, focuses on engines, based on gas/diesel, as well as hybrid/efficient engines. Not only do they produce, manufacture and design the engines/machines, but they also are consistently improving and coming out with new technologies related to machine systems as a whole (think: battery, fuel and power generation).

In addition to these business areas they serve and continue to service, this does not stop CMI from acquiring companies around the clock. In 2018, Cummins acquired Efficient Drivetrains, Inc.(EDI), which designed and produced hybrid and fully-electric power solutions for commercial markets. This aligns quite well with Cummins' focus, as well as the trend of being more efficient - with hybrid and full-electric mechanisms being the goal.

Then, in 2019, Cummins is closing on their acquisition of Hydrogenics Corporation (HYGS). Strangely enough, HYGS main focus was designing and manufacturing hydrogen and fuel cell generation products, another step in efficient energy production. This pairs nicely with CMI's business model, their array of industry expertise and the forward-looking goal of engine and fuel consumption.

Given this understanding and excitement of seeing a company move forward with a continued focus on their business, I wanted to know how CMI is doing financially and as a dividend investment within a portfolio. I recently made a first purchase of the company a few days prior, but want to do the full analysis to see if I should continue to add to my position going forward.

To set my expectations, I want to see revenue and net income growth, as well as a strong balance sheet (current ratio > 1.00 and quick ratio > 0.80). Further, I want to see passes on all dividend stock screener metrics discussed in this article.

Cummins June 30, 2019 Financial Analysis

To start, let's look at CMI's income statement, released on July 30th, for their year-to-date operations through June 30th, 2019.

First, net sales are up 4.5% from 6 months ending June 30, 2018. Cost of sales is also down $10 million versus prior year. Therefore, gross margin was up $533 million from prior year or 20%.

Though sales are higher versus prior year, general expenses have increased, thus equating to an income before tax of $1,716 million versus 1,238 million. This represents 39%, nonetheless. After taxes and income to noncontrolling interests are included, net income was higher by $468 million versus prior year, or a whopping 54%!

OK, financial operations are looking very impressive, but how about that balance sheet? Current assets are at $10.45 billion, up from end of 2018. In addition, current liabilities are down to $6.289 billion, from $6.384 billion at year end. This equates to a current ratio of 1.66, far exceeding my 1.00 requirement. Further, when removing inventory of $3.896 billion from current assets, the quick ratio equates to 1.04. Again, this far exceeds my 0.70 requirement for the quick ratio.

Given that information and how much butt CMI is kicking, how does their dividend stack up? Time to dive in using our trusted dividend stock screener.

Cummins Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS** Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $158.68 $5.244 $15.86 3.30% 33% 8.63% 14% 10.00

*Based on 8/2/2019 close price

**Taken from Yahoo's 25+ average analyst estimate for 2019

I would want to see a payout ratio below 60%, a price to earnings (P/E) ratio below 15 (S&P is currently at 22), a yield above 3.00% (i.e. higher than a 1 year CD, S&P yield), and a dividend growth rate of 7.00%+.

1.) Payout Ratio - This ratio helps show if they have enough earnings to pay the dividend, as well as if they reinvest back into their own business. CMI, in this case, has a fantastic payout ratio. They fall below the 60% payout ratio maximum threshold, and their 33% ratio shows they reinvest quite a bit back into their business. Love this.

2.) Price to Earnings (P/E) - This metric is used to see if the company is undervalued. According to my source, the S&P 500 P/E ratio is 22. Therefore, CMI's 10.00 P/E ratio is significant below that. They are also lower than John Deere's (NYSE:DE) ratio (a competitor) at this time, with a strong yield, as you'll see below.

3.) Dividend Yield - The dividend of $5.244, representing a sound 3.30% yield. This is above the expectations established and is higher than DE's, as well. For every $1,000 invested, one can expect $33.00 in dividends going forward.

4.) Dividend Growth Rate - Bring it on baby! Cummins has a 10+ year, consecutive dividend increase streak, with my recent being 15%. Their 3 and 5 year growth rates of 8.63% and 14%, exceed expectations.

Conclusion

CMI is truly firing on all cylinders. They are growing, becoming more financially efficient and their balance sheet is rock solid. Not only is CMI increasing their earnings and top-line revenue growth, but their balance sheet has improved from the prior year-end period.

Further, it's great seeing the acquisition CMI is pulling off and I am not saying that simply because they are having some form of market activity. They are actually acquiring companies that align/fit within the niche that CMI operates in and the acquisitions appear to be mostly forward-looking on next generational products and services. This is definitely something a shareholder loves to see.

Then, in comes the dividend metrics. Low payout ratio. Fairly consistent, with the occasional high dividend increase, dividend growth history. Also, their dividend yield is above market and industry average and they pay more (as desired) than a lower-risk profile account. The price to earnings ratio for CMI is significantly lower than the market on average and shows great signs of undervaluation.

Therefore, at current prices, I am eager to add more to my position to CMI. Given their growth outlook, their current merger activity and fundamentally sound financial metrics (both performance and dividend), the company looks undervalued and prime for a dividend portfolio.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.