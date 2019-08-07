WEX Is A Buy On The Pullback
About: WEX Inc. (WEX)
by: AllStarTrader
Summary
WEX Inc. recently reported earnings that showed growth is still strong.
Shares subsequently pulled back and have fallen further due to trade concerns.
The company benefits from strong employment and the growing demand for business optimization of fleet and healthcare services.
Source: WEX Inc.
WEX (WEX) is a $8.75 billion dollar market cap company that operates in the financial payments industry. While most people may have never heard of the company, those that have