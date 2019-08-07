I'm Concerned About ONEOK's Distribution Sustainability
by: Freedom in Retirement
Summary
The macro picture for natural gas is strong.
OKE can pay its creditors as the ICR is above 4.0.
OKE's distribution does not seem to be sustainable as it has not been able to generate enough cash over the last six quarters to cover it.
I am bearish on ONEOK (OKE). On the one hand, the macro outlook for natural gas is bullish, and the company has an outstanding operational performance. Furthermore, the company can pay its creditors