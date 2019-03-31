Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has once again been mauled courtesy of the soap opera that is the US-China trade war. The business recently traded as low as $152, off more than 20% from year-highs. There are four compelling reasons to believe that those who enter Alibaba now will reap significant returns for any investment.

Network effect business with significant room to grow

Alibaba’s most recent reported results painted the picture of a business in extremely good health. Reported revenue was up some 51%, or 39% excluding acquired businesses. Gross Merchandise Volume for the year ended 31 March 2019 was some $853B, which represented a year-over-year increase of almost 20%. User engagement is strong, and continues to increase. Alibaba’s Mobile MAUs were 721M in March 2019, up almost 108M compared to March 2018 or almost 18%.

Alibaba competes in many natural winner take all categories. The e-commerce business in particular lends itself well to a natural monopoly. Merchants tend to gravitate to the platform with the most users and vice versa. No one likes to shop in a virtual ghost town. Spending the investment capital in the early days to get a lock on users and merchants will prove to be a barrier that’s virtually impossible for others to displace.

Alibaba has over 50% market share in Chinese e-commerce. Once a market tipping point of 25-30% of the addressable population is reached, it generally becomes difficult to overcome. Customers and merchants then naturally gravitate to the dominant platform. Merchants can thus be charged a plethora of fees once they are on a platform. Fees for advertising, payment processing and a variety of services all become possible.

The really impressive thing about Alibaba's e-commerce business is that growth can continue for years. Forrester Research estimates that total Chinese e-commerce spend will increase from $1.1T in 2019 to $1.8T in 2022, a compounded annual growth rate of almost 9% per annum. As the market share leader, it can be expected that Alibaba will capture a significant portion of this.

Similarly Alibaba's cloud infrastructure business benefits from the most extensive, least cost hosting infrastructure. Taking steps to secure data center access and then onboarding customers to use infrastructure leads to significant economies of scale that leads to lowest-cost pricing. Once customers start using cloud infrastructure, it becomes a sticky service given it’s a pain to shift over elsewhere. This cloud infrastructure can be then monetized in 'transit' fees for movement of data in and out. Alibaba has a significant lead here as well, with over 40% market share in the Chinese cloud computing sector.

In support of these core platforms Investments, Alibaba has been spending big in areas such as cloud server technology to support its cloud computing business. According to IDC, China's cloud market is expected to grow at a rate of almost 44% p.a. CAGR over the next five years.

Finally, Alibaba's Media and content platforms benefit from the deepest and most extensive content libraries. Platforms with the deepest and richest content will ultimately keep users engaged and retained on platforms.

Alibaba is ultimately taking steps today to develop an unassailable lead across key categories in which it operates, many of which are natural winner take all or winner takes most categories that can be monetized suitably once dominance has been achieved.

This all correlates in strong analyst expectations for the business, which suggest long-term five-year growth rate of almost 26.8% p.a. in earnings growth.

Trade war will have minimal, direct impact

Alibaba's business is largely immune to the ongoing trade war that is taking place. The Trump tariffs are being directed at Chinese export items including semiconductors, electronics components, clothing and footwear. Alibaba's various e-commerce portals such as Tmall and TaoBao are primarily geared at domestic consumption, enabling Chinese to buy for local use. Support for this viewpoint can be seen in Alibaba's results over the time period that the existing tariffs have been in place. Since the time that the Trump tariffs were first imposed in July 2018, Alibaba has posted revenue growth in each subsequent quarter of 48%, 33% and 51%. Core commerce revenue has increased from $10.4B in July 2018 to $11.75 in March 2019. This isn't indicative of a business that's suffering from tariff impact.

It should be noted that Alibaba won’t be completely immune to the proposed 10% tariff increase on another $300B in goods to come into effect on 1 September 2019. To the extent that this tariff increase triggers a general slowdown in the Chinese economy then as a derivative, this may result in a decrease in consumer spending. However with Alibaba riding a secular shift in Chinese consumption from physical to retail to e-commerce, and being increasingly diversified across lines of business such as cloud computing, media consumption and grocery none of which have anything to do with digital commerce, and all of which are growing strongly, BABA is likely to skirt much of any negative impact from a prolonged trade war.

Robust innovation pipeline

In addition to operating several very high-quality businesses in its own right, Alibaba also functions as a legitimate venture capital firm, and has made numerous investments to diversify its core revenue streams. This includes investments in everything from mobile gaming (Kabam (KABAM)), mobile messaging (Snap (SNAP)), ride-sharing (Lyft (LYFT)) and artificial intelligence and augmented reality. Not only does this enable a beachhead of new businesses for Alibaba to spring into, but these investments themselves provide valuation uplifts which are a source of profit for the company.

Alibaba is not sitting still as far as its own internal innovation, leading new concepts including AI-powered smart speakers (Tmall Genie) and a digital maps platform.

Valuation is compelling

Alibaba has a very compelling valuation on most metrics compared to its peer group. The business trades at just 23x forward earnings and 18x cash flow, compelling for a company that continues to grow revenue at near 40% and whose long-term earnings growth is expected to be almost 26%. In fact, BABA trades at a PEG of just 1.04. I acquired a modest holding of BABA for my growth portfolio in 2016. While not currently trading at such a low historical valuation as in 2016, BABA's earnings and cash flow multiples are not far from it.

When compared to peers Amazon (AMZN) and Mercadolibre (MELI) which trade at a forward PE of 65 and 323 respectively and price /cash flow ratios of 25 and 68 respectively, Alibaba looks like a bargain.

Takeaway

The market will eventually realize that BABA is well buttressed from the forces of a trade war, and will be able to weather the storm. Investors entering the market at these levels will be poised for good long-term returns.