Yesterday's Rally Surprising, Testing The Prior Low Shouldn't Be; Holding The Prior Low Is The Buy Signal

Not gonna lie the bounce surprised me, and it should be heeded

Yesterday's jump surprised me and perhaps many other market participants as well. From a technician's viewpoint, having nearly a 50% retracement in one day from such a steep drop the day before has to be reckoned with. More surprising was the drop in futures the night before that was nearly as strong as the actual drop. It turned on a dime with the news that China will not (for now) allow the Yuan to drop in value below 7 per the dollar. To me, that was an empty promise, and even if it was earnest, the weakness it broadcasted would only attract more reprisal from Trump.

Let me not repeat my thesis from yesterday. The jump we had, to me, means that the market has discounted further pressure from the trade and currency war for now. What the market is now dealing with is something I've warned about nearly every day for the last few days. In fact, I cautioned you to watch the ten-year in my Sunday piece, "S&P 500 fell the expected 3%. Monday should bounce. For what happens next let's look at the charts." I go into the possibility that the market will turn on the 10-year bond. Only this Sunday I was speculating that the 10-year would break 2%, how quaint of me. We blew right past 2%, and as of this writing, the 10-year is dropping 109 BPS just this morning, and the market now needs to process this.

How do we reconcile these two market forces?

What I am saying is that the market has a very bullish undertone, but it needs to process these two shocks. The yield-curve between the 2- and 10-year is flattening and is about to invert. This will bring in even more "Nattering Nabobs of Negativity" (yes, I love this epithet, thank you Spiro T. Agnew), avowing recession. This time they will have a real data item to point to.

We are seeing a historic drop in the 10-year, and when the bonds start talking like this, we have to take heed too. An inverted yield curve on the heels of such a tremendous drop in the 10-year, it is now 1.635%, is roiling the market. PIMCO, the giant bond mutual fund business, said that our bond could go negative which is frankly shocking.

For the technician, we want to see a test of the previous drop in stocks from Monday, so we need to hold that 2,830-ish level. That would give us a double bottom, and from there, I would be willing to allow you to commit the cash we have been holding. We have a limited opportunity to buy-in for the rally that will peter out under the previous high. Recall that we have a double top that will hem in the rally for now. At this point, 200+ of upside to trade in is more than enough. I see this as a pretty fast trade because we have all this headline risk that could weigh on the tape again. If we don't hold, we will very likely fall to May's lows, somewhere at around 2,700. Then we will have to wait for a confirmation that the market will hold there as well.

The Market behavior feels very different to me

We seem to be chopping around, in futures at 3 am (yes, I watch so you don't have to), jumping 20-30-40 points and the Dow futures dropping 600 points (this was Tuesday night), and then jumping so strong yesterday in actual trading. I have to say that in my experience when you have these rapid up-and-down movements, it usually means that we are about to go in a new direction.

Just this morning a lot of expected interest rate cuts - India, 0.35%; Thailand, 0.25%; New Zealand, 0.50%; and Germany had a terrible industrial production data. This is a lot for humans to process, let alone the robots, who may just sell now and ask questions later. The futures look like we will give up that strong bounce of yesterday.

Taking all this data and market behavior into account, I remain a bull

We are still going to have at least +2% GDP growth and I still expect that Q3 will be as well or better than this quarter, and that going into the end of the year 2020, the market will be even more optimistic. This means at the right time I will urge you into this market. We need to see the test of Monday's low, let's not be heroes today. Let's keep in mind that we are a consumer economy, housing will only get stronger with the minuscule mortgage rates. We are not going to be affected by Germany's crashing economy.

I know that many of you are probably frustrated that I keep putting off the allocation of funds. Just think that so far I have navigated this whipsaw action fairly well. Stick with me. When Amazon (AMZN) breaks $1,700, and Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) falls below $1,100, and when Apple (AAPL) breaks $180, we will start to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.