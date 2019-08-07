Bargain With 11% Shareholder Yield: ManpowerGroup

With the job market in the EU and the U.S. stable and at multi-decade lows, it seems that the fears of rising unemployment are overblown.

At these levels, the company is valued as one of the cheapest in the U.S market (EV/EBITDA is 6.8, and price to earnings is 11.1).

As the total U.S. market buybacks have surpassed dividends by a wide margin, both stock repurchases and dividends should be considered in any strategy that focuses on yield investing.

One company that fits perfectly into my approach of investing in equities with above-average net cash distributions coupled with below-market valuations is ManpowerGroup (MAN).

ManpowerGroup's shareholder yield is 11.3%, which is a combination of a 2.5% dividend yield and an 8.8% buyback yield. On the other hand, Manpower's EV/EBITDA ratio is 6.8, the price to earnings ratio is 11.1, the price to book ratio is 2.07, and the price to sales ratio is 0.25.

At these levels, the Company is valued as one of the cheapest in the U.S market. With such a combination of low valuation and high cash returns to shareholders, Manpower is a component of my Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio, which offers an average shareholder yield above 8%.

The detailed strategy with the historical outperformance research is available in the following article: "Enhanced Shareholder Yield: Time Tested Market-Beating Strategy."

The last update of the current fifty companies with the above-average dividend and buyback yields coupled with the below-average valuations is available on the following link.

Source: www.izquotes.com

If John D. Rockefeller was alive today, he would probably have to reformulate the second part of his saying to include share buybacks besides dividends.

Due to the structural changes and the tax treatment, U.S. companies have shifted their payout mix in favor of buybacks, which are now on average bigger than dividends. For investors that experience such structural changes, they must adjust their investment strategies to take into account these developments.

Charles Darwin's famous quote is:

It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent; it is the one most adaptable to changes.

As the Father of Evolution has summarized, to thoroughly excel and progress in life, one needs to adapt to the changing environment.

In our investment world, that means that stock repurchases have to be incorporated in the investment strategy because they are too big to ignore.

The following table shows dividends and buybacks for the S&P 500 as a percentage of the market cap and net income. This table confirms the research findings that both stock repurchases and dividends should be considered in any strategy that focuses on yield investing.

Source: Aswath Damodaran Blog

Although the shareholder yield is a simple strategy, it is highly logical and intuitive. I think these qualities supported its remarkable performance and outperformance throughout the history of the U.S. stock market. Quantitative analysis of historical data shows that the combination of dividends, buybacks, and low valuation could lead to the annualized returns of up to 17%.

The full description of my investment strategy supported by statistical research is available on the following link.

Current Business Environment

Manpower is the largest staffing company in the U.S. and the third-largest in the world. The only two companies that are bigger than Manpower are Swiss firm Addeco and Dutch firm Randstad.

During 2018, the stock has experienced a significant downtrend, which is due to the trade wars and global growth uncertainty. As the profitability of this company is tied to the conditions of worldwide job markets, worries that the escalation of tariffs could leave repercussions have sent the equity price to deep value levels.

Source: stockcharts.com

Manpower derives 86% of its revenues and profits from European and U.S. markets. Although the Southern Europe business unit has a dominant share, its name could be misleading. This business unit includes countries like France and Switzerland, which geographically are not a part of that region. The third and the smallest regional segment (APME) represents the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, which, according to the Company, continues to have the highest outlook globally.

Source: ManpowerGroup Investor Presentation

Despite the fears induced by the U.S.-EU and U.S.-China trade wars, the job market in the major countries is still robust, and in some markets, it is even improving. A strong job market means that there is a shortage of skilled workers, and consequently that companies have problems filling their positions with the right employees. This forces them to turn to specialized recruiters, such as Manpower, to help them find qualified staff.

Eurozone (EA19) unemployment rate; Source: Forex Factory

The euro area (19 countries that use euro) unemployment rate was 7.5% in June 2019, down from 7.6% in May 2019 and from 8.2% in June 2018. This percentage is the lowest unemployment in the euro area since July 2008. The EU28 (the whole EU) unemployment rate was 6.3% in June 2019, stable compared with May 2019 and down from 6.8% in June 2018. This remains the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since the start of the EU monthly unemployment series in January 2000.

The U.S unemployment rate; Source: Forex Factory

During April the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent, which is the lowest unemployment rate since December 1969. In May it rose 0.1% to 3.7%, and during the last week, it was confirmed that during June it was stable at 3.7%.

The record low unemployment in the European Union (28 countries), and the lowest U.S. unemployment rate during the last fifty years should provide underpinnings for Manpower's figures in the coming quarters.

However, it is hard to count on revenue and profitability growth because the strong U.S. dollar continues to be a significant headwind. Due to this, Manpower projected its third-quarter revenues in the range from minus two to zero percent. Yet, on a constant currency basis, they expect flat to two percent growth in revenues.

The company management expects operating profit margin in the range between 3.5% and 3.7%, while the five-year average is at 3.6%. Considering the robust job market, these figures look realistic, and they point to the continuation of stable business performance.

Source: Manpower Q2 2019 Presentation

As the staffing business does not require significant capital expenditures, the average CAPEX for the last five years was only 2.7% of the revenues or 13% of the operating cash flow. Because of these business characteristics, 87% of the total operating cash flow was a free cash flow, which was paid out to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases.

Source: Morningstar

Free Cash Flow

During the first six months of this year, free cash flow increased to $253 million ($149 million during the same period of the previous year). During July 2019, in Hong Kong, the company completed a public offering of its Greater China JV, which resulted in $92 million of net cash inflow from acquisitions.

Source: Manpower Q2 2019 Presentation

During the first six months of this year, the company spent $65 on dividends (2.5% or $130 million on an annualized basis), which was an increase of 7.9% compared to the previous dividend.

During the first half of the year, equity repurchases amounted to $101 million. When this figure is combined with the repurchases made during the last two quarters of 2018, the total net repurchases during the last four quarters were $460 million, or 8.8% of the current market capitalization.

Last week Manpower announced a new repurchase program in addition to the share repurchase program authorized in August 2018. Under the new plan, the Company may repurchase up to 6 million shares of its common stock (additionally to 1.9 million shares available for repurchase as of June 30, 2019).

Source: Morningstar

During the last five years, the Company continually paid dividends and repurchased its stock. From 2014 until 2018, the total free cash flow was $2,021 billion, while dividends and stock repurchases amounted to $2,478 billion. Although a smaller part of the cash returns to stockholders came from debt, net debt at the end of the last quarter was quite low, and in part was decreased by the listing of the Chinese JV.

At the end of the second quarter, the Company had $1,073 in the total debt. However, it had $770 million in cash and cash equivalents, which results in $303 million of the net debt position. As EBIT during the last four quarters was $455 million, the current net debt to EBIT ratio is only 0.66. In other words, with the current profitability, it would take only eight months to return the total debt.

Source: Manpower Q2 2019 Presentation

Besides having low debt, in case of emergency or possible takeover, the Company has revolving credit agreement under which it can borrow U.S. dollars until June 2023 at 3.40%.

Source: Manpower Q2 2019 Presentation

Recap

ManpowerGroup is an out of favor stock, which is a part of the industry that is highly exposed to the employment levels around the world. Despite trade wars between the U.S. and its largest trading partners last for the last year and a half, employment levels are highly resilient.

With the job market in the EU and the U.S. stable and at multi-decade lows, it seems that the fears of rising unemployment are overblown. The present market situation should continue to support a stable business environment for Manpower.

Manpower's shareholder yield is in the top quartile of all EBITDA profitable non-financial U.S. companies with the market cap above $4 billion. Additionally, with its current EV/EBITDA valuation, it is among the fifty cheapest companies of the previously mentioned quartile.

It looks the shares are in the oversold territory because the Company is priced as one of the cheapest in the U.S. market. However, Manpower's equity should be supported by a generation of significant free cash flows that are entirely directed into dividends and share buybacks.

If you would like to follow regular updates of this simple, yet powerful strategy, please hit the "Follow" button on the top.

Until my next update, be patient with your investments and give them time to grow!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the largest part of equities presented in the Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio