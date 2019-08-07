Commodities  | Market Outlook

Stainless Steel, Electric Vehicle Demand To Underpin Bullishness In Nickel

by: Gregor Gregersen
Summary

Gold is a 'must have' insurance policy.

Stainless steel demand will continue to drive demand for nickel.

Nickel demand from electric vehicles sector is still small but growing.

SBTV speaks with Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, about why gold is a must have insurance, the challenges with mining gold and also why he is bullish on nickel in the coming years.

Discussed in this interview:

  • 02:58 Gold is a 'must have' insurance policy.
  • 08:21 Mining gold from the ground vs money printing
  • 10:11 How long it takes extract gold - from discovery to production
  • 13:14 Reasons to be bullish on nickel
  • 19:58 Nickel supply constriction - recipe for higher prices
  • 21:56 Will nickel prices bifurcate into class I and class II?
  • 23:02 Electric vehicles are the future
  • 27:24 Ways to invest in nickel

