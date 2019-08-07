Stainless Steel, Electric Vehicle Demand To Underpin Bullishness In Nickel

SBTV speaks with Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, about why gold is a must have insurance, the challenges with mining gold and also why he is bullish on nickel in the coming years.

Discussed in this interview:

02:58 Gold is a 'must have' insurance policy.

08:21 Mining gold from the ground vs money printing

10:11 How long it takes extract gold - from discovery to production

13:14 Reasons to be bullish on nickel

19:58 Nickel supply constriction - recipe for higher prices

21:56 Will nickel prices bifurcate into class I and class II?

23:02 Electric vehicles are the future

27:24 Ways to invest in nickel

