The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy In August

Trade War Escalation Might Make For A Painful August

On Thursday, August 1st, President Trump shocked the world by first tweeting that trade talks were going well, and then announcing 10% tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports would go up September 1st. If that actually happens then it will increase by 50% the amount of tariffs on Chinese imports (25% on $250 billion so far), and thus potentially significantly increase the economic damage we've seen over the past year, but all at once.

Stocks reacted violently, with the Dow swinging up to 600 points lower after the news broke. Oil prices plunged 9% (from +1% to -8%), and various trade/economically sensitive companies saw their shares plunge as much as 10%.

This escalation in the trade war means that recent relatively good economic news will now require at least two months of waiting to see what the higher tariffs (and threats of tariffs rising to 25% or beyond) could do to consumer and business sentiment. China has vowed to retaliate, though it's unclear how they could match $30 billion in tariffs since they import far less from the US than we do from them, and they have already imposed countervailing duties.

It appears that one passive way for China to fight back on tariffs is via allowing the Yuan to depreciate (which helps neutralize tariffs somewhat). On Monday China's central bank allowed the Yuan to fall to its lowest levels in 11 years, which triggered a 950 peak decline in the Dow (last China devaluation saw the Dow plunge 1,000 points back in 2015).

The US Treasury has responded by officially declaring China a currency manipulator and saying it will work through the IMF to attempt to counteract this latest trade war move. The consensus among analysts (and the likely reason stocks suffered their worst day of the year on the devaluation news) is that this likely indicates that China is throwing in the towel about a short-term deal, and digging in for the long haul (no deal is likely this year and one might not happen by election day 2020).

There is no way to tell what the stock market will do with the news because there are two equally plausible-sounding scenarios

we get a May like (7% pullback) or even possibly a correction (S&P 500 is now 6% off all-time highs so officially a pullback).

rate cut euphoria, part of the "bad news is good news because it means the Fed will have to cut rates" TINA rally, could partially or even fully insulate stocks which might trade flat or modestly higher

Short-term predictions about stock prices are a fool's game, and one I don't bother playing. I merely offer readers sound probabilistic advice, based on the Dividend Kings' principles of quality first, valuation second and appropriate risk management always.

The July jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is out and revealed:

164,000 net jobs (106th straight month of positive growth) - in line with the 6-month average and economist consensus

Last 2 months revised down 41,000 (140,000 rolling 3-month average)

3.7% unemployment (same as last month)

wage growth 3.2% YOY (3.3% for nonsupervisory, 80% of workers)

Manufacturing +16K vs 22K average in 2018

So basically, pre-tariffs the job market looks cooler than last year but still decently robust (as was expected as fiscal stimulus wore off). It will take at least 2 months to know what a doubling of tariffs on China will do to job growth (likely nothing good).

A reasonable approach in August (or really anytime) isn't to speculate about worst-case scenario's but stick to a long-term plan that's most likely to meet your needs and will do well no matter what happens with the economy or market in the short to medium-term (trade war will end eventually, we just don't know when).

So Here's How I Personally Handle Such Periods Of Uncertainty

Here's how I adjust the new discretionary savings I invest each month (money I won't need for at least 5 years). Money that's already invested I don't touch, other than if the thesis breaks on a company or I can improve my portfolio goals (including risk management) via an annual rebalancing (in June, so done for this year).

In order to make the best, most objective data-driven decisions for marginal savings, I look at the actual economic data, via 19 leading indicators via David Rice's Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR Grid.

(Source: David Rice)

These are not perfect of course since they are based mostly on surveys and government statistics that are also surveys. But it's the best we have and certainly superior to listening to talking heads on TV confidently guessing whether or not we get a recession and when.

(Source: David Rice)

This is the table I actually use to determine how much of my monthly savings should go into stocks (and what mix of defensive and cyclical companies to buy). Mr. Rice has calculated 40 years of economic data (or as long as those reports have existed) and every week updates how much above baseline the Mean of Coordinates or MoC is. He also offers the leading indicators (the green dot on the grid) that shows were the red doc (MoC) is likely to go next.

20% or less from baseline is the danger zone in which a recession becomes possible within 12 months. While the BaR grid isn't a perfect economic barometer, I consider it the best method I have thus found for tracking the health of our economy and recession risk in real-time (or as close as you can get with backward-looking data).

MoC Distance Above Historical Baseline % Of Monthly Savings Invested In Stocks % Of Stock Savings Invested In Defensive Companies 20% or below 0% NA (all bonds, which are entirely defensive) 21% to 23% 20% 100% 24% to 26% 40% 66% 27% to 29% 60% 50% 30% to 32% 80% 33% Above 32% 100% NA (buy the best opportunities regardless of economic sensitivity)

My personal goal isn't to perfectly time a recession, or a bear market. It's merely to use a reasonable approach (for new savings only, I'm not touching what I own) to buy the appropriate amount of stocks each week, and balancing defensive/cyclical based on the best estimate of current economic conditions.

I use the Dividend Kings valuation/total return master list (112 companies and counting) to decide what's an appropriate use of that week's stock savings, based on my various portfolio goals (maximize safe yield over time and buy the highest quality deeply undervalued companies).

I'm NOT saying that this capital allocation strategy is ideal, or should be mirrored exactly by anyone. It's merely designed to fit my personal needs and goals, and I offer it as an example of reasonable, fact-based ways to determine how to shift where you invest your discretionary savings based on changing economic conditions.

My best guess is that these latest tariffs will weaken the economy further, but I'll be watching the data to confirm that. In the meantime, I'll continue to buy quality dividend stocks at good to great prices, and not worry about the paper value of my portfolio (I try not to check that at all since my primary goal is maximums safe income over time).

My capital allocation plan is designed to both profit from rising stock prices over time (since 1945 the S&P 500 has finished up 78% of years), while collecting $16,000 per year in safe and rapidly growing dividends, BUT also profit from an inevitable though impossible to predict bear market. During which I'll

Buy 1 Super SWAN stock per week

Buy 1 High-yield deep value stock per week

Buy 1 tech stock per week

The need to have stable/appreciating assets is the reason I marginally tweak my monthly savings between stocks and bond ETFs (equal weighting of MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL). My age (33), high savings rate ($7,600 per month right now) and 50+ year time horizon mean that I can safely own 100% stocks. The use of bonds is not like most people's (assets to sell to meet expenses during a bear market) but rather to fund the purchase of quality dividend stocks during bear markets, when quality companies can trade at truly absurd valuations.

The Dividend Kings Approach To Valuing And Recommending Stocks

See this article for an in-depth explanation of how and why the Dividend Kings values companies and estimates realistic 5-year CAGR total return potentials.

In summary, here is what our valuation model is built on.

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average PE ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

These metrics represent pretty much every company fundamental on which intrinsic value is based on. Not every company can be usefully analyzed by each one (for example, EPS is meaningless for REITs, MLPs, yieldCos, and most LPs). But the idea is that each industry appropriate metric will give you an objective idea of what people have been willing to pay for a company.

We line up the expected and realistic growth rates of companies with time horizons of similar growth, thus minimizing the risk of "this time being different" and overestimating the intrinsic value of a company.

Great Investing Ideas From The Dividend Kings Watch lists

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, Google Finance, Management Guidance, Analyst Consensus) - prices as of August 2nd

Note that historical fair value is NOT a "12-month price target" but merely my best estimate of what a company is worth in 2019 (using this year's consensus results) based on valuation multiples investors have paid in the past, during which fundamentals (like growth rates) were similar. Total return potentials are based on realistic growth rates and a return to historical valuations within 5+ years.

If you're looking for more great long-term investing ideas, then this is where the rest of this article comes in.

Morningstar Is A Good (But Not Perfect) Place To Start Looking For Good Ideas

Morningstar is typically (though not always) a good starting location for blue-chip income investing ideas. That's because they are 100% focused on long-term fundamentals, rather than 12-month price targets like most sell-side analysts (the ones that issue "buy, sell, hold" recommendations). Most of their fair value estimates are reasonable (though not always, more on this in a moment). So, here are all my blue-chip watch list stocks that Morningstar estimates are at least 20% undervalued.

(Source: Morningstar) data as of August 2nd "q" = quantitative (non-analyst) model estimate

But you can't just look at any one analyst's fair value estimate and know if it's a good buy. That's because every company has its own risk profile, and differing business models mean that a 20% discount to fair value of a highly cyclical company (like commodity producers) isn't the same for one with very stable and recession-resistant cash flow (like a consumer staples company).

This is where looking at Morningstar's star ratings is a good next step. These ratings, which correspond to buy, strong buy, and very strong buy recommendations, factor in a company's risk profile, industry trends, management quality, and Morningstar's definition of "Moatiness" (which I sometimes disagree with but are for the most part on the money when it comes to corporations).

Morningstar's moat definition is based on their belief that a company can maintain returns on invested capital above its weighted cost of capital (using their assumptions plugged into the CAPM model) for 20 years or longer (wide moat) and 10 years or more (narrow moat). I look for competitive advantages that allow returns on invested capital above the industry norm and above the cash cost of capital (what matters more to the ability to grow dividends over time).

Here are my watch list companies that Morningstar consider 4 or 5 star buy and strong buy ratings.

(Source: Morningstar) data as of August 2nd "q" = quantitative (non-analyst) model estimate

You'll note that there a lot more 4 and 5 star stocks than ones trading 20% or below Morningstar's estimates fair value. That's because Morningstar is adjusting for quality, safety, and overall cash flow stability (via their uncertainty ratings). This is why a Dominion Energy (D) is a 4-star buy recommendation despite being just 9% undervalued (per their estimate).

However, while a 4 or 5 star Morningstar stock is USUALLY a good long-term investment, it's important to remember that some of the company's recommendations can be far off the mark. Dividend Kings uses a 100% pure F.A.S.T. Graphs powered historical valuation method that only looks at historical and objective data and sometimes disagrees with Morningstar.

Typically, these disagreements are minor. Sometimes, they are not. For example, 3M is a level 11/11 Super SWAN that Dividend King's Fortress Portfolio owns and we estimate the company's historical fair value at $188.

Morningstar's fair value estimate? $188 based on

After reviewing 3M's second-quarter 2019 results, we slightly raise our fair value estimate by $1 to $188 per share (from $187 previously). The $1 raise is due to time value of money. Our fair value estimate implies just under a 20 times price/earnings multiple to our 2019 adjusted EPS estimate, as well as a 13.5 times enterprise value/EBITDA multiple for 2019...We believe 3M will increase revenue just under a 4% compound annual growth rate over 2018-23." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

3M's 20-year average PE is 20.2, and its 10-year (what we use) is 18.8. Its 20-year and 10 year average EV/EBITDA's are 11.0 and 11.1, respectively. Basically, Morningstar's 2019 multiples are reasonably close to the company's historical multiples on those two metrics.

But sometimes Dividend Kings and Morningstar can disagree substantially, as is the case of Apple (AAPL) which our 9 metric historical valuation model estimates is worth $165 right now.

Our fair value estimate is $200 per share and implies a forward GAAP P/E ratio of 18 times. Following a year of stellar revenue growth of 16% in fiscal 2018 thanks to the iPhone X and iPhone 8 launches at higher average selling prices than previous iPhones, we foresee a low-single-digit decline in Apple sales for fiscal 2019 due to lower iPhone sales, particularly in China. In contrast, we expect both services and wearables, home, and accessories (AirPods and Apple Watch) to grow 21% and 31% in fiscal 2019, respectively. Beyond fiscal 2019, we believe iPhone sales will resume modest growth, with double-digit services growth driving total revenue growth in the midsingle digits. We expect gross margins to remain in the high-30s, thanks to Apple’s exceptional premium pricing strategy and stable iPhone margins." -Morningstar (emphasis added)

My own analysis of Apple isn't much different from Morningstar, or the overall consensus (for about 11% long-term growth). Where we differ is in the reasonable forward multiple to assign to its earnings, cash flow, and dividends. Morningstar expects an 18 PE to continue, which is where it sits now.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

But note that, over the last seven years, a period of roughly double-digit growth that I, Morningstar and analysts expect to continue, Apple's average PE has been 14.6. Chuck Carnevale's rule of thumb 15.0 PE corresponds to an earnings yield of 6.7%, which is approximately what the stock market has returned for investors over the past 200 years (it's also a PE blessed by Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing).

In order for Apple to justify a long-term PE of 18 would require faster growth than it's expected to deliver. The market has spoken, and it says that a company of Apple's quality (level 9/11 blue chip) growing at about 10% over time (8% to 12% is our realistic growth range) is worth 14.6 times earnings (15 is also a justifiable multiple).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Apple's PE has averaged about 18, over the last 12 years, but that was when it was growing earnings at 26% CAGR. It's highly unlikely that Apple can double its growth rate and sustain those levels, which is what real investors, risking real money, have determined is required to sustain the current PE ratio indefinitely.

Dividend Kings, using 14.6 to 15.0 as a likely mean reversion forward PE on Apple, and using a realistic 8% to 12% long-term EPS growth rate, estimates a realistic 5-Year CAGR total return potential of 6% to 13%. That's not terrible, but given that Apple's earnings, cash flow, and dividend are likely to grow about 10% over time, it means that multiple compression can be expected to eat about 0.5% to 3.5% of your returns if you buy today.

Morningstar usually has similar estimates as us for most sectors, but popular momentum stocks (like many tech names) they often appear to try to justify rich valuations. For example, they estimate Microsoft (MSFT) is worth $155 while we estimate $100, based on similar long-term expected growth rates of about 10% CAGR over the next five years. Dividend Kings assumes that Microsoft growing at 10% per year will trade at its historical PE for double-digit growth (21%) while Morningstar thinks the earnings multiple will permanently expand to 29 (assuming a constant PEG ratio that requires 14% growth forever).

How can you tell whether or not Morningstar's valuation estimates and star ratings are reasonable or totally off the mark (other than becoming a Dividend King member and looking at our exclusive company valuation/total return potential lists)? One good way is to look at objective valuation metrics, which is where we turn to next.

Price-To-Earnings Vs. Historical Norm

While no single valuation method is perfect (which is why DK uses 10 of them), a good rule of thumb (from Chuck Carnevale, the SA king of value investing and founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs) is to try not to pay more than 15 times forward earnings for a company.

This is because PE ratios are the most commonly used valuation metric on Wall Street and 15.0 PE being a reasonable price for quality companies is based on Mr. Carnevale's 50 years of experience in asset management valuing companies. He bases that on an earnings yield of 6.7% (inverse of a 15 PE) being roughly equal to the 200-year return of the stock market.

Chuck's historical P/E valuation approach has made him a legend on Seeking Alpha and, according to TipRanks, one of the best analysts in the country when it comes to making investors money.

(Source: TipRanks) - data as of August 2nd, note the stock market's historical 1-year return is 9.1% and 60% is considered a good success rate for analysts.

Chuck usually compares companies to their historical valuation ratios, and he's ranked in the top 1.5% of all analysts tracked by TipRanks (based on the forward 12-month total returns of his recommendations). While 12 months is hardly "long term," the point is that Mr. Carnevale is a fantastic value investing analyst and his historical valuation-driven approach is beating 98.5% of all bloggers/analysts, including 5,200 that work on Wall Street.

Here are dozens of blue-chip companies with forward P/Es of 15 or less AND their five year average PEs. Note that some industries are naturally prone to lower multiples (such as financials) due to more cyclical earnings. Which is why you want to compare their current PEs to their historical norms (Morningstar offers 5-year average PEs, but 10 years is better for factoring in industry/sector downturns).

Keep in mind, P/E ratios for MLPs, REITs, and YieldCos are not a good indication of value since high depreciation results in lower EPS. Price/cash flow is the better approach with such pass-through stocks.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of August 2nd

But as I just said, PE is not appropriate for some stocks, such as REITs, YielCos, MLPs, and LPs. Similarly, you want to make sure that the historical PE ratio makes sense. For pharma like ABBV, BMY, AMGN, and PFE, adjusted earnings are more appropriate, and the 5-year average PE is skewed by large one-time charges.

Notice also how some industries naturally have lower PEs, like Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). Its 9.2 PE looks great, but the 5-year average is 11.8, indicating it's likely modestly undervalued (Morningstar estimate is 8%). In other words, PE vs historical PE is just another step in the process of valuation, and not necessarily a "be all and end all" way to decide what stocks to buy.

And of course, since income investors like their MLPs and REITs, price to cash flow vs historical norm is also something you want to check to make sure a stock you are interested in is trading at a reasonable valuation.

Price/Cash Flow Vs. Historical Norm

While earnings are usually what Wall Street obsesses over, it's actually cash flow that companies run on and use to pay a dividend, repurchase shares, and pay down debt. Thus, the price/cash flow ratio can be considered a similar metric to the P/E ratio but a more accurate representation of a company's value. Chuck Carnevale also considers a 15.0 or smaller price/cash flow ratio to be a good rule of thumb for buying quality companies at a fair price. Buying a quality company at a modest to great cash flow multiple is a very high probability long-term strategy.

Again, comparing a company's price to cash flow against its historical norm can tell you whether it's actually undervalued. Dividend Kings uses 10-year average cash flows and Morningstar only offers 5-year averages. For cyclical companies, sometimes, that can cause skewed results (which is why we use longer time periods and as many of our 10 valuation metrics as are industry-appropriate).

Here are all the companies on my watch list with price/cash flow of 15.0 or less.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of August 2nd

You want to use several valuation metrics in concert to ensure that any false signals are eliminated (which is why DK uses up to 10). For example, note how dividend aristocrats Cincinnati Financial (CINF) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC) are trading at modest price to cash flows. If you only looked at this one metric in isolation then you might think that both were good buys.

But CINF is trading at a high P/cash flow relative to its historical levels and GPC appears to be about trading at a discount. However, both are actually historically overvalued:

CINF: historical fair value: $71, 49% overvalued (4th most overvalued dividend aristocrat) -3% to 0% CAGR total return potential

GPC: historical fair value $103, 10% overvalued, 7% to 12% CAGR total return potential

The total return potential of any company is based on yield + long-term growth potential + valuation returning to fair value. This is why it's important to buy companies with those characteristics that meet your personal goals.

PE/Growth Ratio

According to Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of value investing, a company with stable cash flow but zero growth prospects is fairly valued at a PE of about 8. If you just go off the PE ratio alone, you may actually not be getting a good deal, because companies with fast growth are naturally worth higher multiples. This is where the PE/Growth or PEG ratio comes in.

While this method is limited by what growth assumptions you use, it's a quick and dirty way to screen for potentially attractive dividend growth investments, when used in conjunction with other methods. The S&P 500's PEG ratio is currently 2.6 to 2.8 (depending on the growth estimates you use). A PEG of 1.0 or less is generally excellent, but 2.0 or less is likely to deliver good returns IF you're buying a quality company with a stable business model. Here are my watch list stocks with PEGs of 2.0 or less, as estimated by Morningstar's forward growth forecast.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of August 2nd

PEG is a good way to strive for "growth at a reasonable price" or GARP. However, the obvious flaw is that it's based on forward projections that can be wrong. All valuation metrics have their limitations, which is why you shouldn't rely on just one.

Quality Stocks At 52-Week Lows Are Great Screening Candidates

(Source: Google Sheets) data as of August 2nd, bolded companies are within 5% of 52-week lows

I maintain a watch list that takes every company I track and applies an 11-point quality score based on dividend safety, the business model, and management quality. All dividend stocks can be ranked 3-11, and my watch list (about 200 companies) only includes those with quality scores of 8 and higher.

8: above average quality company, seek 15% discount to fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of invested capital,

9: Blue-Chip company, limit to 5% to 10% of invested capital and seek 10% discount to fair value

10: SWAN stock: buy with confidence at 5% or greater discount to fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of invested capital

11: Super SWAN (as close to an ideal dividend stock as you can find on Wall Street), fair value or better, limit to 5% to 10% of your invested capital

I've programmed that watch list to track prices and use the 52-week low as a means of knowing when a blue-chip or SWAN stock is within 5% of its 52-week low and potentially a Buffett-style "fat pitch" investment. This means a quality company is:

Trading near its 52-week (or often multi-year) low.

Undervalued per other valuation methods

Offers a high probability of achieving significant multiple expansion within 5 to 10 years and thus delivering double-digit long-term total returns over this time period.

Another method you can use is to target blue chips trading in protracted bear markets, such as sharp discounts to their 5-year highs. Buying a company at multi-year lows is another way to reduce the risk of overpaying and boost long-term total return potential.

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of August 2nd

Basically, "Fat Pitch" investing is about achieving high-risk style returns with low-risk stocks, by buying them when they are at their least popular ("be greedy when others are fearful.")

Mind you, it can take a long time for coiled springs like these deep value blue-chips to pop, but as long as their business models remain intact and they keep growing cash flow and dividends, they eventually will which is why seven of the nine best investors in history have been value investors.

Bottom Line: The Latest Escalation In The Trade War Shouldn't Change Your Long-Term Investing Strategy

The latest bad news on trade sounds scary and has the market rattled. While trade wars are always bad and impossible to win, the good news is they don't last forever. This one will eventually be ended, it's only a question of which president calls it off, and when.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

It's important to remember that the longest bull market in US history, which has seen stocks more than quadruple since March 2009 lows, has NOT been a steady, low volatility escalator ride up. There have been no less than 13 5% to 9.9% pullbacks, and five 10% to 19.9% corrections.

That's one 5+% decline from all-time highs every 6 or 7 months, which is the average since WWII. In other words, the price for good stock returns over time is precisely the kind of volatility we saw in December and May. Those were caused by worries over recession and trade wars, and what the Fed would do about short-term interest rates, the same exact fears that persist today.

As Peter Lynch famously said

Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves...The key to making money with stocks is not to get scared out of them.” – Peter Lynch

To which I would add that the best way to protect your wealth against market volatility isn't through market timing, but a sound long-term strategy, that incorporates impossible to predict but inevitable periods of market fear and occasional panic.

Proper asset allocation (mix of stocks/bonds/cash), and portfolio construction (stock diversification and risk management rules) is what will allow you to ride out, whatever happens, either market meltups, or short-term meltdowns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX, SKT, BTI, ABBV, FRT, SPG, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.