Debt, Deflation, And Dollars - Conversation With Michael Pento

We discuss what the dollar will look like after the next financial crisis.

We discuss the direction of debt and whether that will lead to deflation.

Michael and I discuss what his proprietary model is telling him about the current state of the economy.

Michael Pento and I discuss the general state of the economy using his proprietary economic model he has developed over the last several decades.

The state of the dollar now and into the future after the next financial crisis.

Negative yielding debt, interest rates, and yield curve inversion.

He believes we cannot have a mild recession due to debt levels, it will be more a deflationary economic crisis.

We discuss IMF model for negative interest rates and electronic money, potentially in the form of state sanctioned cryptos.

Michael provides his outlook on the economy for the rest of 2019.

About Michael Pento

Michael is the Founder and President of Pento Portfolio Strategies. His firm maintains two separate portfolios and uses a proprietary set of metrics to determine market direction and strength to profit from macroeconomic shifts in the world economy.

Mr. Pento is a well-established specialist in the Austrian School of economics and has been a regular guest on CNBC, Bloomberg, FOX Business News, CNN and other national media outlets. He is also the author of, "The Coming Bond Market Collapse". His market analysis can also be read in most major financial publications, including the Wall Street Journal.

He also hosts a weekly podcast called “The Mid-Week Reality Check” available through subscription on his website.

