5000-Year Mode: Notes On The Trade War

The implications for the global economy, as you can imagine, are not good.

The fact that the Chinese have stopped propping up the yuan indicates to me that they have given up on negotiations. They have decided to wait Tariff Man out.

I believe Tariff Man’s threats to Mexico after they had already renegotiated NAFTA, and signed the treaty in good faith put a chill on the China negotiations.

Hopes for a amicable resolution to the trade war with China have been waning for some time.

Is It Over, Or Is It Just Beginning?

In the Bette Davis classic, All About Eve, Davis plays Broadway star Margo Channing, who is also a bit of a drama queen in her personal life. At her own party, she starts steaming.

“We know you. We’ve seen you like this before,” says her best friend, Karen. "Is it over, or is it just beginning?”

Margo leaves no doubt that it is the latter. She chugs her martini and archly replies “Fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a bumpy night.”

On Monday, it was clear to me that it is just beginning.

Tariff Man

Tariff Man’s origin story has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of any MCU movie.

In my 2019 Outlook, I Am A Fat Bear, I wrote this:

The chronic disease that is Trump’s narcissism, belligerence, and self-imposed ignorance has now become acute, and it is no longer possible to write an article like this without dealing with the President of the United States as a huge macro risk. The mistake I hear over and over again is that tariffs are a means to an end for Trump, though those ends may be a moving target. This is a huge misunderstanding. Trump loves tariffs. They are not the means; they are the end. He has been talking about them since the 1980s, except then it was about Japan, not China. Notice there is zero discussion of getting rid of steel and aluminum tariffs. What he sees is only the few new steel jobs in western Pennsylvania, and the marginally increased tariff revenue to the Treasury. He ignores all the negative effects, which are legion and much bigger than a few thousand jobs. Of all the things that frighten me about Trump, it is his self-imposed ignorance regarding how trade works that is most terrifying. Moreover, Trump’s general neo-mercantilist view of trade as zero-sum is already backfiring spectacularly.

How’s that been going? Not well in the last year.

BEA Table 1.5.6

Exports are cratering; imports keep growing. Was it my imagination, or did Tariff Man campaign on eliminating the trade deficit? Since he became President, the deficit has ballooned by $147 billion. All this was predictable, and was predicted by many.

From the same 2019 Outlook:

I continue to agree with Jack Ma that this trade war will be measured in years, not months. The parties are too far apart for a few metric tonnes of soybeans and a reversal of Chinese retaliation on US autos to make a difference. On the US side, Trump has absorbed the teachings of outcast-amongst-economists, Peter Navarro, and they are determined to bring China to its knees. I am not sure what will steer them from this course. Trump’s biggest problem here is that he has never read Sun Tzu: If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. Trump engages in mirroring, which is that he assumes everyone else is motivated by the same things that motivate him. This served him fine when dealing with NY real estate types and post-Soviet investors, but it serves him very poorly with the Chinese. On the Chinese side, I’m going to guess that by contrast, Xi has read Sun Tzu and spends a lot of time trying to understand US motivations. Xi does not have midterms or a re-election to worry about, and the Party has already shown in Tiananmen that when push literally comes to shove, the People’s Army has little regard for the people. The pressure on him from below is minimal and not an existential threat to the Party. The Chinese view themselves as the center of the world, the Middle Kingdom, do not respond well to this sort of bullying, and are too big to bring to their knees. Moreover, this is a country that, just within living memory, has survived: The Rape of Nanking and other atrocities of Japanese occupation

Civil War and the Communist Revolution

The Great Leap Forward

The Cultural Revolution

The Death of Mao and the succession chaos that followed

The ascension of Deng, the move towards a quasi-capitalist economy, and all the social dislocation that accompanied that.

Tiananmen Square I don't think they are scared of tariffs.

Nothing has changed.

But Something Had Changed

Tariff Man’s threats to Mexico at the end of May, after they had already negotiated and signed I-Can’t-Believe-It’s-Not-NAFTA, was an under-appreciated watershed in all this. Here in the States, it just seemed like another erratic moment in this reality show that has become our national drama.

But around the world, the message to leaders everywhere was the same: Neither Tariff Man's word, nor even his signature in bold Sharpie are worth anything.

It was then, I believe, the Chinese decided to wait Tariff Man out. If it is only 18 months, then that’s nothing. If it’s five and a half years, the Chinese can do that standing on their heads.

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but they have a 5000-year-old civilization. Whenever the Chinese start telling you about that, they are done with you.

So they have been trying to maintain “truces” and deal with the current tranche of tariffs in a variety of ways, including making Vietnam our fastest-growing trading partner:

Census Bureau. Normalized to 100 for December 2018. Percentages are annualized growth rates.

The Chinese have all the time in the world, and Tariff Man needs to get reelected in 15 months. Who’s winning?

Most importantly, after all this time, I still don’t know what a deal looks like that is acceptable to both the Chinese and Tariff Man. Do you?

Crossing The Rubicon

Tom, I'm a businessman. Blood is a big expense. - Sollozzo, The Godfather

Until Tariff Man threatened the latest tranche of 10% on everything, this was the uneasy status quo. China was trying to be just accommodative enough to keep the truce in effect, but no more.

Of course, they misjudged. Because that’s what happens in wars. Blood is a big expense.

Last Thursday, with no call of warning to his “good friend” Xi, Tariff Man shook off his advisors and took to Twitter to announce policy, as is done.

Until Sunday night, I assumed that, like the aforementioned Mexico threat, he would find a way to capitulate and declare victory. But the Chinese had had enough, I guess, and pulled out the big guns: the RMB valuation.

To be clear, the Chinese have been manipulating their currency recently. They have been propping it up, not down, in the hopes that they could still find a way to work out a deal. They just stopped propping and the market is pushing it down.

That they pulled this out now tells me they see no way to reach a deal, they think they can no longer count on truces, and that they are going to contain the damage to their economy as best they can.

Five and a half years is nothing for the people that survived the Great Leap and every other horror their own government has thrown at them. This time, the government has a convenient orange scapegoat.

On Monday, the Treasury Department declared China a currency manipulator, contrary to the 2015 law that defines the term as using 2% of GDP to manipulate the currency over the course of a year. China has not done that, and they haven’t for many years now.

The irony of Tariff Man's frequent complaints about the strong dollar is that it is his own beggar-thy-neighbor policies that are driving other economies into the dirt, plummeting interest rates into negative territory everywhere, and keeping the dollar strong. Cutting everyone else off at the knees does not make you any taller. Who'd have thought it? Well me, and most economists.

Predicting what comes next in this journey has been an exercise in humility, but I can’t stop thinking we’ve passed the point of no return. I’m not sure how this doesn’t devolve into a full-blown currency war of competitive devaluation. Tariff Man is counting on the beleaguered and demonized Fed to bail him out with more cuts, but it better happen at the August meeting, and it better be more than 25 bps to deal with this. Otherwise, Mnuchin will have to do what he keeps doing: grimace, shake his head, then go do the thing he knows is wrong.

The Upshot Of All This

None of it is good. Everyone is focused on the first-order effect of tariffs: 10% of $300 billion is $30 billion. That doesn’t sound like much in a $20 trillion GDP economy. But that’s also 2.8% of all the nominal GDP growth in 2018, so in the first place, it’s not nothing.

But the second-order effects are more scary, and harder to predict or quantify. The global supply chain is a symphony of just-in-time delivery that has created massive efficiencies over the past 25 years, expressed in 25 years of goods price declines here in the US. But Tariff Man has brought an airhorn to the concert hall. It’s not just the dollars; it’s the uncertainty, the investments not made, the increased friction in the entire system, and, yes, the fear. The effect on behavior, beliefs, norms and relationships is much more damaging than $30 billion.

And if we get into a full-blown currency war, it will most certainly spiral out of control. Does it look like anyone is in control now?

The Chinese were already looking for a future where they were not as dependent on the US consumer as they are. They just may get their wish much earlier and more rapidly than they would have liked. On their side, the consumer will feel the brunt of this.

For the US, this will be a massive restructuring of the goods economy that has built up over 25 years, and there’s really no telling where that ends up.

There’s a very unfunny joke that I can’t stop telling since the double whammy of Brexit and Tariff Man, but now you are forced to hear it:

The right is turning to “nationalism,” the left is turning to socialism, and the US is foisting a trade war on the world that no one wants or needs. Does that sound like the 1930s to you? Because it sounds like the 1930s to me.

Sleep tight.

