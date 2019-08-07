Hecla Mining: Don't Buy The Shells

While several silver miners (SIL) have shot higher the past couple of months after a brief lag compared with the gold names, Hecla Mining (HL) remains stuck in an intermediate downtrend. The stock has risen an impressive 80% off of its lows, but this has done absolutely nothing to improve the technical picture. Furthermore, despite a 15% jump in the price of silver (SLV), Hecla Mining is still expecting to post net losses for FY-2019 and FY-2020 based on earnings estimates. This is a stark contrast from other silver names like Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) that are expected to grow earnings over 30% in FY-2020. Based on Hecla's weak earnings trend and its inability to climb above its 200-day moving average while its peers already have, I see the stock as an Avoid in favor of other stronger miners. In addition, I believe this is an opportunity for those stuck in the name to trim their positions into strength.

Conventional wisdom I've noticed across many stock boards seems to be to buy the lagging name in a group as it should catch-up to its peers. As Andrew Carnegie told us in the 1800s, "the first man gets the oyster, the second gets the shell." When it comes to Hecla Mining, this quote applies very nicely. Those investors who bought the best silver miners with the best earnings trends are reaping the benefits right now, but those in Hecla Mining have likely been sorely disappointed unless they bought the exact lows. For investors that missed the majority of this silver rally, they may be getting restless and thinking that the best move is to buy a miner that has still not risen much off of its lows. In my opinion, and Andrew Carnegie's, this would be the wrong move. Just because we look like we could be heading into a new bull market for silver does not mean that one should own the miners with lifeless earnings trends. If you've missed the oysters like Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) or Silvercrest Metals (SILV), then wait for that oyster to come back in a buy range; don't buy a shell like Hecla.

(Source: InspireCast.ca)

So why is Hecla Mining a shell compared with its peers? Outside of its weak price action, the company's earnings trend is an abyss of losses. Hecla is one of the only silver producers I follow not expected to see positive earnings per share this year and is the only one I'm aware of that has earnings estimates for FY-2020 also showing net losses. To better illustrate this point, I have compared Hecla's annual EPS trend below with two other silver miners, Wheaton Precious Metals and Pan American (PAAS).

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Looking at the above table, I've built of annual earnings per share; any black cells denote years where a company saw negative earnings per share. While Pan American Silver and Hecla Mining were both in the loss column for much of 2013 through 2015 during a nasty cyclical bear market for silver, Pan American Silver has come out unscathed while Hecla has not. In addition to this, Hecla is the only one of these companies to see negative earnings per share for not only FY-2018 and FY-2019 but also anticipated in FY-2020. This is not a company that makes sense to own if a 15% rally in the price of silver still has a company expected to see negative earnings per share. To illustrate this better, I've also built a chart below. In the chart, we can see that both Pan American Silver and Wheaton Precious Metals' earnings trends bottomed out the past year or two and are now ready to turn higher for FY-2020, while Hecla Mining remains well below the zero line.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

So what's contributing to this significant under performance in annual EPS? Let's take a look:

Hecla announced Q2 earnings Wednesday morning, and reported silver production of 3 million ounces for the quarter, in addition to just over 60,000 ounces of gold. The company revised its all-in sustaining silver costs for FY-2019 higher to $12.50/oz, from $11.00/oz previously. Fortunately, this still leaves them with some margins at a current silver price over $16.00/oz. However, they also revised their all-in sustaining costs for FY-2019 higher on gold to $1,425/oz from $1,325/oz previously. This leaves margins very slim on production from both Casa Berardi and their Nevada operations, and with little room for error. The company's adjusted net loss for the quarter was $36.4 million or $0.07 per share. This was mostly due to depreciation expense at their Nevada operations, due to higher costs and lower grades/recoveries. The company also registered a net loss of $4.6 million on their sale of Hecla's interest of the Fayolle property in Quebec to Monarch Gold, which was previously a joint venture between Hecla and Typhoon.

While Hecla expects a better second half to the year and has hedged metals prices to insulate itself against potential weakness in the metals, the company's cost of sales for FY-2019 has been revised up from $558 million for FY-2019 to $605 million. This figure is basically in line with the company's expected revenues for FY-2019, and this is before capital expenditures of nearly $150 million for the year. Thus far, the company has reported revenues of $286.8 million for FY-2019 and will be lucky to see over $650 million in revenues for FY-2019. It is a positive sign that the company has at least locked in higher prices on metals at $1,400/oz for gold (GLD), and $15.13/oz (SLV) for silver worst case by buying put options, but there's still no reason to be elated with the company's operations. Hecla's Nevada operations continue to struggle with all-in sustaining costs for gold expected at $1,600/oz for the year, and the only real impressive asset is the company's Greens Creek Mine in Alaska which is, fortunately, firing on all cylinders with very low all-in sustaining costs of $6.37 after byproducts. This figure is up from $4.43/oz the year prior, but this is mainly due to lower by-product credits, and the $6.37 cost still leaves Hecla with hefty margins on each silver ounce.

It is certainly a good sign that Hecla expects the back half of the year to be better than the first due to reduced capital expenditures and higher production at their Casa Berardi Mine. However, this still leaves the company as much less attractive vs. its peers, which are expected to see earnings per share grow substantially both this year and in FY-2020. For this reason, I do not see Hecla as an ideal investment, especially with it recently more than 80% off of its lows previously at $2.10 per share. Revenues should climb as the company will benefit from higher metals prices, but the company still operates high cost and low-margin assets across the majority of its projects.

Moving over to the technical picture, I don't see any reason to be excited with this rally. Hecla has run up nearly 80% off of its lows, but this has done nothing to improve the technical picture. The stock is still hugging its downtrend line from several years ago and has been unable to show commitment above its 200-day moving average. This is a significant underperformance compared with other silver miners that have spent the last month or longer above this crucial level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at a monthly chart, Hecla broke down from the $2.10 level on its long-term chart and is now merely revisiting that level on this rally. Often, prior support levels become resistance levels, and it's possible the stock will have a tough time making much progress above this area without significant fundamental improvements. These significant improvements would come in the form of lower costs at Hecla's gold operations. As it stands, silver production operating at a profit is roughly offset by the majority of gold production operating near a loss due to high costs.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While Hecla Mining could continue to rally if metals prices are beginning a new bull market, I still do not see the company as worthy of an investment. Instead, I would be taking advantage of any strength to trim my position and move into more solid miners. A bull market in metals prices is not an excuse to own the miners with the weakest earnings trends, and I see other names in the group as much more attractive both technically and fundamentally. Finally, while this 80% rally may seem impressive, the stock is still in an intermediate downtrend unless it can get above $2.50 per share on a weekly close. I prefer to own stocks in uptrends vs. downtrends, and therefore, I see the stock as a pass in favor of better opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.