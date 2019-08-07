Insulet Has Now More Than Tripled Since I First Wrote About It

I believe that Insulet can double again over the next 3-5 years.

Insulet is one of the 17 stocks that I currently own in my Ultra-Growth portfolio.

Insulet is up 233% since I last wrote about it.

I last wrote about Insulet (PODD) on February 9, 2014. At that time, the Bedford, MA company was trading at $43.00 per share and had a market capitalization of $2.35 billion. I hope you read my article on the company back then.

Insulet is currently one of the 17 stocks that I own in my Ultra-Growth portfolio. This portfolio is up over 35% YTD.

Insulet reported a blowout quarter this past week, and the stock broke out to a new high of $143.13 per share. Insulet now has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion.

The stock first grabbed my attention when it showed up as the number one ranked stock in my proprietary database back in November of 2013. Here is a screenshot from my February 2013 article.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

The company was formed in 2000 by a loving father searching for a cure for his diabetic son. Along the way, they developed a wireless, handheld insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes already affects more than 37,000 people worldwide. This number continues to grow. What does it mean for these millions of sufferers?

Significantly increased chance of stroke and heart failure as well as a shortened lifespan of up to ten years. You more than likely know someone suffering from this disease.

Let's take another look at this fast-growing, ultra-growth stock.

As I mentioned, previously, Insulet has now grown to a market capitalization of $8.54B. It is still a small-cap stock. I have it in a profile that best suits aggressive growth investors.

The current PE ratio has little significance, as the company just recently crossed over the profitability line. Annual sales have now grown to $563M, they were at just $235M when I last wrote about the company.

The stock resides in the Medical Equipment sector. This has been a pretty good sector so for this year. In fact, of the 66 sectors that my database tracks on a daily basis, this sector is currently ranked at #2, right behind the red-hot goldminer's sector. Being in the right sectors of the market at any given point in time is extremely important.

During my 22 years as a professional money, I have found that sector selection is almost as important as stock selection.

By contrast, here are the current sectors at the bottom of the heap.

Now let's take look inside of the Medical Sector itself to see what the leading stocks within the sector are.

I find that Insulet is currently a top-ten ranked stock within the sector. These rankings are based on both VALUE and MOMENTUM. We will take a deeper look at Insulet's current value and momentum in a bit. I have also found during my career as a research analyst and professional money manager that the Value investors are part right, and the Momentum investors are part right.

There are flaws in both of these styles of investing, however. The Value guys ignore momentum, while the momentum guys ignore value. I have found that I like stocks that possess both of these important traits.

The list shown above is a very good list of current leaders in a leading sector for individual investors to peruse. In fact, I currently own three of the stock listed amongst the four portfolios that I manage. One of them is my Premier Growth (Large-Cap) portfolio, one is in my Ultra-Growth Portfolio (Insulet), and one is in my new Emerging Growth Portfolio

Now let's take a look at Insulet's current momentum numbers. Momentum is another term for Alpha. Is this not what we all seeking here on this site?

Insulet has not only delivered insulin to sick folks but it has also delivered an extreme dose of alpha to its investors! Just look at how the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 over the last one, three, five and 10 years. That is exactly what alpha is, excess returns over the market.

Next, we turn to the stock's current valuation. When I last wrote about Insulet, the company did not have any earnings. They were still losing money, so I could not do an earnings-based valuation. Since then the company has turned profitable and I can at least now flesh-out some sort of price target.

I like to do 5-year valuations. I learned to these longer-term valuations from a mutual fund manager based out of the Bay Area of California many years ago. It made sense to me then, and it still makes sense to me now. Knowing the potential value of a stock takes a lot of emotion out of investing. Emotion can be an investor's worst enemy.

It is a bit dicey doing a valuation on a company that just turned its first profit ($0.05) per share in 2018. They are expected to make $0.31 per share this year. This represents a 520% gain in earnings vs. last year. Furthermore, the company is expected to make $0.83 in earnings next year (2020), this would be another 168% gain in earnings.

As you can see, this is still an Emerging Growth company, but it is currently in a nice sweet spot of the "growth curve." The quarter that they reported on Tuesday, showed 167% growth in earnings and 43%, year-over-year growth in sales. Both of these numbers were much greater than expected.

This report was behind the huge move to new highs in the shares on Tuesday. I currently have a 5-year target price of $286 on the shares. I believe that the stock can double again over the next 3-5 years.

This stock now checks the boxes on the two most important criteria in my stock selection process: Momentum and Value.

When I apply my algorithm to the shares of Insulet, I still come up with a stock that is ranked at #80 out of 5,317. I like to focus on the top 250 or so as potential candidates for my portfolios. I check all of the charts daily of this all-important list.

I am also active on Twitter. This is what I have had to say about the stock recently.

Insulet has more than tripled since I first wrote about it. It is currently one of the 20 stocks that I own in my Ultra-Growth Portfolio. This portfolio is now up more than 35% YTD. It was up over 41% before this recent pullback in the market set in. I believe that the stock can still double again from here.

Insulet could also be an attractive candidate for a bigger boy to come in and gobble up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PODD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.