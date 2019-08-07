Why Hasbro Might Deserve A Spot On Your Recession List

Within the sector, Hasbro is an interesting option for investors to own.

However we believe investors should maintain exposure to all sectors throughout all the cycle.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Hasbro (HAS) did well in the last recession, losing only 27% from October 2007 to March 2009, compared to a 56% loss for the S&P 500 (SPY). How will it do next time around?

While reading the transcript of Hasbro’s (HAS) latest earnings call, it is impossible to not remember my childhood. All the discussion of NERF guns, Magic the gathering cards, and Dungeons & Dragons reminds me of all the time spent as a child playing games. As the decades pass, the games we play change. So do their consequences. While your brother shooting you in the face with a NERF gun might have nerved your racks as a kid, it was only preparing you for the emotional toll which can be taken while managing your portfolio. The stakes are a lot higher when managing your portfolio than they are when engaging in a NERF gun shoot-out. This time round, your wealth in retirement is at stake. Invest soundly throughout your life, and you’ll have comfortable amounts of dividend income in retirement. Make too many costly mistakes and you’ll pay forever.

Source: Hasbro

During recessions, investors make more mistakes than usual. Seeing deep double digit losses on your portfolio can make you act irrationally, even if you swear you’ll be rational when everything is going great.

One way to make less mistakes is to make adjustments to your portfolio throughout the late stages of the business cycle. By preparing for a recession, you can continue to partake in the market while decreasing your portfolios volatility in a bear market.

Hasbro has a dividend yield of 2.44% & trades around $111.51. Based on my M.A.D Assessment, the stock has a Dividend Strength score of 65 and a Stock Strength score of 96.

Within the Consumer Discretionary sector, Hasbro would be an interesting position to hold throughout the late stages of the bull market, and throughout the next recession. However, I wouldn’t advise to increase the weight of their consumer discretionary positions.

We advise investors to keep exposure to stocks in all sectors through all stages of the business cycle. That doesn’t mean that investors shouldn’t rotate their positions within sectors to reduce volatility. If you’re exiting an overvalued position in the sector, Hasbro could be a good replacement.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In this article I will analyze Hasbro’s potential as an income producing investment before moving on to the stock’s potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

As a dividend investor my goal remains to generate a growing stream of income, which compounds steadily and is reinvested into my portfolio. For that to be possible, I need an army of strong dividend stocks. If a stock’s dividend isn’t safe, it doesn’t make its way into my portfolio. If a stock’s yield is low, the dividend growth potential better make up for the low yield.

Dividend Safety

104% of Hasbro's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 16% of dividend stocks.

HAS pays 42% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 27% of dividend stocks.

Hasbro has a free cashflow payout ratio of 60%, a better ratio than 37% of dividend stocks.

28/06/2015 26/06/2016 02/07/2017 01/07/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $1.7500 $1.8900 $2.1000 $2.3400 $2.5700 Net Income $3.24 $3.82 $4.62 $1.63 $2.48 Payout Ratio 55% 50% 46% 144% 104% Cash From Operations $4.58 $4.60 $6.82 $4.76 $6.07 Payout Ratio 39% 41% 31% 50% 43% Free Cash Flow $4.32 $3.50 $4.84 $2.89 $4.29 Payout Ratio 41% 54% 44% 81% 60%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Hasbro pays out more in dividends than it makes earnings! Is it such a big deal? Many investors use the earnings payout ratio as a proxy for dividend safety, and management may use it to guide further dividend hikes. But dividends are paid out of cashflow, not earnings and as such cashflow payout ratios are more significant. And Hasbro generates bags of cash every year. Over the last 5 years, dividends have remained between 40% and 80% of FCF, indicating that the company can afford the dividend.

HAS can pay its interest 5 times, which is better than 55% of stocks. Usually we consider than anything about 6-7x interest coverage is super safe. At 5x Hasbro is very similar to the median U.S. dividend stock. This level isn’t dangerous, and shouldn’t reduce Hasbro’s dividend safety.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that HAS’s dividend is safe.

Dividend Potential

Hasbro's dividend yield of 2.44% is better than 50% of dividend stocks. For me to consider stocks with yields between 2 and 2.5%, I’m looking for double digit dividend growth potential.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This last year, the dividend grew 8% which is slightly lower than their 5 year CAGR of 10%. This level of growth is slightly lower than I’d expect for a stock yielding 2.44%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

So far this year, revenues are up 6%, with massive gains in the entertainment, licensing and digital space, where Hasbro has been leveraging partnerships, notably with Netflix (NFLX).

Source: mad-dividends.com disclosure search tool

Furthermore operating profits have been up significantly on the back of significant cuts in SG&A.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Hasbro has an interesting pipeline of games and toys coming in the second half of the year with Frozen and Star Wars products hitting the shelves.

The company is starting to show some potential for significant revenue growth in the next few years. Management have repeated that dividend growth is a priority. If the company follows through on its plans for licencing and entertainment, it could continue to increase the dividend at a 8-12% growth rate for upcoming years.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives HAS a dividend strength score of 65 / 100.

The dividend is quite safe. Not the best covered, but far from being at risk. The combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential is a bit lower than I’d expect for a stock yielding 2.4%, a historically high yield for Hasbro.

Stock Strength

For me to consider investing in Hasbro, the potential for capital appreciation should be really good.

I’ll look at value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality to assess Hasbro’s potential.

Value

A first glance at Hasbro’s PE would make the stock look super expensive at 45x trailing earnings. However this is mostly due to a non operating loss due to the settlement of a pension liability. From the 10-Q’s footnote:

Upon settlement of the pension liability, which occurred in May, 2019, the Company recognized a non-OPERATING settlement charge of $110,777 related to pension losses, reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss to other (income) expense in the Company's consolidated statements of operations, adjusted for market conditions and settlement costs at benefit distribution.

If we exclude this and look towards the forward PE, HAS would trade at closer to 25x earnings.

HAS has a P/E of 45.77x

P/S of 2.96x

P/CFO of 18.69x

Dividend yield of 2.44%

Buyback yield of 2.79%

Shareholder yield of 5.23%.

These values would suggest that HAS is more undervalued than 53% of stocks, which would suggest that while not exceedingly overvalued, the stock seems fully priced.

However, the buybacks complement the dividend nicely, and at a 5.23% shareholder yield, I’m willing to overlook the fact that the dividend yield is slightly lower than I’d have liked.

All in all, HAS seems fairly valued at current prices, although towards the expensive of what can be considered a “fair” price.

Value Score: 53 / 100

Momentum

Hasbro's price has increased 6.36% these last 3 months, 21.76% these last 6 months & 11.94% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $111.51. The stock’s potential has beaten the S&P 500 by a comfortable margin over the past 12 months.

However, as you can see in the last quarter of 2018, the stock actually did worse than the market. This shows that the stock might not hold up as well in times of turbulence as it did 12 years ago.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Nonetheless, HAS has better momentum than 87% of stocks, which I find to be very encouraging. If this market still has any steam, Hasbro’s price could continue to outperform.

Momentum score: 87 / 100

Financial Strength

HAS' Debt/Equity ratio of 1.9 is better than 41% of stocks. Hasbro's liabilities have decreased by -1% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 22.3% of HAS's liabilities, which sets the stock in the top quartile for liability coverage. These ratios would suggest that Hasbro has better financial strength than 82% of stocks. And it is true, Hasbro has a fair level of gearing, the company’s liabilities aren’t increasing despite revenues going higher. Hasbro’s financial strength is among the best in the consumer discretionary sector.

Financial Strength Score: 82/100

Earnings Quality

Hasbro’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -11.0% puts it ahead of 60% of stocks.

132.5% of HAS's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 58% of stocks. Each dollar of HAS's assets generates $0.9 of revenue, putting it ahead of 72% of stocks. Based on these findings, HAS has higher earnings quality than 80% of stocks.

Here as well, Hasbro’s fundamentals don’t disappoint. The high amount of negative accruals, the efficient asset base and the healthy levels of depreciation should be accretive to earnings in upcoming years.

Earnings Quality Score: 80 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 96 / 100 which is very satisfying. It is rare to find a stock with Hasbro’s financial strength, earnings quality and momentum which isn’t extremely overvalued.

Investors get a 5% shareholder yield from the stock, which is higher than most in the stock’s sector. The above average fundamentals make Hasbro a great pick to have within the sector.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 65 & a stock strength of 96, Hasbro is a decent choice for dividend investors. While we don't expect consumer discretionary stocks to outperform the market in the next recession, I do expect Hasbro to do better than the average stock in the sector. I would only advise purchasing Hasbro at current prices if you're rotating out of a consumer discretionary position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HAS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.