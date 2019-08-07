Chimera: Solid Income Name That You Can Trade

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) is a staple of our income portfolio but it is also a name that can be traded fairly reliably. With the name pulling back it has caught the attention of our traders for a purchase under $19 and for the possibility of increasing the size of our position in our income portfolio. The recent volatility stems from the just reported earnings as well as general market malaise pushing this name to attractive levels. That said, we stand by the opinion that this company continues to be among the best-of-breed in the mREIT sector, but it is of course not immune to weakness stemming from volatile rates, or market implosions. For several years Chimera has outperformed the mREIT sector as whole, and although it has faced some pressure here and there, it remains a top play in the sector, while also being one that can be traded:

With interest rate cut fears spooking some of these markets and concerns over the yield curve, many mREIT related stocks have been rightfully volatile in recent months. We will say plainly that although we did not buy the last dip (we pointed it out) we believe the present decline may be the start of another buyable dip. Each of these dips has led to profit for traders while allowing for a low cost basis in the stock. To be clear, shares are still at a premium, and that is why we need to wait for a further dip, but we want it on your radar. Let us discuss the name.

Chimera remains diversified

We will say plainly that the company just reported a volatile quarter, but make no mistake, it was not the only mREIT to see pressure. It all comes down to the holdings. With recent market action, rest assured management is rebalancing the portfolio. What we like about the name is that it remains relatively well diversified, but it is vulnerable just like any other company in the sector. The Q2 report was below our expectations even though we did expect some pressure. You see, with the craziness in rates (i.e. volatility) and the yield curve issues, the general mREIT sector weakness persists. Most stocks in the sector have been hit recently, and we are waiting for CIM to come down to. In many cases weakness is still being driven by a constant prepayment rate that is simply too high for the companies to effectively make money and is still crushing some companies in the sector. This is in part due to interest rate concerns which can impact prepayments as well as money made on the spreads but also this is due to the types of holdings each company has in the sector.

There are several reasons we really like Chimera. It is diversified and so this is a reason we are behind it. Chimera's diversified portfolio has led the company to having an industry-leading net interest rate spread and generally stable book value (it did take a hit last year) along with easily covering its dividend. In addition, prepayment rates are moderate and net interest rate spread is reliable.

Income discussion

Make no mistake, at the end of the day, what we care about is income. That is what we invest in, though with mREITs you of course have several measures of income. In Q2, net income was once again positive, but the pressure of expenses weighed slightly. Net income came in at $59 million and this is down from $118 million last year. That may appear weak as it translates to $0.22 in EPS down from $0.58 per share in earnings, but it doesn't give you a picture of dividend coverage.

We are more interested in net interest income and core income. Net interest income was about on par with last year coming in at $142 million versus $145 million, and was below our expectations of $145 million. This was a bit of a surprise but was a direct result of the portfolio holdings relative to motions in rates etc. Still, the income figure here doesn't really tell us much about the ability to cover the dividend. Core earnings provide a much better indication of coverage.

The company's core earnings for the quarter were down as well, but the dividend was covered, and that is critical. In our opinion this shows the company is not impervious to severely volatile rates. Core income came in at $98 million, or $0.53 per share. This was below our expectations for $0.55. In addition this was down from the core earnings of $0.58 from last year. But did this cover the dividend? Yes.

Dividend coverage

Ok, we previously stated that at the end of the day we care about income. But why? This is an income name for us. We buy mREITs for a solid dividend payment, but it needs to be stable and covered. That has been the problem in this sector for years. Beautiful payments, but capital erosion on paper has occurred with many as book value has fallen and dividends were chopped. Thus far, CIM has covered its payouts nicely. As such, we are always on the lookout for dividend coverage. We were pleased with the income results overall even if they were last than expected as these earnings easily covered the quarterly dividend.

Recall Chimera paid a common stock dividend of $0.50 per share for the quarter. The annualized dividend yield on the stock is 10.3% based on the present share price of $19.02. The company has consistently outearned the dividend, which means there is a large spillback contingency fund. While other names are falling short or barely scraping by, so we still consider Chimera a best-of-breed name when it comes to coverage, but let the name come down as it is at a huge premium.

Keep an eye on book value

With the premium results put out by the company it is not uncommon for this stock to trade at a major premium-to-book. Now by some measures it is overvalued. Let us rephrase. On a strict stock versus book price, it is overvalued. But with this name you are paying for the consistency in performance, the dividend coverage, and management. We have long held that premium names deserve premium pricing.

This said, you must time your entry points. As the name is pulling back we are alerting you to watch the name for a possible entry for your income portfolio or for a trade. We are looking to buy the stock when the premium-to-book value narrows. Still, we think at current levels, you should really be watching shares as they could soon approach an attractive entry point.

So, what about that all-important book value? Well, this was an area where the company has been hit over the last few years, but saw a rebound in 2017 as a whole into 2018. That said, the book value saw some volatility into 2019, but gained here in Q2. The book value has held up moderately well, though over the last year, it fell a bit. This quarter, it rose 0.5% from $16.15 to $16.24. This is down from $17.01 a year ago. While this is relatively stable, so we are pleased with the result, but are more pleased with the fact it rebounded. The real story here is that the stock is at a major premium-to-book. This is why we are recommending you wait to buy, but need to watch shares here if this is the start of a nice dip. Shares are trading way above book right now. The stock currently trades at $19.02, which is a $2.76 or a 17% premium-to-book. This is impressive, but too expensive. When the stock has dipped in the past it knocked the premium to book value back to under 10%, with the best purchases made just above book value. To get to under a 10% premium, we need shares to trade down to $17.87. At this point it would be considered a great purchase. A price of $17.05 would be superb. It may not reach either of these but so long as performance (including book value) remains relatively stable as it has, these are the levels investors and traders should buy hand-over-fist.

A word on the net interest rate spread

We also want to highlight the net interest rate spread. Chimera is a leader in the sector for its net interest rate spread, the difference between what it pays to acquire assets and what it makes on those holdings. Here in Q2, the spread did retract a touch to 2.1%. While other companies see major volatility here, the fact that the spread has stabilized overall is a sign of strength. While we would like to see the spread rise again to over 3%, that is difficult with the yield curve REITs are battling. That said, the present spread is still among industry leaders for this critical metric. This is a prime reason we love Chimera.

Take home

Chimera is not immune to volatile rates. The net interest rate spread, core income, and book values continue to hold up very well over the year. What is more, the company is significantly covering its dividend. However, a near $3 premium-to-book is just too expensive. As such, investors and traders should wait for the name to dip further, and we believe that dip has begun. To be clear, we love Chimera. It is in our income portfolio and is one our traders love to swing. It is a shining example of a strong mREIT, even though it is not immune to volatility in rates. For those who do buy here, even if shares are stagnant for years on average, it only takes a few years to make your entire investment back in dividends.

