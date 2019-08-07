Shopify: What Should Long Term Investors Do?

I have been covering Shopify (SHOP) since the company became a public company. As I have documented before, I bought the stock shortly after the company went public. I exited my investment in December last year with a solid return. Looking at the YTD performance, it seems like I exited my investment at the wrong time because the stock has gone up by almost 140% this year. In the past few months, I have published a number of reports warning that the stock does not warrant the current valuation. In this article, I will look at the company’s Q2 performance and then recommend what long-term investors should do going forward.

Q2 Performance

On Thursday, SHOP’s stock rose by 6% after the company reported better-than-expected results. In the quarter, the company reported that the adjusted net income rose to $15.8 million compared to $2.5 million a year ago. Revenue rose by 47.7% to $361 million in the quarte while the EPS of $0.14 beat the consensus estimate by $0.10.

The merchant solutions segment revenue of $208.8 million grew by 56% while the subscription solutions revenue increased by 38% to $153 million. This was driven by the monthly recurring revenue growth of 34%. The Gross Merchandise Value increased to more than $1 billion per week, which is an impressive figure. For the year, the company expects to make between $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. In 2020 and 2021, analysts expect the company to make $2.05 billion and $2.77 billion respectively.

A Good Company

Everyone, including the company’s critics agree that Shopify is a good company that targets a large and expanding market. Over the years, the company has continued to improve its products with the goal of increasing the average revenue per user. Some of those products are added by the company itself while others are added by third-parties. These investments have made the company’s users love the company as evidenced by the recent Unite Partner Conference. More than 1,500 partners and developers attended the event. No other company in the software space can attract such a large number of people.

There are a number of reasons why I love Shopify. First, it is a company that has a sustainable competitive advantage against its closest peers. The most popular competitors to SHOP are companies like BigCommerce, Volusion, Prestashop, WooCommerce, and Magento. Other companies like Square (SQ) – through Weebly –, Wix (WIX), Adobe (ADBE) – through Magento - and GoDaddy (GDDY) have also entered the business. Micrososft (MSFT) too is said to be interested in getting into the industry as it tries to expand its cloud services. The chart below shows the Google Trends interest for SHOP against its peers in the past ten years.

Second, Shopify business model is an excellent one in that it does not hold any retail inventories. This is left to the individual shop owners. The company makes money through the subscription fees that the shop owners pay. It only makes money from the additional charges the company generates such as when the users pay for individual apps within the ecosystem. In the most recent quarterly results, the company announced that it had a gross profit margin of 56%. The EBITDA and operating margins were -6.94% and -8.97% respectively. In future, the company will start seeing better margins. In a recent note, Tom Forte of D.A Davidson said that the long-term EBITDA margin could reach 40%.

Third, there is a large Total Addressable Market (TAM) for Shopify. There are millions of businesses around the world. Most of these businesses are being disrupted by their peers who are in the internet. To compete, most of the companies are moving online. However, since most of them don’t have an IT team or the expertise to build online stores, SHOP becomes an ideal partner.

In the most-recent annual report, the company announced that it had more than 820k customers. Of these, 55% of them (450k) are from the United States while 8% of them (65k) are from the United Kingdom. It has 114,800k customers from Australia and Canada respectively. With millions of small businesses around the world, these numbers show that the company has a large TAM. In the US alone, there are more than 22 million small companies.

To Buy or Not to Buy

As I have written before, my main concern with Shopify is not about the company. In fact, my wife uses it for her small e-commerce business and she loves it. Still, long-term investors should be interested in the price of the companies they invest in. As of this writing, the company has a market value of more than $37 billion. This is pricey, for a loss-making company that is expected to generate $2.77 billion in 2021. The company will likely hit $5 billion in annual revenue in 2025. At the current market value, investors are paying 7.5x 2025 revenue. This is a bit pricey even for a fast-growing SAAS company.

To bring the point home, the chart below compares the forward EV to EBITDA ratio of the company with that of Wix and Square.

I believe that there is absolutely no way to justify the current valuation. Assuming that the company is able to achieve the long-term EBITDA target of 40% at $5 billion, its EBITDA will be $2 billion per year. At the current valuation, this is valuation is 19x the EBITDA, which is a bit pricey for me. The forward PS ratio of 18x is more than double that of Wix and Square, which have a forward PS ratio of 7.7 and 9.6. Obviously, SHOP should have a higher multiple than Square and Wix because their quarterly growth rate of 43% and 26% is relatively slower.

In the most recent quarter, the company had a free cash flow of more than $10 million. In 2020, 2021, and 2022, analysts expect the company to have a levered free cash flow of more than $58 million, $122 million, and $382 million. A DCF analysis, which looks at the future cash flows shows that the stock should be trading at about $210 as shown below.

Surprisingly, this is level is similar with the stock’s 200-day moving averages as shown below.

To many longs, the valuation does not matter provided that the company can sustain the growth. However, I forecast a situation where the company’s growth slows down if Donald Trump moves ahead with his threat to add tariffs on China. The recently announced $300 billion tariffs would hit the consumer segment and possibly slow the growth in the near term.

Another concern is on saturation and the recent trends in the e-commerce industry. Today, most large consumer-facing companies have e-commerce stores. In the US, companies like Nordstrom (JWN), Macy’s (M), and Apple (AAPL) have their e-commerce stores. The same is true with most Canadian retailers like Lululemon (LULU), Winners, and Hudson Bays have their e-commerce platforms. These large companies are the ones that pay for Shopify’s Advanced tier that costs $300 a month. Therefore, I expect that growth in onboarding such large companies will be a bit slow. Further, as more consumer-facing companies fail, the company could start seeing increased churn.

Final Thoughts

Shopify is a good company with a solid management team. In fact, there is nothing much to dislike about the company. In fact, as I have written before, my wife has been a user of Shopify for the past three years and she likes it. However, from an investment standpoint, I believe that the company is priced to perfection. Investors believe that the growth will never end. However, as history has taught us, this never happens. Therefore, I recommend that long-term investors should wait before they invest in SHOP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.