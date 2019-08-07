Oshkosh - Aiming For Outperformance

One of my favorite industrial stocks on the market reported its earnings a few days ago. Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) easily beat EPS and sales expectations and revealed yet another quarter of high sales growth and strong margins. Nonetheless, the stock price has underperformed its industrial peers and management is completely justified mentioning the risks of a slowing economy. Regardless, the company still raised its full-year guidance across the board. The way to play this company is by putting it on your watchlist to start buying as soon as the economy starts to improve.

Source: Oshkosh

Macro Trumps Sales and Earnings

Just like Oshkosh changed its logo and website at the end of July to reflect its updated, stronger business, I decided to go with a different overview of historical EPS performance as well as you can see below. The SeekingAlpha overview shows the historical EPS beats much, much better in my opinion. And Oshkosh deserves some recognition for beating analyst estimates in tough economic times.

Oshkosh reported adjusted EPS of $2.72 in its third fiscal quarter of 2019. The company has beaten estimates every single time since the start of the current economic upswing in 2016 which is not extremely important but a good indication that the company is able to surprise analysts over and over again. Even when growth starts to weaken as I will discuss in this article.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Strong bottom line growth was fully supported by strong sales and not just the result of buybacks and higher margins although the company did buy back $89 million worth of shares in the third quarter pushing the YTD value up to $284 million.

Sales totaled $2.39 billion which is $90 million above expectations and 10% above the Q3/2018 results when sales totaled $2.18 billion with a growth rate of 7%. The current 10% growth rate is the second highest value since Q3 of 2018 and one of the highest growth rates of the current expansion which shows that not even growth slowing is able to hit sales growth.

Access equipment for example saw higher North America and APAC sales and reported strong product adoption as a major driver in the APAC region. Additionally, the company was satisfied with its supply chain stability but saw a moderation of orders growth in the US and Europe with further orders strength in APAC. A part of the orders weakness in US orders was due to bad weather according to Oshkosh. Total access equipment sales rose by 7.7% which is down from 18.4% in the prior-year quarter with operating margins rising to 15.2% from 13.5% in Q3 of 2018. Total backlog was down 30% during the same period.

Defense sales benefited from a move JLTV move into full rate production phase. The company is incorporating configuration changes and is getting positive responses from customers with regard to vehicle performance.

JLTVs are being fielded with army and marine units and the feedback our defense team continues to receive from the users is extremely positive. - Source

Additionally, the company continued its work on the FMTV A2 which will be replacing the current FMTV program which is being winded down over the course of the next 2 years. Total defense sales reflect the company's success as sales growth has gone from -8.3% in Q3 of 2018 to currently 15.5%. Operating margins fell to 5.8% from 10.9% as facility startup costs and an adverse product mix contributed negatively to margins.

Fire and emergency sales rose by 20.2% which is up from 0.3% in the prior-year quarter as higher fire truck deliveries and better pricing positively contributed to the top line results. The North American fire truck market remains health and the company's dealer network continues to invest in service capabilities. Operating margins improved from 12.9% to 14.9% with total operating income growth of 38.9%.

Lastly, the smallest segment, commercial, saw a sales improvement of 0.3% which is more or less unchanged from 0.0% growth in Q3 of 2018. Better pricing and higher package sales were almost entirely offset by lower deliveries due to a roof collapse in the second quarter. Hence, operating margins declined from 8.5% to 7.3% as higher R&D spending did some damage as well. Backlog declined by 12%.

So far, what I get from the results is that the company continues to benefit from its successful defense programs and high access equipment demand on a global basis. It shows strength in a situation where economic growth on a global scale has been in a downtrend since the start of 2018 accompanied by a downtrend in the US since the end of 2018.

And that's not everything. The best news is that full-year guidance has been raised. Below, I listed the previous and updated outlook of key financial numbers.

Sales: $8.2 - $8.3 billion -> $8.3 billion

Operating income: $725 - $755 million -> $760 - $775 million

EPS: $7.50 - $7.80 -> $7.90 - $8.10

All things considered, we are dealing with a company that is seeing some signs of an economic slow-down after reporting yet another strong quarter. However, these fears are more or less being put to rest by a full-year guidance revision to the upside.

Nonetheless, the company's stock price continues to underperform the industrials ETF (XLI) and is down 7.4% during the past quarter despite being valued at 9.6x next year's earnings. There is something that does not add up right?

Well, below you find the stock's ratio compared to the Industrial ETF XLI I just briefly mentioned. I added the leading economic ISM manufacturing index (orange line) to show you exactly what we are dealing with: asset allocation. Large traders simply avoid owning very cyclical companies which has caused Oshkosh to underperform after economic peaks. The good news is that this stock has been the place to be during economic upswings.

On a side note: Oshkosh also mentioned the slowing manufacturing PMI trend.

The economy is still growing, but U.S. PMI and industrial production are below previous levels.

Source: TradingView

What I am saying is that this stock is a hold at this point for long-term investors and a case of "staying on the sidelines" for mid-term traders like myself. The company's fundamental success, strong margins and promising valuation become interesting once the ISM index starts to bottom. At that point we will see traders rushing back to buy high quality industrial stocks. And Oshkosh certainly is one of these companies.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.